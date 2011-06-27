Vehicle overview

Surprise! Volkswagen has a four-seat retractable-hardtop convertible. It's a pretty darn good one, too. The 2010 Volkswagen Eos isn't a car you'll see on the road every day, and it may not even be a car you've heard of. But here's the reality: If you want a reasonably priced retractable-hardtop convertible with room for four and a premium cabin, the Eos is in a class of one.

The Eos' main claim to fame is its unique five-panel retractable-hardtop design. Any retractable hardtop offers passengers the best of both worlds, combining the open-air experience of a traditional ragtop with the comfort and rigidity of a fixed roof. But the Eos does its rivals one better by including an integrated power sunroof. Suppose it's a crisp autumn day or a cool night, so you don't want the full-blast, top-down experience -- but you wouldn't mind an extra helping of fresh air. The Eos has you covered, or uncovered, to be precise. Just power the sunroof panel back for the perfect compromise.

Now entering its fourth year of production, the Eos gains standard Bluetooth and a handful of other features, but it's fundamentally the same as last year. That means it still employs VW/Audi's tried-and-true turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, tuned to produce 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque in this application. Other Eos virtues include good fuel economy and the premium cabin design and materials that we've come to expect from Volkswagen. Enthusiastic drivers should look elsewhere, as the Eos is clearly designed for boulevards rather than back roads, but most sun lovers will appreciate this VW's laid-back demeanor.

The 2010 VW Eos is one of those cars that doesn't really stand out until you think about its competitors. Chrysler Sebring? Its backseat is roomier, but overall quality is disappointing. Ford Mustang? It's underwhelming unless you get the V8 engine, and even then, it's soft-top only. Mini Cooper? It's more fun to drive but less practical. A more direct question, perhaps, is whether you can make the financial stretch to luxury models like the soft-top BMW 1 Series, or the retractable-hardtop BMW 3 Series or Volvo C70. These models would likely provide a more satisfying ownership experience. But at its in-between niche of a price point, the Eos reigns supreme.