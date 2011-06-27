Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,098
|$1,632
|$1,921
|Clean
|$989
|$1,475
|$1,738
|Average
|$772
|$1,161
|$1,371
|Rough
|$555
|$847
|$1,004
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,481
|$2,248
|$2,663
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,032
|$2,409
|Average
|$1,042
|$1,599
|$1,900
|Rough
|$750
|$1,167
|$1,392
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,595
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,403
|$2,345
|$2,854
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,846
|$2,251
|Rough
|$788
|$1,347
|$1,649
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$3,007
|$3,605
|Clean
|$1,711
|$2,717
|$3,261
|Average
|$1,336
|$2,139
|$2,572
|Rough
|$961
|$1,561
|$1,884
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$3,014
|$3,590
|Clean
|$1,752
|$2,724
|$3,248
|Average
|$1,368
|$2,144
|$2,562
|Rough
|$984
|$1,564
|$1,877
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$3,042
|$3,679
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,749
|$3,327
|Average
|$1,309
|$2,164
|$2,625
|Rough
|$942
|$1,579
|$1,923