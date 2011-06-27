Vehicle overview

Like a little brother wanting so much to emulate his bigger bro, Volkswagen wants its image to be more like that of its upscale sibling -- Audi. It's certainly not a bad aspiration, but when the company goes hog wild, as it did with the super nice but super expensive Phaeton luxury sedan, VW loses touch with the populace. The 2008 Volkswagen Eos, however, strikes a happy medium between being just the "people's car" and a true luxury vehicle with a luxury price tag.

Introduced just last year, the Eos is a compact hardtop convertible based on a shortened version of the Passat's platform. It starts at around 30 grand and boasts greater refinement and luxury than similarly priced rivals while being priced thousands less than other Euro-bred drop tops. In addition to the added comfort and security that come with any folding metal top, the Eos' retracting roof features a built-in power sunroof. If it's too chilly to drop the roof, you can slide open the sunroof just as you would with a sunroof-equipped coupe.

Although Volkswagen offers both a 200-horsepower turbocharged inline four-cylinder and a 250-hp V6 in the Eos, one needn't upgrade to the six to get brisk performance. That said, this VW isn't geared toward hard-core enthusiasts despite its sporty looks. Volkswagen's hardtop convertible is certainly composed and enjoyable on back roads, but ultimately, the Eos is more grand tourer than sports machine.

This year, the Eos' trim levels are revised. The former base trim is replaced by the Turbo; last year's 2.0T is replaced by the Komfort; the former 3.2L is renamed VR6; and a new Lux trim debuts. The Lux offers the luxury features of the Eos VR6 on the four-cylinder model, resulting in a substantial savings for buyers who care more about amenities than cylinder count.

Equipped with that turbocharged-4, the 2008 Volkswagen Eos is a keen choice in the convertible market, a market that also includes models like the Chrysler Sebring, Ford Mustang GT, Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT, Pontiac G6 and Toyota Camry Solara. The Mustang and Eclipse will beat the Eos in a straight line but fall short in refinement and rear-seat space. The Pontiac also features a retractable hardtop, but its execution is nowhere near as polished as the VW's. The roomy Toyota is a solid choice if you don't mind a cloth top, though its complete lack of athleticism will turn off those who enjoy driving.

In VR6 trim, however, the VW Eos is harder to justify, as its higher price tag shrinks the value proposition. Go with the top-dog VR6, check off a few options and you're looking at a sticker similar to other tempting Europeans such as the Volvo C70 or the Saab 9-3. Even a lightly optioned BMW 328i convertible would be in reach. In short, if you're planning on spending somewhere in the low $30K range, then the 2008 Volkswagen Eos is an excellent choice, offering Audi-like quality and performance for substantially less money than its big brother. A loaded Eos VR6 in the low $40Ks, however, is not as much of a slam dunk.