Used 2006 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews

Best car ever GTI for life , 09/02/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have a 2006 GTI with DSG. I love this car, it gets great gas milage, it is the funest car I have ever had, I can fold down the back seats and fit anything I need in it. The DSG is a must, it shifts faster than humanly possible, gets better gas mileage compared to the manual, and has been problem free for the entire 87000+ miles on the car. The only thing I don't like about the car is that I love it too much, ex. I always park far out in parking lots. This car has been 100% reliable, never has broken down and maintenance has been cheap.It is loaded with safety features which gives me peace of mind. I am going to drive this car to the grave and then buy another. I know someone who has 179Kmiles

Some reliability issues, but no regrets Rob , 02/16/2016 New 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the most all around car i could imagine. Its quick and sporty when i need it to be, small enough to park in any space but big enough to carry everything on camping trips and a rooms worth of furniture from ikea(in boxes). Fuel economy is pretty good (but requires premium) and the steering and drive quality are perfect, this car is so fun to drive! But.... finally my engine needed to be rebuilt and the repairs were more than the car was worth. At only 115,000 miles I'm really disappointed to say goodbye to this car but even more frustrated with VW repair costs and the longevity of their cars. The car value should not have fallen so low at this point in the car's life, especially when the GTi is obviously such a great car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The Black Pearl has Sunk! Black Pearl , 11/15/2006 3 of 5 people found this review helpful My vehicle was damaged on delivery, it had a chip in the windshield, scratches in the paint, and bodyside moldings were damaged, but it was one of the last 5A, cloth, non-sunroof (headroom), Black/Black GTI's left, and since I drive a lot, I wanted a fun factor with economy and power. Then the car developed a body flex which turned out to be a bad hinge in the door. Then it developed rattles in the dashboard and now the rotors pulse and vibrate when stopping. It is a cool car, but I am afraid I have to give it back to VW (Lemon Law) just after 7,000 miles. Too bad, the kids loved daddy's "Turbo." The dealer staff has been pleasant, it's not their fault that this car was made defective.

I love my GTI! getch74 , 07/29/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 GTI with DSG in March 2009 and have loved every minute of driving it. The power is great through the power band. It's not a great family car but I can fit two car seats in the back with no problem. The only issues I have is with the stereo and the lack of power seats. You would think they would have power seats and a better stereo in the car. But other than that it is great car and fun to drive. Plus if you do a few modifications you will be able keep up with some of the higher end sports sedans and pass the tuner cars. If you are looking for car with individuality, great performance, great styling, and good gas mileage the MKV GTI is your car.