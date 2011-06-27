2015 Volkswagen Eos Review
Pros & Cons
- Innovative retractable hardtop with integrated sunroof
- solid interior quality
- efficient engine
- ample feature content.
- Tight backseat
- built for comfort, not speed
- touchscreen interface is slow to respond in Executive models.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Volkswagen Eos deserves more consideration than it gets. With the features and build quality of more expensive luxury convertibles, the VW Eos is a smart choice for drop-top sun seekers.
Vehicle overview
If you've been holding out on a Volkswagen Eos purchase, now's the time to buy one. Volkswagen has announced it's discontinuing this four-seat convertible after the 2015 model year. It's kind of a shame, too, as we feel this agreeable hardtop convertible has never gotten the consideration it really deserves.
From the start, the VW Eos was a unique offering because there simply aren't many hardtop convertibles available in this relatively affordable price range. Sure, there's always the current Mazda MX-5 Miata if you don't need a backseat, but otherwise, you'll have to look to higher-priced luxury brands if you want a rigid-top convertible.
That combination of a real backseat and a retractable metal top is what makes the Eos such an interesting choice. When raised, said top almost guarantees the kind of isolation from the elements you'd enjoy in a conventional car, not to mention the obvious added security. Inside, the 2015 Volkswagen Eos is furnished much like a luxury car, with nicer materials than you'll find in some of the more mainstream VW models. The new Final Edition trim level features two-tone leather upholstery, while the Executive trim gives you no fewer than four color schemes to consider. All Eos models have a silky 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and navigation as part of their lengthy standard equipment list.
But if you don't crave the advantages of a folding hardtop, you'll probably want to consider other fabric-top convertibles that certainly have a bit more flash for about the same (or even less) money. The Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang convertibles are strong candidates here, as is Volkswagen's own Beetle convertible, which also has a fairly useful backseat to go along with its personable throwback styling. Or, you could toss in a little extra and consider true luxury (soft-top) convertibles like the Audi A5 Convertible and Lexus IS 250 C. Still, if you're looking for a comfortable, well-built convertible with a real backseat and a moderate price tag, it's hard to beat the Volkswagen Eos, even in its last year of production.
2015 Volkswagen Eos models
The 2015 Volkswagen Eos is a four-passenger convertible with a retractable hardtop roof. There are three trim levels: Komfort, Final Edition and Executive.
The Komfort comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors and windshield washer nozzles, a sunroof built into the folding roof and a rear wind blocker for top-down driving, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power-adjustable lumbar support), heated front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Also standard is an eight-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, navigation, a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an iPod adapter cable, an auxiliary audio jack and VW Car-Net telematics.
The Final Edition trim brings special 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, LED daytime running lights, special two-tone leather upholstery and interior trim, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-way power passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment).
The top-line Eos Executive trim adds different 18-inch wheels, power-folding side mirrors with an auto-dimming function for the driver side, single-color leather upholstery, wood dashboard and door-panel trim, an upgraded navigation system with larger touchscreen display and voice controls, HD radio and a premium Dynaudio 10-speaker sound system.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2015 VW Eos is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automated manual transmission (DSG in VW parlance) provides the convenience of a conventional automatic transmission while providing manual shift control to drivers who want it.
The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway). VW estimates that the Eos will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds.
Safety
The 2015 Volkswagen Eos comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, pop-up rollover bars and front side airbags that extend upward for head protection. A rearview camera and parking sensors are standard on the Executive trim level. Standard on all Eos models, VW's Car-Net telematics system includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the VW Eos earned a top rating of "Good" for both the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests. It also earned a Good rating for its seat/head restraint design in the Institute's rear-impact testing.
Driving
Although the 2015 VW Eos' turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is smooth and strong enough to motivate the convertible with satisfactory speed, the retractable hardtop and its associated mechanicals aren't light, so acceleration leans more toward relaxed than urgent. You'll get that same impression from the car's handling and braking abilities, too.
The Final Edition and Executive models have a firmer suspension tune that gives the car better balance around turns. We think it's a worthwhile upgrade for slightly more demanding drivers who'd like a bit more agility both around town and on back-road cruises, where the Eos really comes into its own as a right-sized convertible with just enough performance to keep things breezy and fun.
Interior
Inside, the 2015 Volkswagen Eos is most notable for its transformative abilities: Functionally, it can be a hardtop coupe with seating for four in one moment, and at the push of button, become a full-blown convertible in the next. For full sun exposure, the top retracts in 25 seconds (it requires 16 inches of clearance behind the rear bumper to operate; rear sensors sound if you don't have enough room). With the windows up, there's a wonderful lack of wind buffeting inside the Eos, even at highway speeds, making it easy to listen to the sound system or converse at normal volumes.
Open or enclosed, the cabin features high-quality materials and excellent overall fit and finish. Our only real quibble has to do with the electronics. The base touchscreen interface in Komfort and Final Edition works pretty well from an audio standpoint (the iPod interface is particularly well designed), but navigation functionality is hampered by the screen's small size. The Executive model features a usefully larger screen, but we've found this higher-end interface slower to process commands whether you're changing a radio station or entering a destination. Further, if you're looking for the latest driver aids such as blind-spot warning or forward-collision alert systems, you won't find them in the Eos.
The front seats are wide, comfortable enough and attractively upholstered, even if you get the Komfort model with the premium vinyl (leatherette). Although the backseat is suitable for kids, adults will feel cramped, as the convertible top mechanism impinges on both passenger and trunk space. The trunk offers just 6.6 cubic feet of luggage space if you have the top down and a still-skimpy 10.5 cubic feet with the top up.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
