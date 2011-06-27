Vehicle overview

Volkswagen makes hatchbacks, wagons, sedans big and small, two flavors of SUV, contemporary re-issues of its iconic Beetle design, a minivan and even diesel engines. Yet if VW were a big box store, you'd find the 2013 Volkswagen Eos tucked away quietly in a back corner. It's VW's least popular model in terms of sales by far.

The Eos tends to get lost among more popular convertibles, which is curious given its strengths. Its innovative retractable hardtop roof features an integrated sunroof that tilts and slides. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine -- shared with the sport-oriented GTI, among other VW models -- delivers punchy power and good fuel economy.

The Eos also offers an impeccably presented cabin built to standards that exceed similarly priced convertibles. It also offers lots of standard features that help justify its price premium over competitors like the Chrysler 200, Ford Mustang and Mini Cooper. With its size and front-wheel-drive layout, the Eos claims the middle ground between those cheaper rivals and luxury-sport convertibles like the Audi A5 and BMW 3 Series.

Maybe the Eos is overlooked because of its eccentric European styling. Or maybe it's because the Eos, though an adept and comfortable cruiser, doesn't dash or twist with any particular vigor. Maybe the small backseat dissuades buyers who intend to drive friends around on sunny days. Maybe it's just very expensive for a small car. Ultimately, we don't believe these shortfalls are deal-breakers. The 2013 Volkswagen Eos is simply too nice a car to drive under a clear, bright sky to rule it out from your shopping list of convertibles.