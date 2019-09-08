Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me

Eos Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    57,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,832

    $942 Below Market
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    112,568 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    26,292 miles

    $14,800

  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    55,703 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,988

  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    64,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    67,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,181

  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    103,432 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    80,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,704

  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    110,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,880

  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    97,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,157

    $2,031 Below Market
  • 2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    16,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

  • 2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    26,843 miles

    $18,998

  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,691 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    $666 Below Market
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    107,702 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    36,211 miles

    $16,950

  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    41,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    98,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Eos

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Be one with the world
Illinois Grammy,08/09/2019
Executive SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Year round driving hard top. Sun in your face. Wind in your hair - summer. Cozy, warm, quiet - winter. I had a 2008. Now 2013. Love it. Great on highway or in city. I never knew I could love a car until I owned this one. Only maintenance expense in 6 years. Top goes up/ down in 20 seconds for rain or shopping. Turbo is there when needed. Wind shield cuts down on wind noise. Love this car!!
