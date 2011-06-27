Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,382
|$3,723
|$4,491
|Clean
|$2,160
|$3,380
|$4,068
|Average
|$1,717
|$2,694
|$3,221
|Rough
|$1,273
|$2,008
|$2,375
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen GTI New 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$3,260
|$3,874
|Clean
|$1,990
|$2,960
|$3,509
|Average
|$1,582
|$2,359
|$2,779
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,758
|$2,049
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen GTI New 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$2,634
|$3,079
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,391
|$2,789
|Average
|$1,345
|$1,906
|$2,209
|Rough
|$997
|$1,421
|$1,628
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,255
|$3,437
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,045
|$3,120
|$3,726
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,487
|$2,951
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,854
|$2,176