Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Eos 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,184
|$2,951
|$3,402
|Clean
|$1,993
|$2,695
|$3,100
|Average
|$1,612
|$2,185
|$2,494
|Rough
|$1,231
|$1,674
|$1,889
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Eos 3.2L 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,593
|$5,444
|$6,512
|Clean
|$3,280
|$4,973
|$5,933
|Average
|$2,653
|$4,031
|$4,774
|Rough
|$2,026
|$3,089
|$3,615
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Eos 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,646
|$3,580
|$4,129
|Clean
|$2,415
|$3,271
|$3,762
|Average
|$1,953
|$2,651
|$3,027
|Rough
|$1,492
|$2,032
|$2,292
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Eos 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,043
|$4,504
|$5,350
|Clean
|$2,778
|$4,114
|$4,874
|Average
|$2,247
|$3,335
|$3,922
|Rough
|$1,715
|$2,556
|$2,970