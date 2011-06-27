Vehicle overview

If you've been holding out on a Volkswagen Eos purchase, now's the time to buy one. Volkswagen has announced it's discontinuing this four-seat convertible after the 2015 model year. It's kind of a shame, too, as we feel this agreeable hardtop convertible has never gotten the consideration it really deserves.

From the start, the VW Eos was a unique offering because there simply aren't many hardtop convertibles available in this relatively affordable price range. Sure, there's always the current Mazda MX-5 Miata if you don't need a backseat, but otherwise, you'll have to look to higher-priced luxury brands if you want a rigid-top convertible.

That combination of a real backseat and a retractable metal top is what makes the Eos such an interesting choice. When raised, said top almost guarantees the kind of isolation from the elements you'd enjoy in a conventional car, not to mention the obvious added security. Inside, the 2015 Volkswagen Eos is furnished much like a luxury car, with nicer materials than you'll find in some of the more mainstream VW models. The new Final Edition trim level features two-tone leather upholstery, while the Executive trim gives you no fewer than four color schemes to consider. All Eos models have a silky 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and navigation as part of their lengthy standard equipment list.

But if you don't crave the advantages of a folding hardtop, you'll probably want to consider other fabric-top convertibles that certainly have a bit more flash for about the same (or even less) money. The Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang convertibles are strong candidates here, as is Volkswagen's own Beetle convertible, which also has a fairly useful backseat to go along with its personable throwback styling. Or, you could toss in a little extra and consider true luxury (soft-top) convertibles like the Audi A5 Convertible and Lexus IS 250 C. Still, if you're looking for a comfortable, well-built convertible with a real backseat and a moderate price tag, it's hard to beat the Volkswagen Eos, even in its last year of production.