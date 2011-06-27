  1. Home
2009 Volkswagen Eos Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power-retractable hardtop with integrated glass sunroof, handsome styling, plenty of zip from turbocharged engine, respectable fuel economy, high-quality interior.
  • Not-so-sporty handling, limited backseat and cargo space, gets pricey with options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Volkswagen Eos offers sun lovers ultimate versatility with its retractable hardtop and built-in sunroof. This wind-in-your-hair drop top is not to be missed for those shopping in the $30K-$40K price range.

Vehicle overview

Like other Volkswagens that came before it (think Jetta, Passat, the ill-fated Phaeton), the Eos draws its name from Greek mythology. Eos was the goddess of the sunrise, which is an appropriate name for a car that offers its passengers the opportunity to soak up plenty of sun. This four-person convertible features a five-panel retractable hardtop design. Like those found on more expensive luxury convertibles, a retractable hardtop offers passengers the best of both worlds, with the open-air experience of a traditional ragtop when lowered, and the comfort and rigidity of a fixed roof when raised.

Introduced two years ago, the VW Eos sees just a few changes for 2009. While nothing's visibly different on the outside, the big news is that VW's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine now comes standard on both trim levels, as the pricey V6 model that offered little performance advantage has been dropped from the Eos lineup. Still, that doesn't make the Eos cheap. With a base price of nearly $31,000 for the entry-level model and $35,200 for the upgraded trim, you'd have to really love that retractable hardtop to get your money's worth.

As such, many buyers might be drawn to less expensive models such as the Chrysler Sebring, Ford Mustang GT, Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT and Pontiac G6. The Mustang and Eclipse will beat the Eos in a straight line, while the Pontiac also features a retractable hardtop. However, the Eos is the most fuel-efficient of the bunch and is several steps above in regards to overall refinement and interior craftsmanship in particular.

Given its size, quality and price, the Eos' closest rival is BMW's new 128i convertible. Both are smart alternatives to larger, more expensive models like the Saab 9-3 and Volvo C70, whose base trims offer fewer features and less performance. Of the two diminutive German drop tops, the Bimmer is clearly the better driver's car, with a powerful six-cylinder engine and excellent driving manners. There's also no denying the draw of its badge. We'd therefore give the 1 Series a very close look, although it lacks the VW's retractable-hardtop design.

In the end, you'll have to decide how much you want to pay for top-down motoring and how important it is for top-up motoring to include a roof made of metal and glass. If your budget is fixed somewhere in the low $30K range, the 2009 Volkswagen Eos is an excellent choice. However, when fully optioned, the Eos makes less sense as its price nears that of BMW's superb 3 Series convertible, a vehicle that combines a hardtop, driving fun and prestige.

2009 Volkswagen Eos models

The 2009 Volkswagen Eos is a front-wheel-drive, two-door convertible with seating for four. It comes in two trim levels: Komfort and Lux. The Komfort model comes standard with 16-inch wheels, a tilting/telescoping steering column, 12-way power driver seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, rear center pass-through slot and an eight-speaker stereo system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Lux model bumps the wheel size up to 17 inches (optional on the Komfort) and adds power-folding heated side rearview mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, burled walnut wood interior trim, leather upholstery and a 12-way power front passenger seat. An optional Dynaudio premium sound system on the Lux trim level includes 10 speakers and puts out 600 watts of power.

Available on both trim levels is the Technology Package, which adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights and park distance control. The Navigation Infotainment Package available on the Lux includes a touchscreen navigation system with an SD memory card slot, auxiliary audio jack, USB port and a built-in 30GB hard drive.

2009 Highlights

The number of trim levels on the Volkswagen Eos has been whittled down for 2009. Last year's 3.2-liter VR6 engine is no longer available, and all trim levels now come standard with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Other changes this year include optional parking assist (it used to be standard) and a redesigned optional navigation system. The new touchscreen nav system is ready for nearly any type of media with an integrated hard drive, a USB port and an SD card slot.

Performance & mpg

All 2009 Volkswagen Eos models are powered by the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which makes 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The Komfort trim level is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or VW's six-speed Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) automated-clutch manual transmission. (The Lux models are available with DSG only.) DSG functions like a conventional automatic when left in its "D" setting. However, it also does a convincing impression of a traditional manual, executing rapid shifts when the driver tugs on its steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

In our test of the Eos with the turbo 2.0 and six-speed manual, the VW did the 0-60 drill in 7.8 seconds. The fuel economy rating for the 2009 Eos with DSG is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. Opting for the manual nets 1 additional mpg on the highway.

Safety

Standard on all Eos models are antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control and front side airbags that provide head and abdomen protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the VW Eos earned a rating of "Good" (the highest of four) for both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2009 Volkswagen Eos seems to be geared more toward those looking for a relaxed touring convertible rather than a sports car. Steering and handling aren't bad on average city streets, but the Eos can't quite cut it on the twisty back roads. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine has enough power to carry the somewhat hefty convertible, although it lacks some of the get-up-and-go of the now-defunct V6 model. Ride quality is comfortable, although the roof will sometimes rattle when stowed.

Interior

The innovative retractable hardtop is still the chief attraction on the 2009 Volkswagen Eos. The multifunction glass top drops in a respectable 25 seconds, but it requires 16 inches of clearance behind the car to operate. Fortunately, rear sensors warn you if you don't have enough room.

Interior materials are of high quality, and the Eos' fit and finish is tough to beat in its class. The downside is, there isn't much storage space. The retractable top leaves little room in the trunk once stowed -- a roadster-like 5.4 cubic feet. With the top up, cargo space increases to 9.3 cubes. And while front passengers will most likely find the Eos spacious enough, adults in the backseat might feel cramped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen Eos.

5(67%)
4(13%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.3
45 reviews
45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Baby Boomer Bust!
Stephen Harris,02/18/2010
I believe this car is for the baby boomer that has finally reached a time in life when they feel they deserve a fun car. They have lived with the practical long enough and want something that makes no obvious sense. I think it is the most fun car I have ever owned and has the VW stamp of quality. No problems after 4000 miles of ownership and a trip of 2500 miles to Florida and back was super. No problem with trunk space, two bags consisting of one duffle and one regular was plenty for wife and I for one week. VERY comfortable and had no problems with power for passing or keeping up with traffic. Grandkids love the "transformer" and it gets lots of attention. Most people can't believe it's VW
Problem free for 72K miles!
rcboater,03/24/2014
Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Bought my car new in May 2009. Car is now 5 years old, and we've put 50,000 fun-filled miles on it. MPG is pretty good, too. On the highway, I get 32 MPG. In my mixed suburban driving, I will get about 28 if I drive normally, but have gotten as high as 35 on the same route by driving conservatively. My car has never leaked- but I paid heed to the advice on the owner forums to lubricate the roof seals annually, to keep them soft and pliable. (That's a 20 minute job.) I've had NO issues with the mechanical aspects of the car-- to date, the only thing outside of regular scheduled fluid changes was new rear brake pads at 31K miles. UPDATE: Now up to 68K miles, all still good. Rear brake pads again at 60K. My only real complaint with the car goes back to how VW packaged the options in 2009. Back then, to get the leather seats and steering wheel audio controls, you had to buy the Lux, which meant you got an automatic. I wanted the manual, which meant I had to have the Komfort, which couldn't have those other options. I do love my manual Tx- so it was the right choice, but I wish VW had been more flexible in the optioning. UPDATE: Now up to 75K miles all good. I did go ahead and proactively have the timing belt tensioner replaced, now that the extended warranty has expired. I decided the $1100 cost was worth it to prevent a potential catastrophic engine failure. NOT happy that VW won't issue a recall on this. I won't go into details, but google VW timing belt tensioner for the full story.
TIMING CHAIN BREAKS NEW MOTOR REQUIRED
Tim,04/22/2017
Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I would like to express how disappointed I am with Volkswagen and my VW 2009 EOS Komfort. DO NOT PURCHASE ONE THESE VEHICLES UNLESS YOU WANT TO PUT AN EXPENSIVE NEW MOTOR IN THE VEHICLE AT SOME POINT BEFORE IT HITS 100,000 miles. My issue with Volkswagen/Audi is the common problem with the timing chain in many Volkswagen (VW) and Audi models manufactured between 2008 and 2013. They have a serious engine defect where the timing chain will break and cause to severe engine damage that costs thousands of dollars to fix. Can you please explain this to me why there has not been a recall on all these vehicles. 2008-2010 and 2012 VW Beetle 2009-2013 VW CC 2008-2012 VW EOS 2008-2012 VW Golf 2008-2012 VW GTI 2008-2012 VW Jetta 2008-2012 VW Passat 2008-2011 VW R32 2008-2010 VW Rabbit 2009-2012 VW Routan 2008-2012 VW Tiguan 2008-2013 VW Touareg 2011 VW Touareg Hybrid 2008-2012 Audi A3 2008-2012 Audi A4 2008-2012 Audi A5 2010-2012 Audi A6 2012 Audi A7 2008-2012 Audi TT 2010-2012 Audi Q3 2009-2012 Audi Q5 2012 Audi Q7 I have had such timing chain malfunctions, that bend valves and result in extensive engine damage that it can not fixed and only option is to install a new/used engine. My vehicle is a VW 2009 EOS Komfort. Now I am without a vehicle and have an estimate of $6,000.00 to have the engine replaced. This was from an independent mechanic shop. When I talked to the Baxter Volkswagen LaVista, NE dealership, they informed me that I needed to have them look at the motor at a cost of $495.00, to tell me something that my independent mechanic told me for free, that the engine was not repairable. Then they informed me that it would cost $8,000.00 to have a new engine put in the vehicle versus then $6,000.00 from the independent mechanic shop. To me this is completely ridiculous, as no fault of mine this vehicle engine failed me. Can you explain to me why a vehicle with less than $90,000 miles would have this problem? Why so many other, of the vehicle listed above, have had this problem and nothing has been done about it. Why has a recall not been made? If Volkswagen had any integrity they would listen to their customers. With the lack of support from the Baxter Volkswagen LaVista, NE dealership and VW of America I will now longer be a customer for any Volkswagen.
Worst Car Ever
jlmurray81,07/20/2011
I leased this car back in August on 2008 and have had nothing but problems with it and the dealership ever since. Four weeks after I leased the car, a transmission valve had to be replaced. I learned about his problem only after nearly being killed on the freeway because my car lost all forward momentum. To add insult to injury the dealership insisted it was my starter that caused this issue. Only after speaking to a mechanic was this issue actually addressed. The dealership had my car for over three weeks and tried to charge me for the rental car. Approximately a year later the manufacture issued a recall for this transmission value issue.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2009 Volkswagen Eos Overview

The Used 2009 Volkswagen Eos is offered in the following submodels: Eos Convertible. Available styles include Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Lux 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volkswagen Eos?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Volkswagen Eos trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Volkswagen Eos Komfort is priced between $4,450 and$4,450 with odometer readings between 165342 and165342 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Volkswagen Eoses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volkswagen Eos for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Eoses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,450 and mileage as low as 165342 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Volkswagen Eos.

Can't find a used 2009 Volkswagen Eoss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Eos for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,120.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,807.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Eos for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,938.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,780.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volkswagen Eos?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

