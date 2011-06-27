  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,262$1,859$2,186
Clean$1,108$1,636$1,924
Average$801$1,189$1,400
Rough$493$743$875
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,107$1,985$2,462
Clean$972$1,747$2,167
Average$702$1,270$1,577
Rough$432$794$986
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$1,954$2,376
Clean$1,035$1,719$2,091
Average$748$1,250$1,521
Rough$461$781$951
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,618$1,971
Clean$854$1,424$1,734
Average$617$1,036$1,262
Rough$380$647$789
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,028$1,670$2,021
Clean$902$1,470$1,779
Average$652$1,069$1,294
Rough$401$668$809
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$926$1,745$2,189
Clean$814$1,535$1,927
Average$588$1,117$1,402
Rough$362$698$877
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,132$1,741$2,074
Clean$994$1,532$1,825
Average$718$1,114$1,328
Rough$442$696$830
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,028$1,583$1,885
Clean$902$1,393$1,659
Average$652$1,013$1,207
Rough$401$633$755
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$922$1,445$1,730
Clean$810$1,272$1,523
Average$585$925$1,108
Rough$360$578$693
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,132$1,737$2,068
Clean$994$1,528$1,820
Average$718$1,111$1,324
Rough$442$694$828
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,345$2,039$2,419
Clean$1,181$1,794$2,129
Average$853$1,305$1,549
Rough$526$815$968
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,014$1,675$2,035
Clean$890$1,474$1,791
Average$643$1,072$1,303
Rough$396$670$815
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$1,952$2,326
Clean$1,114$1,718$2,047
Average$805$1,249$1,490
Rough$496$781$932
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,388$2,099$2,487
Clean$1,219$1,847$2,189
Average$881$1,343$1,592
Rough$542$839$996
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$924$1,490$1,800
Clean$811$1,311$1,584
Average$586$954$1,153
Rough$361$596$721
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,097$1,801$2,185
Clean$963$1,585$1,923
Average$696$1,153$1,399
Rough$429$720$875
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,051$1,621$1,933
Clean$923$1,426$1,702
Average$667$1,037$1,238
Rough$411$648$774
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,320$2,092$2,514
Clean$1,159$1,841$2,213
Average$838$1,339$1,610
Rough$516$836$1,007
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,026$2,401
Clean$1,179$1,783$2,113
Average$852$1,297$1,537
Rough$524$810$961
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,011$1,622$1,957
Clean$888$1,428$1,722
Average$641$1,038$1,253
Rough$395$649$784
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,175$1,803$2,145
Clean$1,031$1,586$1,888
Average$745$1,153$1,373
Rough$459$721$859
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,311 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,311 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,311 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $361 to $1,800, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.