Vehicle overview

Like other Volkswagens that came before it (think Jetta, Passat, the ill-fated Phaeton), the Eos draws its name from Greek mythology. Eos was the goddess of the sunrise, which is an appropriate name for a car that offers its passengers the opportunity to soak up plenty of sun. This four-person convertible features a five-panel retractable hardtop design. Like those found on more expensive luxury convertibles, a retractable hardtop offers passengers the best of both worlds, with the open-air experience of a traditional ragtop when lowered, and the comfort and rigidity of a fixed roof when raised.

Introduced two years ago, the VW Eos sees just a few changes for 2009. While nothing's visibly different on the outside, the big news is that VW's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine now comes standard on both trim levels, as the pricey V6 model that offered little performance advantage has been dropped from the Eos lineup. Still, that doesn't make the Eos cheap. With a base price of nearly $31,000 for the entry-level model and $35,200 for the upgraded trim, you'd have to really love that retractable hardtop to get your money's worth.

As such, many buyers might be drawn to less expensive models such as the Chrysler Sebring, Ford Mustang GT, Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT and Pontiac G6. The Mustang and Eclipse will beat the Eos in a straight line, while the Pontiac also features a retractable hardtop. However, the Eos is the most fuel-efficient of the bunch and is several steps above in regards to overall refinement and interior craftsmanship in particular.

Given its size, quality and price, the Eos' closest rival is BMW's new 128i convertible. Both are smart alternatives to larger, more expensive models like the Saab 9-3 and Volvo C70, whose base trims offer fewer features and less performance. Of the two diminutive German drop tops, the Bimmer is clearly the better driver's car, with a powerful six-cylinder engine and excellent driving manners. There's also no denying the draw of its badge. We'd therefore give the 1 Series a very close look, although it lacks the VW's retractable-hardtop design.

In the end, you'll have to decide how much you want to pay for top-down motoring and how important it is for top-up motoring to include a roof made of metal and glass. If your budget is fixed somewhere in the low $30K range, the 2009 Volkswagen Eos is an excellent choice. However, when fully optioned, the Eos makes less sense as its price nears that of BMW's superb 3 Series convertible, a vehicle that combines a hardtop, driving fun and prestige.