Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2012 Volkswagen Eos Review

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative retractable hardtop with integrated sunroof
  • solid interior quality
  • strong and efficient engine
  • ample feature content.
  • Tight backseat
  • built for comfort, not speed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Volkswagen Eos deserves more consideration than it gets. It offers the features and build quality of a more expensive luxury model, making it a smart choice for drop-top sun seekers.

Vehicle overview

Eos was the ancient Greek goddess of the dawn, known for her daily ritual of opening heaven's gates to welcome the sun. The 2012 Volkswagen Eos does much the same thing with its retractable hardtop convertible roof or unique built-in sunroof. Yet unlike its goddess namesake, the VW Eos doesn't get a lot of respect -- and we're not talking about offerings of wine and goat meat.

The Volkswagen Eos tends to be forgotten among the convertible ranks despite its many advantages. Besides its innovative roof, the Eos has a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine (shared with the GTI, among others) that delivers punchy power and high fuel economy, and a quick-shifting DSG automated manual transmission. The impeccable cabin is built to a standard that exceeds similarly priced convertibles, and offers abundant standard features that help justify its price premium over other competitors like the Chrysler 200, Ford Mustang and Mini Cooper.

With its size and front-wheel-drive layout, the Eos claims a middle ground between those cheaper models and luxury drop tops like the Audi A5 and BMW 3 Series, and is a must-look for buyers considering convertibles on either end of the price spectrum.

So why hasn't the Eos enjoyed better success? We can only think of a couple of reasons. For one, its backseat is small (although you weren't expecting palatial rear space in a convertible, were you?). And perhaps the Eos' pedestrian styling, which despite being updated for 2012, doesn't really stand out in a segment where looks are prized. Finally, the Eos doesn't move with any particular verve, although it's an adept and comfortable cruiser. Ultimately you'll decide whether these are deal-breakers, but we encourage you to give this little convertible a chance -- and maybe some needed respect.

2012 Volkswagen Eos models

The 2012 Volkswagen Eos is a five-passenger convertible with a retractable hardtop roof that features an integrated sunroof. There are three trim levels: Komfort, Lux and Executive.

The base Komfort comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors and windshield washer nozzles, a wind deflector, keyless entry, cruise control, heated eight-way power seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, "leatherette" premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and Bluetooth. The standard eight-speaker sound system features an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod interface, HD radio, satellite radio, a CD player and a touchscreen interface.

The Lux adds different 17-inch wheels, parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a navigation system (HD radio is deleted). The Executive adds a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels and a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system that restores HD radio. The Tech package available on the Lux and Executive adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers and a color trip computer display.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Volkswagen Eos front fascia more closely resembles the new Jetta's, while the interior receives VW's next-generation infotainment and climate controls. The DSG automated manual gearbox is now standard equipment, while keyless ignition/entry and HD radio are now available options.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 VW Eos is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sends 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed automated manual gearbox known as DSG. Volkswagen estimates that the Eos will go from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2012 Volkswagen Eos comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, pop-up rollover bars and front side airbags that extend upward for head protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the VW Eos earned the top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2012 Volkswagen Eos is for drivers who want a relaxed touring convertible. On models without the sport suspension, there's too much body roll and vague steering for serious twisting fun. But on the boulevard or a coastal highway, the Eos is perfectly pleasant thanks to its soft yet composed ride. The Eos' turbo four-cylinder contends with more weight compared to VW's GTI, for example, but it's still torquey and capable. And when the weather prevents top-down motoring, the retractable hardtop provides coupelike isolation.

Interior

The chief attraction of the Eos is its five-piece retractable hardtop, which includes an integrated sunroof section that tilts and slides for times when you don't want full exposure. It's a pretty cool feature that is still surprisingly unique to the Eos. When you want the total sun-and-breeze experience, the top drops in a respectable 25 seconds and requires 16 inches of rear clearance to operate properly. Fortunately, rear sensors sound if you don't have enough room.

Interior materials are high-quality and overall fit and finish is excellent. The stereo is now controlled by VW's latest touchscreen interface, which deftly controls multiple navigation and stereo functions. The iPod interface is particularly well-designed.

Front passengers will find the Eos spacious enough, but adults in the backseat won't want to stay there long. There isn't much storage space either. The retractable top leaves a roadster-like 5.4 cubic feet in the trunk when stowed. With the top up, cargo space increases to 9.3 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volkswagen Eos.

5(54%)
4(13%)
3(13%)
2(13%)
1(7%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun convertible to drive!
edna2003,05/02/2011
Owned a 2009 VW Eos that was totaled. Could not live without convertible. Looked at used BMW & Mercedes but Eos was my top pick. Fun car to drive and love updated body style on the 2012. Same engine as 2009 but 2012 seems smoother. Ride is much better than 2009 - not as much road noise & don't feel all the bumps like 2009. Love the push button start and keyless locking/opening of doors. Upgrades in Lux are well worth the extra couple of thousands over the Komfort. Will keep this car forever and love the new color choices - bought rising blue metallic and have had many compliments on color
A Solid Winner, 2012 VW Eos
sandboxkid,06/17/2011
This senior has been driving domestic cars for 50+ years and recently leased a 2012 Eos Komfort convertible. My prior lease was a Pontiac G6 hardtop convertible The Eos blows the G6 away in many aspects and I loved that car.  Some words I use to describe the Eos are fun, quick, smooth, and beautiful. After 30 days and 1000 miles, I find the quality of workmanship and operation to be excellent. My mixed driving habits net me 28.3 mpg overall. The rear seating is fine for grandkids but I usually do not use these seats.  With the top in the trunk, you still have some room to go grocery shopping, not so with the G6. The wind screen behind the front seats is a welcome feature.  The car gives just enough road presence that you think you're driving a sport's car.There is a moderate learning curve for all the gadgets facing the driver, so engage your dealer's knowledge at delivery. My VW professionals made me very comfortable.  There is a vast array of exterior colors, I picked the Black Oak Brown with beige interior which has attracted many lookers. It was in the brochure and hooked me immediately. Now I can't stop finding reasons to drive my new Eos.
Finally, designers got it right!
Brian McDermott,03/27/2016
Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
What's not to love? Beautiful coupe styling, quick disappearing roof (guaranteed awe factor with the transformer-like action). Plus the extra wide sunroof! Nothing is more disappointing to an open-air seeker than having to spend the winter under the dark padded roof of other convertibles. Heart pounding interactive audio system. Very ample boot space, even with the roof system stored. Highly responsive power and control. Tight turning radius and comfortable cruising. The turbo lag is just foreplay. Giving the driver just enough time to hang on tight before take off. Absolutely LOVE this car!
Fun to drive, but think before you buy
greasemonkey12,04/20/2012
My wife wanted to buy a convertible when we moved to GA from NY. We chose the Eos because of the hard top because our infant son. We also liked the roll over protection that is built into the rear head rests. However with the top down you have little room for cargo. We expected this, however I can barely fit my golf clubs in the trunk, even with the top up. The turbo charged engine is OK and fun at first, however it takes some pedal control to come off the line without slamming yourself back into the seat, when the turbo kicks in.
See all 15 reviews of the 2012 Volkswagen Eos
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Volkswagen Eos

Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Overview

The Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos is offered in the following submodels: Eos Convertible. Available styles include Komfort SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Executive SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV is priced between $9,900 and$12,877 with odometer readings between 73064 and115275 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV is priced between $12,750 and$12,750 with odometer readings between 75637 and75637 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV is priced between $10,977 and$10,977 with odometer readings between 81399 and81399 miles.

Which used 2012 Volkswagen Eoses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volkswagen Eos for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2012 Eoses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,900 and mileage as low as 73064 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos.

