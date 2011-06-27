  1. Home
Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Golf
19 reviews
A Workhorse with a High Quality Finish

Terris, 11/17/2005
Although our 2003 Golf GL may not be very sporty, we found it to be the only small car that could adjust perfectly to us both (I am over 6 feet tall and my wife is just over 5 feet). We have driven across the country twice and made several other long trips, including camping. The stereo is outstanding! Maintenance is simple and cheap (only every 10,000 miles). The interior quality is better than cars twice the price. It may not be a sports car but its driving manners are perfect, even in the snow (without snow tires in our case). The safety features are incredible. We find its advantages simply crush its disadvantages. The Golf is a real giant of a little car.

My Golf

Larry, 12/26/2005
I have a 2005.5 Volkswagen Golf GLS 6 speed auto. This car is fast, fun to drive, and very comfortable. I realy like it. I feel it was a bargan given the equipment it came with. The cold weather package is a must in the north. My other car is a turbo diesel pickup so I am probaly not a good judge of the handling, but the Golf car is a real treat to drive and and seams to be put together very well.

Don't understand the Hybrid Hoopla

smarkway, 04/19/2006
Since I purchased my diesel Golf, I have driven 10,000 miles and my miliage has improved from 40/48 to 42/48. I get 600 miles to the tank of fuel on the highway. The only problem to date is a plugged water line for the rear wiper/washer. The cruise contol is ackward to use.

Can't keep it on the road. Money Pit

jimmyd16, 03/29/2014
I bought this car used in 2010 from a vw dealer and I have been disappointed since. I save a lot on fuel but I make up for that with the thousands of dollars I've sunk into it for repairs. I'm probably up to over $10,000 in repairs and that is from thoroughly shopping around and getting the best deal. Dealership sold me a "bumper to bumper" warranty which was voided the moment we took it for an oil change at a non VW dealership.

Best car I've owned

john Berthelot, 06/04/2006
I was looking for a car for traveling back and forth to Florida and one that gets good fuel miliage. I have had a place for about the last four years in Delray FL which is 1,150 miles from my New Jersey home. I had a Mercedes 500 which by the way was a beautiful handling car. I watched SUV's back and forth and was considerating getting the Mercedes SUV. I researched the gas milage and price and decided not to buy it. Years ago I had a diesel VW pickup that I ran to death and got great gas milage. I looked up on the net the features and price of the new VW's and bought one.

