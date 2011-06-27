  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Eos
  4. Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(125)
Appraise this car

2007 Volkswagen Eos Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power-retractable hardtop with integrated glass sunroof, plenty of zip from base 2.0T engine, extroverted styling, high-quality cockpit furnishings.
  • V6 model is pricey, handling isn't sporty even with Sport Package, backseat is tight for adults.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Volkswagen Eos for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$5,900 - $7,962
Used Eos for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Able to transform from a wind-in-your-hair convertible to a coupe with a panoramic sunroof, the 2007 Volkswagen Eos is not to be missed if you're shopping for a four-place drop top in the $30K-$40K price range.

Vehicle overview

Noting the rise in popularity of premium convertibles, particularly those of the hardtop variety, Volkswagen saw an opening in its lineup for a new drop top. The 2007 Volkswagen Eos has seating for four, a sophisticated hardtop design and slightly racier styling than the rest of the VW family. With a base price under $30,000, the Eos is noticeably less expensive than any of the true luxury convertibles, yet promises greater refinement and luxury than most competitors in its price range.

The Eos hardtop convertible is based on a shortened version of the platform used for the Passat. It employs what Volkswagen calls a CSC (coupe-sunroof-convertible) structure, which refers to the exceptionally large power sunroof that's built into its retractable roof. On days that are too cool for the full top-down experience, the sunroof imparts an open-air feel to the VW Eos cockpit, whether you slide it open or simply enjoy the sunlight coming through the glass. Volkswagen offers two engines in the 2007 Eos -- a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 200 horsepower and a 3.2-liter V6 good for 250 hp. Acceleration is suitably quick with the turbo four (known as the 2.0T), making it a better bet than the pricey V6. Driving an Eos is not about going fast anyway. Soft suspension tuning, even on Sport Package-equipped models, keeps it from being a sharp handler. It's not intended for hard-core driving enthusiasts, but it will undoubtedly please those looking for a comfortable convertible that's still capable on back roads. The Eos' beautifully finished cockpit will also earn its share of admirers, and although that backseat is a snug for adults, a pair of children will be content back here.

Equipped with the 2.0T, the 2007 Volkswagen Eos offers stiff competition for convertibles like the Ford Mustang, Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder, Pontiac G6, Toyota Camry Solara and Volvo C70. The Mustang and Eclipse offer considerably more in the way of straight-line performance, but fall short in refinement and rear-seat space. The Pontiac also has a retractable hardtop design, but its execution is nowhere near as polished as the VW's. The roomy Toyota is the safe choice in this group, but then you're missing out on the hardtop experience. That leaves the stylish Volvo as the VW's chief rival: Their personalities and capabilities are closely matched, but the Eos has a big price advantage. With the V6, though, the VW Eos is harder to justify, as its price tag closes in on the Volvo's, not to mention the offerings from Audi, BMW and Saab.

2007 Volkswagen Eos models

A four-seat hardtop convertible, the 2007 Volkswagen Eos comes in three trim levels: base, 2.0T and 3.2L. No options are available on the base Eos, but it comes well-equipped with such features as 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, a CD stereo with an MP3 player input jack, power windows and heated exterior mirrors. The VW Eos 2.0T adds a power driver seat, front seat heaters, dual-zone automatic climate control and a trip computer, and is eligible for a full list of options. In addition to a V6 engine, the Eos 3.2L offers 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, real wood interior accents, a power passenger seat, an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Eos 2.0T buyers can pick up leather upholstery by opting for the Sport Package, which also provides a sport-tuned suspension and 17-inch wheels. On the 3.2L model, the Sport Package includes only the suspension upgrades, along with 18-inch wheels. Options available on both cars include a navigation system, a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system and a dedicated Apple iPod integration kit. Front and rear parking sensors are also available on both, but on the Eos 3.2L they're part of the Technology Package, which also includes adaptive bi-xenon headlights.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 VW Eos is an all-new four-seat convertible with a retractable hardtop.

Performance & mpg

Base and 2.0T models come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that uses direct injection. Horsepower comes in at 200, while torque stands at 207 pound-feet. The Eos 3.2L is equipped with a 3.2-liter V6 rated for 250 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on base and 2.0T models. Optional on the 2.0T and standard on the 3.2L is VW's Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission, an electronically controlled manual transmission that functions like a conventional automatic when left in its "D" setting. However, it also does a convincing impression of a regular manual, executing quick shifts when the driver tugs on its steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

Safety

Every 2007 Volkswagen Eos comes with antilock disc brakes, stability control and side airbags designed to protect both the head and torso of front occupants.

Driving

Volkswagen engineered the Eos to be a relaxed touring convertible rather than a sports car, a personality that comes through as soon as you get behind the wheel. Its steering is quick and its handling is capable, but even when equipped with the optional sport suspension, the Eos doesn't inspire its driver on twisty back roads. Ride quality is comfortable and composed for the most part, though you might hear the stowed retractable roof rattle when you hit a sharp bump. With its broad torque band, the turbo four provides ample motivation for the hefty 2007 Volkswagen Eos; the 0-60-mph run takes 7.8 seconds with the manual transmission. The 3.2-liter V6 delivers brisker acceleration for those who want it, but you have to balance this performance gain against the high cost of admission.

Interior

The number-one reason for buying a 2007 VW Eos is its innovative retractable hardtop, which incorporates a large power sunroof. This increases the functionality of the Eos, as the panoramic glass panel fills the cockpit with light on days that are too cold for top-down motoring. You can also slide the panel open to let in some of the breeze. Lowering the hardtop completely is a 25-second operation, and while you don't need a lot of height clearance to operate the top, you need at least 16 inches behind the car. Rear sensors warn you if you don't have enough room.

Once al fresco, the Eos does a good job of protecting its occupants from wind gusts. Cockpit materials are top-grade and the ensemble is as tightly constructed as it is attractive. Ergonomics are solid, too, but there isn't much in the way of in-cabin storage. Cargo space is compromised by the retractable hardtop, but Volkswagen provides a divider to demarcate the 5.4 cubic feet of available space once the top is down. With the top up, there are 9.3 cubes of trunk space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volkswagen Eos.

5(83%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
125 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 125 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best fun I ever had
dukeofyork,02/22/2011
Was weary reading reviews of complaints . Understanding that this is a very technical design challenge to create a functioning hardtop convertible. When you first see the top go down and my friends are astonished still, and anyone that has ever seen it do it is impressed. With the engagement of the lever The windows drop the sunroof goes back the trunk opens up the opposite way, rear window goes and the top into the truck it closes up then the rear deck has a beautiful fit and finish. My autistic 27 year old son said cool transformer, This is a very impressive car 200 hp turbo this car jumps the transmission is art in movement. Will pass a car lnstantly faster then my V8 4bl. carb chevy.
Delightful Ride
stan3010,11/20/2010
I went to the VW dealer in Denver to check out a Jetta TDI Sportswagen and stumbled on the EOS. That was it. Drove it home that day. The ride is surprisingly comfortable. Very peppy 2.0L Turbo moves this convertible coupe along confidently on the freeway. I get 30+ mpg overall in my daily commutes which are 90% highway miles. In city driving, 27-28 mpg. This is my sole vehicle. My wife loves it. Audio system is suprisingly good & I added a Kenwood Nav deck. I've owned my CPO EOS for 4 months now. Only problem was the cruise switch repl under CPO warranty. Trunk space is decent with the top up. I have to raise the top to retrieve items under the cargo limit partition.
LOVE MY EOS!!
volkswagen07,05/22/2012
I have been readuing reviews that have concerns about the window leaking. I bought my 2007 Eos in June of 2007...trading in my 2003 Passat. First let me say, I live in the desert along the Colorado River, where in the summer it reaches 120 degrees, adn I drive my Eos with the top down for 9 months out of the year. Here is what I have found... If you look in you manual, you will see that if you go thru the automated care washes, it voids the warrenty on the top. The rubber seals on the roof will start to leak due to the high pressure sprayers in automated care washes, and also if you do not oil the rubber seals, the same thing can happen. I bought the oil from the dealership, and do it
Fun Car
Steve,12/05/2006
I got my Eos yesterday. It is the first 3.2 I could find in South Florida. I paid about $42,000 for it (MSRP) with bells/whistles. The top motion is as cool as reported. It's fun to drive; very responsive and has lots of umph. I did not test the 2.0 so can't compare to that. I got the Eismeer Blue which is much nicer looking than on my computer. I was gonna get the thunder or paprika but now love the Eismeer. It has a great stereo with Sirius on the premium audio option. Also, it has a sport pkg. and navigation pkg. This car is really an eye-catcher. The only other comparable car that's a hard top convertible 4 seater (this really can seat 4 adults not terribly uncomfortably) is a Volvo (and looks like a Volvo). I was pleased to grab this car as I had been looking for weeks and this was first that I have found.
See all 125 reviews of the 2007 Volkswagen Eos
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
250 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Volkswagen Eos
More About This Model

In 1992, Michelle Shocked released a record about driving in Los Angeles. It went like this: "I've come a long way...I've gone 500 miles today...and never even left L.A."

Us, too. We've racked up the miles in the new 2007 Volkswagen Eos 2.0T. Spent the day cruising the beaches of the South Bay to the Hills of Beverly, moseyed on by the stars on Hollywood Boulevard, then drifted up the coast to catch the sunset in Malibu. Five freeways and hundreds of miles, but we never left the infinite variety of L.A.

From dawn till dusk, in each Southern California setting we reconfigured our Paprika Red Eos to suit the environment. Whether we had the steel top in place, powered it back to a top-down and wind-in-your-hair convertible, or were kicking it with the open sunroof, its "CSC" coupe-sunroof-convertible design adapts to any situation with style.

Goddess of the dawn
VW's Eos is named for the ancient Greek goddess of the dawn, whose team of horses, named Lampos and Phaethon, pulled her chariot every morning to open the gates of heaven so her brother Helios, the sun, could travel through the sky bringing forth daylight. Young and vivacious, rosy-fingered Eos is also the mother of the winds: Jetta and Passat. Sound familiar? Volkswagen likes its mythology.

Equipped with the same zippy 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that graces the GTI, Jetta and Passat, the front-wheel-drive Eos wastes no time spooling up. Its 207 pound-feet of peak torque is delivered in a nonstop flow that starts at 1800 rpm and continues all the way to 5000 rpm. Put your foot on the gas and enjoy its agreeably meaty sound. Our tester had a six-speed manual transmission, which had the usual VW rubberiness to it, but a six-speed DSG automatic transmission is available for $1,000. A 3.2-liter version available with the DSG automatic transmission only goes on sale November 15.

Thanks to its hefty hardtop apparatus, our Eos weighed 3549 pounds, about 400 pounds more than a GTI and 300 pounds over the Jetta. Even so, the Eos accelerated to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds and covered the quarter-mile in 15.8 seconds at 91.1 mph. Not quite GTI numbers, but quick, and betta than the Jetta.

Our test chariot had the optional sport package, which provided more of a cosmetic sportiness than real sports-car sport — leather seats and 17-inch alloy wheels, and only slight suspension changes. Which makes sense. The Eos is meant to be sporty, but it's not meant to be a sports car. The ride is soft, and its long-wearing Michelins prioritize a smooth, quiet ride over ultimate road-holding.

Still, the Eos showed good balance in our handling tests, holding its own at 0.83g on the skid pad and skipping through our 600-foot slalom course at 65.1 mph. Pretty impressive for a non-sports car. VW equips the Eos with four-wheel disc brakes, brake assist and ABS, all of which combine to bring the car to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet. Not too shabby, but after repeated test runs, telltale brake fade became apparent.

Beautiful sunrise
Perhaps it was the eye-catching red paint combined with the beige leather interior or maybe it was just its newness, but the Eos drew attention wherever we went. Its front end sports the new VW wide-mouthed shiny chrome grille, while the back end is assertively sporty. People stopped us in parking lots to tell us it was "pretty," or we'd go round a corner and hear "Hey, there's an Eos." Once we caught a man peeping in the window when we left it in a parking lot.

We also caused lots of distraction at traffic lights. People were mesmerized by the power top operation, which takes about 25 seconds for the coupe-to-convertible transformation to take place. We never tired of watching VW's enthralling little bundle of engineering, so pull over before you pull the switch. The top doesn't require a lot of extra space above the car to operate, but you do have to provide at least 16 inches behind the car. Rear sensors will warn you if you do not have enough room to complete the process.

With a body size between the Golf and the Passat at 173.6 inches in length, the Eos enters the convertible market with no real rivals. Her closest competitors include the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder, which is a little longer but only has a power soft top. Then there's the Volvo C70, which has a power-retractable hardtop but starts more than $10,000 higher than the Eos. The Pontiac G6 also has a power-retractable hardtop but is much longer and heavier. So for the time being, she is alone in the sky.

Internal sunshine
Our sport package outfitted the seats and steering wheel with leather, accented the interior with brushed aluminum, and provided a power-adjustable seat for the front passenger. The five-level heated seats were supportive and remained comfortable even after long journeys.

Interior storage is limited. Our optional navigation system forced the six-disc changer into the front center console. It was easy to load discs but took up valuable space for things like CD cases. In our wanderings, we relied heavily on the DVD-based navigation system, which was easy to use despite the fact that it would speak to us only in German. The English language disc was not provided so we had to convert kilometers into miles on the fly.

For motoring around town, a small pop-up mesh wind deflector is housed in the windshield frame. It's a unique feature, and it works. Driving on the freeway with the side windows down can still be hair-raising, so VW also includes a folding wind blocker that can be installed behind the front seats. When not in use it can be housed in the trunk in a neat little protective compartment. We didn't feel the need for it, but it's there if you want it.

Chassis rigidity is admirable top up or down, but sharp bumps did cause the stowed roof to rattle, which seemed a bit weak. At 70 mph with the top up, the VeeDub is quieter inside than a BMW 330i.

Any trunk space in a convertible — especially a hardtop convertible — is a joy. So we were pleased with the 10.5 cubic feet with the top up and 6.6 cubes with the top stowed. We often used the rear seat as an extra storage area for our gear. There's not really enough room back there to carry adults, not if you like them anyway, but the rear easily fits two child seats and a picnic basket.

Safety features include front airbags, a combined curtain and side airbag system for the front seats and a rollover protection system that deploys in 0.25 of a second in an emergency.

The morning after
The Volkswagen Eos is a good all-around car, adaptable to different climates and situations. As much as we enjoyed our time with its multiple personalities, we're concerned about the high price tag. Our well-equipped tester cost over $36,000, which is frighteningly close to the base price of an Audi A4 soft top.

We suspect most buyers will opt for the base model, which at around $28,000 is still a decently outfitted car. Prepare to see a lot of Eoses riding off into the sunset. This could be the dawning of a new hit for Volkswagen.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 7.0

Components: The standard audio system for an Eos 2.0T (our tester) is an eight-speaker system with a single CD player and an auxiliary jack for connecting handheld MP3 players. It can also play MP3-coded CDs. However, our Eos came with several major options that force some interesting entertainment decisions. Opt for the Sport package and you'll get a host of upgrades including an in-dash six-disc CD changer that's MP3 compatible. That CD changer is also available as a stand-alone option for $550. Our car also had the optional navigation system. Check that box on the option sheet and the CD changer moves from the dash to the center console and you do not get to play MP3 CDs. If you must have a nav system, VW will let you substitute the console-mounted CD changer for an iPod connection. But you cannot have a navigation system, CD changer and an iPod connector. On top of all that, you can opt for an upgraded Dynaudio system for an extra $1,000. Our test car did not have this option.

Performance: While we're happy VW offers so many entertainment options, including an iPod-specific connector, the sound quality of the standard stereo is average at best. It's passable, but certainly doesn't belong in a car that costs more than $35,000 (as tested).

The main problem is that the system's tone is too bright. With all adjustable levels flat, the base stereo's sound is biased toward the highs. Bass is adequate at times, but lacks the punch we'd like. Even after moving the various tone adjustments around for awhile, we never quite got a sound that we thought was really pleasing. It always sounded too high and somewhat hollow, and noticeable distortion creeps in as the volume is raised.

On the other hand, this type of high bias worked well while driving at high speed (say, 60 mph or faster) with the top down. Even with the prominent wind and road noise the bright-sounding audio system meant that we could still hear the vocals on most rock and pop tracks. That's clearly a bonus for those who love to drive with the top down. Songs that are midrange-rich sound best on this stereo, and that means a lot of pop music will work well for most people. While deep bass is somewhat lacking, tracks like Hillsong's "Salvation is Here" with its inspired bass line really shine because the midrange moves front and center.

VW's controls are intuitive for the most part, and when paired with the navigation system each audio menu is easy to access and displays a lot of useful information. The CD changer being moved to the center console isn't so bad because it's still an easy reach from the driver seat. The only thing that's kind of a bummer is that the way you're forced to load those CDs encourages you to put a big thumbprint on the business end of the CD you're inserting.

Best Feature: Available iPod-specific connector.

Worst Feature: Overall sound quality is too bright.

Conclusion: The Eos' sound system is certainly adequate but we think it should sound much better given our test car's price of $36,000. Audiophiles should consider an aftermarket stereo or perhaps the Dynaudio system VW offers as an option. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Inside Line Editor in Chief Richard Homan says:
Niche cars have broken into the big time, with first-tier manufacturers creating segments and making their best guess at finding an untapped market segment. Vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz R-Class and now the Volkswagen Eos don't really have any natural competitors. The next closest animal vying for the four-seat retractable-hardtop buyer's attention must be the Volvo C70. Though the two companies' names are close in the alphabet, their two-in-one coupe/cabrios are thousands of dollars and a few miles apart in both price and execution — the Eos' trunk space and exquisite roominess alone are worth the comparative recommendation.

Even though it's the heaviest car in VW's lineup, the 2.0-liter turbo four is still a fun engine — doesn't feel compromised at all. The brakes huff a bit in the slowdown, however, and the car understeers unapologetically. But heft has advantages, too, and the Eos serves up a very good ride on very bad roads. The VW Eos is not a sports car at all, but it looks good in traffic. And it looks great in Arctic Blue.

Senior Road Test Editor Josh Jacquot says:
Slipping through our slalom cones, the Eos responds smartly, with quick steering and reasonable confidence for a car without focused sporting intentions. Its brilliant folding hardtop/sunroof is an engineering marvel that greatly expands the car's desirability and functionality. Its controls all feel pretty good and it seems well-built. Overall, my first impressions of VW's latest convertible were good — for a $25,000 car.

Problem is, the base Eos starts at $27,990, and our tester will punch a $36,110-size hole in your wallet. I have a hard time imagining buyers will be willing to part with that kind of cash for a car like the Eos. This is a fun car — a weekend car. And it's not small, but it functions like a relatively small car because of the smart but space-consuming hardtop design.

Bottom line? That's just too much money for a car like this. And it will only get worse if you opt for the 250-hp 3.2-liter V6. Ouch.

Consumer Commentary

"The word conventional does not apply to this car. Elegant styling, quality workmanship in all details. Finally a car that gives you value, satisfaction. I have compared and toiled over the last couple of weeks in purchasing a hardtop convertible and was prepared to pay well over the price of this car. The comfortable four-passenger seats are unmatched in the hardtop convertible class. The motor is peppy and economical. I turned in my M45 Infiniti V8 with joy. I have not given up on luxury. The leather interior and smart easy controls spell SMART." — Gabriel, September 28, 2006

"When I originally was looking for a new car, I also considered the Volvo C70. This car drives so much better, the interior is more luxurious (very much like the Audi A4 cabriolet I traded in). My Eos is equipped the same as the Volvo and is about $10,000 less. The design of the car continues to amaze me, from the sunroof to the gymnastics the roof performs when it goes up and down. I got a manual and I think it pairs up better with the engine than the DSG." — flheat, September 6, 2006

"I bought my Eos yesterday and cannot stay out of it! I'm truly enjoying driving it. Top down or top up, it's a fun ride." — eoslover, August 27, 2006

"I just purchased an Eos. I was comparing it to the Pontiac G6 Convertible and the Chrysler Sebring. I must say, this is the best convertible I have ever seen. It has great craftsmanship, is super fun to drive, and all at a price that is more than fair. I would have bought the car even if the dealership would have charged me $5,000 over sticker, which is common for the G6 Convertible. This is the best car I have ever had and I recommend it to anyone." — VWenthusiast, August 20, 2006

Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos Overview

The Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos is offered in the following submodels: Eos Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 3.2L 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos 2.0T is priced between $5,900 and$7,962 with odometer readings between 52800 and130861 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Volkswagen Eoses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Volkswagen Eos for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Eoses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 52800 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos.

Can't find a used 2007 Volkswagen Eoss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Eos for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,788.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,066.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Eos for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,704.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,052.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Volkswagen Eos?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Eos lease specials

Related Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles