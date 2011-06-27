Vehicle overview

In the $30,000-$40,000 range, you have a variety of four-passenger convertibles from which to choose. There are the sportier entries, such as the Ford Mustang and Mini Cooper S, and then there are the grand touring drop tops, such as the BMW 128i and Volvo C70, with the latter boasting a retractable hardtop. In the middle of this mix sits the 2011 Volkswagen Eos, a compact convertible that's geared toward laid-back sun worshippers who'd rather take a cruise up the coast than carve up canyon roads.

The Eos has the added appeal of offering a few of the more desirable aspects of this group in one car. Like the C70, the Eos has a retractable hardtop, which provides the al fresco experience of a soft top when it's down and the weather-tight insulation and security of a hardtop when it's up. And as with the Mini Convertible, the Eos has a power sunroof integrated into its hardtop -- the forward portion of the roof slides back, providing a fresh air experience without the full wind-in-your-hair consequences.

Beyond the talented top, the Eos provides an enjoyable drive thanks in part to the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine. The 200-horsepower mill is also seen in other VW models such as the GTI and is known for smooth yet willing performance. Still, serious driving enthusiasts will want to look elsewhere, as the Eos is tuned for boulevards rather than back roads. Its retractable hardtop also makes it rather pudgy at nearly 3,600 pounds, which is 500 pounds more than a GTI. Nevertheless, we're certain that most sun lovers will appreciate the easygoing demeanor of the Eos.

The 2011 VW Eos is one of those cars that doesn't really stand out until you think about its competitors. The 2011 Mini Cooper? It's more fun to drive but less practical due to less passenger/cargo space. The 2011 Ford Mustang? A good choice now that the V6 is a strong performance value, but as with the Mini, only a soft top is available. The 2011 Volvo C70 has a retractable hardtop, but it costs thousands of dollars more. And then there's the 2011 BMW 128i, but it can get rather expensive once a few option packages are checked off. At its in-between price point, the 2011 Volkswagen Eos occupies a happy middle ground between the sportier but less refined lower-end choices and the more luxurious but pricier higher-end entries.