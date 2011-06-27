Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,262
|$1,859
|$2,186
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,636
|$1,924
|Average
|$801
|$1,189
|$1,400
|Rough
|$493
|$743
|$875
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,107
|$1,985
|$2,462
|Clean
|$972
|$1,747
|$2,167
|Average
|$702
|$1,270
|$1,577
|Rough
|$432
|$794
|$986
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$1,954
|$2,376
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,719
|$2,091
|Average
|$748
|$1,250
|$1,521
|Rough
|$461
|$781
|$951
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,618
|$1,971
|Clean
|$854
|$1,424
|$1,734
|Average
|$617
|$1,036
|$1,262
|Rough
|$380
|$647
|$789
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,670
|$2,021
|Clean
|$902
|$1,470
|$1,779
|Average
|$652
|$1,069
|$1,294
|Rough
|$401
|$668
|$809
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$926
|$1,745
|$2,189
|Clean
|$814
|$1,535
|$1,927
|Average
|$588
|$1,117
|$1,402
|Rough
|$362
|$698
|$877
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,741
|$2,074
|Clean
|$994
|$1,532
|$1,825
|Average
|$718
|$1,114
|$1,328
|Rough
|$442
|$696
|$830
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,583
|$1,885
|Clean
|$902
|$1,393
|$1,659
|Average
|$652
|$1,013
|$1,207
|Rough
|$401
|$633
|$755
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$922
|$1,445
|$1,730
|Clean
|$810
|$1,272
|$1,523
|Average
|$585
|$925
|$1,108
|Rough
|$360
|$578
|$693
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,737
|$2,068
|Clean
|$994
|$1,528
|$1,820
|Average
|$718
|$1,111
|$1,324
|Rough
|$442
|$694
|$828
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$2,039
|$2,419
|Clean
|$1,181
|$1,794
|$2,129
|Average
|$853
|$1,305
|$1,549
|Rough
|$526
|$815
|$968
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$1,675
|$2,035
|Clean
|$890
|$1,474
|$1,791
|Average
|$643
|$1,072
|$1,303
|Rough
|$396
|$670
|$815
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,952
|$2,326
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,718
|$2,047
|Average
|$805
|$1,249
|$1,490
|Rough
|$496
|$781
|$932
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,388
|$2,099
|$2,487
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,847
|$2,189
|Average
|$881
|$1,343
|$1,592
|Rough
|$542
|$839
|$996
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$924
|$1,490
|$1,800
|Clean
|$811
|$1,311
|$1,584
|Average
|$586
|$954
|$1,153
|Rough
|$361
|$596
|$721
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,097
|$1,801
|$2,185
|Clean
|$963
|$1,585
|$1,923
|Average
|$696
|$1,153
|$1,399
|Rough
|$429
|$720
|$875
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,051
|$1,621
|$1,933
|Clean
|$923
|$1,426
|$1,702
|Average
|$667
|$1,037
|$1,238
|Rough
|$411
|$648
|$774
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,320
|$2,092
|$2,514
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,841
|$2,213
|Average
|$838
|$1,339
|$1,610
|Rough
|$516
|$836
|$1,007
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,026
|$2,401
|Clean
|$1,179
|$1,783
|$2,113
|Average
|$852
|$1,297
|$1,537
|Rough
|$524
|$810
|$961
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,011
|$1,622
|$1,957
|Clean
|$888
|$1,428
|$1,722
|Average
|$641
|$1,038
|$1,253
|Rough
|$395
|$649
|$784
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,175
|$1,803
|$2,145
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,586
|$1,888
|Average
|$745
|$1,153
|$1,373
|Rough
|$459
|$721
|$859