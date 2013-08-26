Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Our One Owner 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort Convertible is shown in a stunning Candy White. Powered by an incredible TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. This Front Wheel Drive Eos sports 17-inch alloy wheels, Bi-Xenon headlamps, and LED taillights. Dropping the top is easy and fun to watch the panels flip/slide, magically hiding the roof, so find a long way home and enjoy all that life as to offer. Open the door of the Eos Komfort and slide into the premium leatherette heated eight-way power front seats. Enjoy the push-button start and look up to the integrated glass roof and see that Volkswagen gives you something most convertibles have only dreamed about. Bluetooth w/smartphone streaming, a touchscreen with FD radio, plenty of cargo space for light travels, seating for four, and all the logical amenities make ownership exciting. Volkswagens safety features on this machine are incredible. ABS w/Electronic Stability Control helps prevent over-steer or under-steer during panic moves. Rollover protection is in place just in case. It's time in life for an early reward. Life is short, smile a little more, and make the Eos yours! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : Yes Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWBW8AH0DV009039

Stock: DV009039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020