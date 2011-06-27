  1. Home
2008 Volkswagen Eos Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power-retractable hardtop with integrated glass sunroof, plenty of zip from base turbocharged engine, handsome styling, high-quality cockpit furnishings.
  • V6 model is pricey, handling isn't sporty, backseat is tight for adults.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Able to transform from a wind-in-your-hair convertible to a coupe with a panoramic sunroof, the 2008 Volkswagen Eos is not to be missed if you're shopping for a four-place drop top in the $30K-$40K price range.

Vehicle overview

Like a little brother wanting so much to emulate his bigger bro, Volkswagen wants its image to be more like that of its upscale sibling -- Audi. It's certainly not a bad aspiration, but when the company goes hog wild, as it did with the super nice but super expensive Phaeton luxury sedan, VW loses touch with the populace. The 2008 Volkswagen Eos, however, strikes a happy medium between being just the "people's car" and a true luxury vehicle with a luxury price tag.

Introduced just last year, the Eos is a compact hardtop convertible based on a shortened version of the Passat's platform. It starts at around 30 grand and boasts greater refinement and luxury than similarly priced rivals while being priced thousands less than other Euro-bred drop tops. In addition to the added comfort and security that come with any folding metal top, the Eos' retracting roof features a built-in power sunroof. If it's too chilly to drop the roof, you can slide open the sunroof just as you would with a sunroof-equipped coupe.

Although Volkswagen offers both a 200-horsepower turbocharged inline four-cylinder and a 250-hp V6 in the Eos, one needn't upgrade to the six to get brisk performance. That said, this VW isn't geared toward hard-core enthusiasts despite its sporty looks. Volkswagen's hardtop convertible is certainly composed and enjoyable on back roads, but ultimately, the Eos is more grand tourer than sports machine.

This year, the Eos' trim levels are revised. The former base trim is replaced by the Turbo; last year's 2.0T is replaced by the Komfort; the former 3.2L is renamed VR6; and a new Lux trim debuts. The Lux offers the luxury features of the Eos VR6 on the four-cylinder model, resulting in a substantial savings for buyers who care more about amenities than cylinder count.

Equipped with that turbocharged-4, the 2008 Volkswagen Eos is a keen choice in the convertible market, a market that also includes models like the Chrysler Sebring, Ford Mustang GT, Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT, Pontiac G6 and Toyota Camry Solara. The Mustang and Eclipse will beat the Eos in a straight line but fall short in refinement and rear-seat space. The Pontiac also features a retractable hardtop, but its execution is nowhere near as polished as the VW's. The roomy Toyota is a solid choice if you don't mind a cloth top, though its complete lack of athleticism will turn off those who enjoy driving.

In VR6 trim, however, the VW Eos is harder to justify, as its higher price tag shrinks the value proposition. Go with the top-dog VR6, check off a few options and you're looking at a sticker similar to other tempting Europeans such as the Volvo C70 or the Saab 9-3. Even a lightly optioned BMW 328i convertible would be in reach. In short, if you're planning on spending somewhere in the low $30K range, then the 2008 Volkswagen Eos is an excellent choice, offering Audi-like quality and performance for substantially less money than its big brother. A loaded Eos VR6 in the low $40Ks, however, is not as much of a slam dunk.

2008 Volkswagen Eos models

A four-seat hardtop convertible, the 2008 Volkswagen Eos comes in four trim levels: Turbo, Komfort, Lux and VR6. The Turbo comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a wind blocker, heated mirrors, leatherette upholstery, a telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, full power accessories and leather wrapping for the steering wheel and shift knob. The Komfort adds a power driver seat, front seat heaters, dual-zone automatic climate control, a trip computer and additional cabin lighting.

The new Lux trim level has those features plus 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather seating, a power passenger seat and an upgraded audio system with a CD changer and satellite radio. The Eos VR6 is similar but also has a V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, power-folding side mirrors, aluminum cabin accents and sport seats.

Options available, depending on trim level, include a navigation system, a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system, a dedicated iPod integration kit and adaptive bi-xenon headlights.

2008 Highlights

An all-new model last year, the Volkswagen Eos enters 2008 with revisions to its trim levels. The most significant of these changes is the introduction of the four-cylinder model's "Lux" trim, which comes with the luxury features of the V6-powered Eos.

Performance & mpg

Every Eos except the VR6 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged, inline-4 that makes 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. The VR6 is equipped with a 3.2-liter V6 rated at 250 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. All models are front-wheel drive.

A conventional six-speed manual transmission is standard on the Turbo and Komfort trim levels. Optional on these trims and standard on the Lux and VR6 is VW's Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) six-speed automated-clutch manual transmission, which functions like a conventional automatic when left in its "D" setting. However, it also does a convincing impression of a traditional manual, executing rapid shifts when the driver tugs on its steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

In our test of an Eos with the turbo 2.0 and six-speed manual, the VW did the 0-60 drill in 7.8 seconds. For the VR6 running the same race, the factory estimates a 6.9-second effort. Fuel economy ratings for the 2008 Eos range from 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway for the VR6 up to 21/30 mpg for the Turbo 2.0 automatic.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control and side airbags designed to protect both the head and torso of front occupants are standard on all Eos models. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the VW Eos earned a rating of "Good" (the highest of four) for both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Volkswagen engineered the Eos to be a relaxed touring convertible rather than a sports car, a personality that comes through as soon as you get behind the wheel. Its steering is fairly quick and its handling is capable, but the Eos doesn't inspire its driver on twisty back roads. Ride quality is comfortable and composed for the most part, though you might hear the stowed retractable roof rattle when you hit a sharp bump. With its broad torque band, the turbo-4 provides ample motivation for the hefty 2008 Volkswagen Eos. While the 3.2-liter V6 delivers brisker acceleration, those who want this additional performance will find that it doesn't come cheap.

Interior

A chief attraction of the 2008 Volkswagen Eos is its innovative retractable hardtop, which incorporates a large power sunroof. The multifunction glass top fills the cockpit with light on cold days and gives you the option to slide the panel open to catch some fresh air in warmer weather. Of course, you can enjoy the full roadster experience by lowering the top completely in 25 seconds. Dropping the top requires at least 16 inches of clearance behind the car. Rear sensors warn you if you don't have enough room.

Once al fresco, the Eos does a good job of protecting its occupants from wind gusts. Cockpit materials are top-grade and fit and finish is superb. Ergonomics are solid, too, but there isn't much in the way of in-cabin storage. Cargo space is compromised by the retractable hardtop, but Volkswagen provides a divider to demarcate the 5.4 cubic feet of available space once the top is down. With the top up, there are 9.3 cubes available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volkswagen Eos.

5(60%)
4(17%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.3
83 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Got an oil burner engine.
Andy,08/06/2015
Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have had multiple issues with the top, one of the boot lid covers gets stuck on the reams. It took two dealer visits and replacing a sensor for them to discover it’s just a maneuverable boot that needs to be moved by your hand. Then I had disconnected my battery to have the car stored for winter and I locked myself out of the CD player. So, I took it to the dealer again ... twice and they still didn’t fix it. I don’t trust the dealers here. Then the oil light case on around 60,000.... I only have 60k on the engine. I never have driven it hard. I always used 93 octane fuel and gotten fully synthetic oil changes. I found an oil additive that is supposed to help with oil burning and it seems to have slowed it down. It is such a nice car I don’t want to let it go. Plus the resale value is piss poor.
Fun and economical ride
Endless Sky,07/02/2016
VR6 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6AM)
First off, why an EOS??? Year round SUN! Panomaric roof? YES! Sliding Sunroof? YES! Convertible? YES! NO OTHER CAR HAS ALL 3 COMBINATIONS!!! Owned a 2008 VR6 model for over 5 years. It did have a couple of annoying roof water leaks that I fixed. Thank goodness for vweosclub.com! No mechanical problems what so ever though. I did replace the battery(s). Note that the V6 model has 2 x 6V batteries in the trunk. To me, it's not a fast car off the line with the excessive torque and being front wheel drive. Beyond that, acceleration is decent, especially in sport mode. Fuel economy is great, as long as you're not in sport mode. The DSG transmission in normal drive mode likes to up shift too soon to help fuel economy. On the highway, that is fine with MPG averaging 25-28. For around town, I prefer to either put it in sport mode, or use the paddle shifters. Regardless, it's fun driving all year round. WIth the panoramic sunroof, I can have a warm car any time of the year. Too cold out? Keep the roof closed, and the sun will heat the car. Too hot out? Close the panoramic roof cover, and roll the windows down (or use AC). Temperature between 75-90? Put the top down! I love this car, and plan on enjoying for years to come... 7 year update: still loving this car. Did have usual issues with leaks, but figured out to to eliminate one by putting silicone between 2 overlapping seals in the back, and annually applying krytox to all seals. 75k miles and running like new. Aside from one major scheduled maint., only had to do oil changes and tire rotations. The most fun you'll have year round!
turbo seals cause oil consumption
hipster1,03/23/2011
All these reviews are right about the roof leaking. And the oil consumption is because the turbo seals are defective. They know about about it, but I guess not bad enough for a recall. And the oil light doesnt even come on when your engine is 31/2 qts low! If you wait 5000K miles u r screwed because there is no oil left. And they can never fix the leaks. Had the car in so many times I gave up.
Very Disappointed
dbrockner,06/07/2013
I can not believe that with all the scathing reviews of this car that it still has a four star overall rating. I bought an 2008 EOS lux 2.0 for my wife 2 years ago. I have lost track of how many times it has been in the shop. Multiple issues, many top leaks, and still leaking, I just have up. The top broke 2 times, it burns oil at more than a quart every 1000 miles, which VW says is acceptable. I bought the car with 32K miles it now has 44K miles two years later, we hate the car and are upside down on it so I can not trade out. The dealership, VW of South Charlotte, is horrid. The service writers will charge you to death if you do not watch carefully. The customer care is worse.
See all 83 reviews of the 2008 Volkswagen Eos
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2008 Volkswagen Eos features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2008 Volkswagen Eos Overview

The Used 2008 Volkswagen Eos is offered in the following submodels: Eos Convertible. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Lux 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and VR6 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6AM).

