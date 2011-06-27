  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Eos
  4. Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos Base Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Eos
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,110
See Eos Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,110
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,110
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,110
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,110
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,110
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room41.5 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.5 cu.ft.
Length173.5 in.
Curb weight3505 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Exterior Colors
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Paprika Red
  • Silver Essence
  • Black Uni
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,110
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R16 97H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,110
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,110
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Eos Inventory

Related Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles