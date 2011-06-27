Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews
A Workhorse with a High Quality Finish
Although our 2003 Golf GL may not be very sporty, we found it to be the only small car that could adjust perfectly to us both (I am over 6 feet tall and my wife is just over 5 feet). We have driven across the country twice and made several other long trips, including camping. The stereo is outstanding! Maintenance is simple and cheap (only every 10,000 miles). The interior quality is better than cars twice the price. It may not be a sports car but its driving manners are perfect, even in the snow (without snow tires in our case). The safety features are incredible. We find its advantages simply crush its disadvantages. The Golf is a real giant of a little car.
My Golf
I have a 2005.5 Volkswagen Golf GLS 6 speed auto. This car is fast, fun to drive, and very comfortable. I realy like it. I feel it was a bargan given the equipment it came with. The cold weather package is a must in the north. My other car is a turbo diesel pickup so I am probaly not a good judge of the handling, but the Golf car is a real treat to drive and and seams to be put together very well.
Don't understand the Hybrid Hoopla
Since I purchased my diesel Golf, I have driven 10,000 miles and my miliage has improved from 40/48 to 42/48. I get 600 miles to the tank of fuel on the highway. The only problem to date is a plugged water line for the rear wiper/washer. The cruise contol is ackward to use.
Can't keep it on the road. Money Pit
I bought this car used in 2010 from a vw dealer and I have been disappointed since. I save a lot on fuel but I make up for that with the thousands of dollars I've sunk into it for repairs. I'm probably up to over $10,000 in repairs and that is from thoroughly shopping around and getting the best deal. Dealership sold me a "bumper to bumper" warranty which was voided the moment we took it for an oil change at a non VW dealership.
Best car I've owned
I was looking for a car for traveling back and forth to Florida and one that gets good fuel miliage. I have had a place for about the last four years in Delray FL which is 1,150 miles from my New Jersey home. I had a Mercedes 500 which by the way was a beautiful handling car. I watched SUV's back and forth and was considerating getting the Mercedes SUV. I researched the gas milage and price and decided not to buy it. Years ago I had a diesel VW pickup that I ran to death and got great gas milage. I looked up on the net the features and price of the new VW's and bought one.
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
- 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf