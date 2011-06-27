Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

A Workhorse with a High Quality Finish Terris , 11/17/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Although our 2003 Golf GL may not be very sporty, we found it to be the only small car that could adjust perfectly to us both (I am over 6 feet tall and my wife is just over 5 feet). We have driven across the country twice and made several other long trips, including camping. The stereo is outstanding! Maintenance is simple and cheap (only every 10,000 miles). The interior quality is better than cars twice the price. It may not be a sports car but its driving manners are perfect, even in the snow (without snow tires in our case). The safety features are incredible. We find its advantages simply crush its disadvantages. The Golf is a real giant of a little car. Report Abuse

My Golf Larry , 12/26/2005 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 2005.5 Volkswagen Golf GLS 6 speed auto. This car is fast, fun to drive, and very comfortable. I realy like it. I feel it was a bargan given the equipment it came with. The cold weather package is a must in the north. My other car is a turbo diesel pickup so I am probaly not a good judge of the handling, but the Golf car is a real treat to drive and and seams to be put together very well.

Don't understand the Hybrid Hoopla smarkway , 04/19/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Since I purchased my diesel Golf, I have driven 10,000 miles and my miliage has improved from 40/48 to 42/48. I get 600 miles to the tank of fuel on the highway. The only problem to date is a plugged water line for the rear wiper/washer. The cruise contol is ackward to use.

Can't keep it on the road. Money Pit jimmyd16 , 03/29/2014 2 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 2010 from a vw dealer and I have been disappointed since. I save a lot on fuel but I make up for that with the thousands of dollars I've sunk into it for repairs. I'm probably up to over $10,000 in repairs and that is from thoroughly shopping around and getting the best deal. Dealership sold me a "bumper to bumper" warranty which was voided the moment we took it for an oil change at a non VW dealership.