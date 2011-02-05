Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 97,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,157$2,031 Below Market
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2012 VOLKSWAGEN EOS KOMFORT Just arrived!! This vehicle is currently going thru our comprehensive Used Car Inspection and Detail process. Upon completion we will post 30+ photos for your review. In the mean time feel free to contact us to schedule a test drive or get additional information. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH4CV016360
Stock: R4424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 113,691 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000$666 Below Market
Pine Belt Chevrolet - Lakewood / New Jersey
Pine Belt proudly offers it's customers our very best in treatment, service, and of course price! SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2.0L TSI 200 hp, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Convertible HardTop, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. White 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort Edition Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Is a family owned and operated new and pre-owned vehicle automobile center. Our hand-picked pedigreed inventory sets us apart from all other dealerships offering pre-owned vehicles in New Jersey. Why? We secure most of our inventory through our vast network of dealers that we've worked with over the last 80 years to hand pick trade-ins. We also purchase our customers cars and run them through our intensive 172 point inspection process. More than 40% of these vehicles NEVER make it through this process and are NEVER offered for sale. We like to call this the Pine Belt difference...if we wouldn't sell it our family...we won't sell it to yours. Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Proudly offers you the highest quality vehicles that represent the best value ANYWHERE, a friendly and comfortable purchase experience with absolutely no pressure, and a completely transparent process providing you with all of the information you require to make the most educated purchase decision possible. We provide comprehensive warranty options, financing from multiple banks and sources, free Carfax reports, and will even bring any one of our vehicles to you for a test drive. Call, click, or stop by today for a WORLD CLASS purchase experience that is second to NONE in New Jersey. From our family to yours...we looking forward to serving you!, Stock Number: L002323T, VIN Number: WVWBW7AH5CV002323, Style Name: Komfort SULEV 2Dr Convertible, Make: Volkswagen, Model: Eos, Model Year: 2012, Type: Convertible, Vehicle Trim: Komfort Edition, Body Type: Convertible, Exterior Color: Candy White, MPG Automatic City: 22, MPG Automatic Highway: 30, Engine Description: 2.0L I4, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: DI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Turbocharged, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Wheels Rims: Alloy, Drive Train Type: FWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front And Rear, Compass, External Temp, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Convertible Roof: Hard Top, Convertible Window: Glass, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Rear Defogger, Sunroof: Sliding Sunshade, Power Glass, Panoramic, Tilt/Slide, Antenna Type: Diversity, Audio System: AM/FM, HD Radio, Speakers: 8, Drivers: Heated, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: 4-Way Power Lumbar, Drivers Power: 12, Passenger: Heated, Passenger Lumbar: Power, Seating Capacity: 4, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Leatherette, Center Armrest, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Rear, Power Outlets: Front And Rear, 12V, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Phone, Multi-Function, Paddle Shifter, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks: Auto-Locking, Windows: Power Windows, Phone: Hands Free, Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Air Filtration, Trunk Lights, Door Trim: Leatherette, Mats: Rear, Front, Reading Lights: Front, Shift Knob: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Bumpers: Body-Color, Door Reinforcement: Side Impact Door Beams, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Alarm, Engine Immobilizer, Theft-Deterrent System, Brake Assist, Safety Locks, Cornering Lights, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Front Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Safety Signal Mirrors, Safety Stability Control, Trunk Release, Driver And Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Stability Control, Front Head Room: 38.9 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 54.7 Inches, Front Leg Room: 41.7 Inches, Rear Head Room: 35.8 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 32.5 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 41.5 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 10.50 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 4, Length: 17
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH5CV002323
Stock: L002323T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 113,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Here we have a beautiful, well maintained, 2012 Volkswagen EOS Komfort. The 2.0L I4 Turbo is fun to drive, reliable and economical. The DSG automatic transmission shifts smooth and is good for spirited driving or ones daily commute. If your in the market for a great all season vehicle that you can especially enjoy in the sun, this is the car for you! This EOS just passed our safety inspection and is ready to go to a new home! Please give us a call to schedule a test drive at your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH5CV006629
Stock: 13247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,702 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux Convertible is stunning in Black Uni. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while connected to a high-tech 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport Mode for spirited driving. Our Front Wheel Drive Eos will give you a reason to take a long way home and enjoy a little more of what life has to offer. Dropping the top couldn't be easier, with the way the panels flip/slide hiding the roof in a magical way! Our Eos Komfort convertible is unique with 18-inch Chicago alloy wheels Bi-Xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and fog-lights. Once inside our Eos Lux, slide into the 12-way power adjustable premium leather power seats that are heated and look up and enjoy the integrated glass sunroof. Notice that you have keyless access with push-button start, Bluetooth w/smartphone streaming, a touchscreen with HD radio, self-dimming rearview mirror and more! You'll appreciate plenty of cargo space for light travels, seating for four, and keen attention to detail. Our Eos from Volkswagen earned top safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock disc brakes, traction and stability control, parking sensors, pop-up rollover bars and front side airbags that extend upward for head protection. This refined machine offers luxury, performance, and an overall feeling of confidence you've got to feel to believe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH2CV006153
Stock: 006153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,211 miles
$16,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH1CV012753
Stock: K5560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 41,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999
Cutter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Only 41,128 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Volkswagen Eos boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. .* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Eos come see us at Cutter Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat, 777 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH8CV003546
Stock: W12662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- 98,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000
Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas
**MP3, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 17 Fontana Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Comfort Heated Front Seats, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, RNS 315 Navigation System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.Black Uni 2012 Volkswagen Eos 2D Convertible Lux 2.0L TSI 200 hp FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with TiptronicClay Cooley VW of Park Cities is minutes from Downtown, Highland Park, Oak Cliff, and just outside Love Field. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a full bumper-to-bumper inspection, and our Certified Pre-Owned VWs receive a 24 month/24,000 mile warranty (12 month/12,000 mile for 2018+ models). Online pricing does not include dealer prep, reconditioning, certification, taxes, or fees. Please contact dealership for more information.Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, SMU, Highland Park, and Oak Cliff we are centrally located to better fit your needs. Clay Cooley has the largest new VW inventory in the DFW Metroplex, so finding your new VW is easy! 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Dallas, near Irving, Visit us at https://www.claycooleyvwparkcities.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH4CV003089
Stock: LM117882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 75,637 miles
$12,750
Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH0CV002277
Stock: 1562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2012 Volkswagen EOS Komfort with Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Touch Screen Display, Satellite Radio Ready and Keyless Entry! This Volkswagen is in fantastic condition inside and out!. This beautiful EOS is Salsa Red Exterior with Cornsilk Beige Leatherette Interior, it has 78,411 miles and comes with a 3-month/5,000 mile limited warranty. Other features include, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Transmission and CD Player. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this great Volkswagen EOS Komfort. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Huntsville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH1CV007387
Stock: 8622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 162,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,825
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
POWER SUNROOF CONVERTIBLE WITH BLACK GLASS ROOF.....LEATHER INTERIOR.....POWER SEAT.....BLUETOTH.....17 ALLOY WHEELS.....2.0 TSI.....ACCIDENT AND DAMAGE FREE CARFAX.....FRESH OIL.....GOD RUBBER.....AND MORE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH3CV013868
Stock: P4940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,420 miles
$11,999
Riverside Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat - New Bern / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH4CV003060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,494
Wilkinson Cadillac - Sanford / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH6CV003448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,603 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,795$403 Below Market
Eastpointe DriveTime - Eastpointe / Michigan
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH2BV003198
Stock: 1740005259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,832$942 Below Market
Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama
Team Gunther Kia has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Volkswagen Eos. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This beautiful Volkswagen Eos convertible is proof that a car doesn't just have to be a means of transportation. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Volkswagen Eos. A rare find these days. More information about the 2013 Volkswagen Eos: The Volkswagen Eos remains a fantastic bargain of a convertible. The retractable hardtop gives the Eos better year-round practicality compared to other convertibles. With nimble front-wheel-drive handling, a high-quality interior, a superb turbocharged engine and plenty of standard features, it continues to have few competitors at the price. This model sets itself apart with ample turbocharged power, Retractable hardtop, grown-up styling, and sporty handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH3DV003705
Stock: LG686883B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 112,568 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499
Auto King - Roseville / California
Auto king 916-676-6867 , WE DO HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH MANY LENDERS , . CLEAN TITLE ,CARFAX AVAILABLE, SMOG DONE, MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION DONE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE . (start from $200) ask us about extended warranty detail (916) 676-6867 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE Disclaimer: Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Price does not include sales tax or other taxes, tags, registration fees, government fees, smog certificate of compliance or noncompliance, emissions testing charge, finance charges and dealer document preparation charges. Standard features are based upon trim level
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW8AH9DV000793
Stock: 1155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,292 miles
$14,800
Jim Browne Chevrolet - Tampa / Florida
This Eos is backed by a NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY!! It comes equipped with ALLOY WHEELS * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION * POWER EQUIPMENT * POWER SEAT / SEATS * SATELLITE RADIO / SIRIUS / XM * SUNROOF / MOONROOF / ROOF * HEATED SEATS and MORE! * You will love your experience shopping with us! Our prices are very competitive. We don't charge a $2,000 Reconditioning Fee that a lot of places charge. We make financing in-house simple, as we work with over 20 Different Local and National Lenders! You can get Pre-Approved before you even come in! Check it out at JIMBROWNECHEVY.COM ! Price does not include tax , tag, title, $999.95 dealer fee and $249.95 Electronic registration filing fee. These charges represent cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Price does not include dealer added accessories and Lift kits. Pricing is for In Stock Units. By submitting my cell phone number to Jim Browne Chevrolet, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase products and services. I am able to Opt-out at any time. Only qualifying vehicles come with Nationwide Lifetime Warranty. See dealer for Exclusions and details.. The features and options listed may not apply to this specific vehicle. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. *NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS ** We pride ourselves in service the ENTIRE Tampa Bay Area including Tampa, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Zephyrhills, Bradenton, Spring Hill, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Land O Lakes and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH5DV003172
Stock: D025026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 55,703 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,988
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST PRICE AND MILES FOR RARE WHITE ONE WITH TAN LEATHER GARAGE KEPT AND SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST NEW BRAKES AND NEWER TIRES! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH8DV002825
Stock: 002825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 64,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our One Owner 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort Convertible is shown in a stunning Candy White. Powered by an incredible TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. This Front Wheel Drive Eos sports 17-inch alloy wheels, Bi-Xenon headlamps, and LED taillights. Dropping the top is easy and fun to watch the panels flip/slide, magically hiding the roof, so find a long way home and enjoy all that life as to offer. Open the door of the Eos Komfort and slide into the premium leatherette heated eight-way power front seats. Enjoy the push-button start and look up to the integrated glass roof and see that Volkswagen gives you something most convertibles have only dreamed about. Bluetooth w/smartphone streaming, a touchscreen with FD radio, plenty of cargo space for light travels, seating for four, and all the logical amenities make ownership exciting. Volkswagens safety features on this machine are incredible. ABS w/Electronic Stability Control helps prevent over-steer or under-steer during panic moves. Rollover protection is in place just in case. It's time in life for an early reward. Life is short, smile a little more, and make the Eos yours! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH0DV009039
Stock: DV009039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Eos searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Eos
- 5(53%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(13%)
- 1(7%)
Related Volkswagen Eos info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Columbia SC
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Volkswagen Golf R Arlington VA
- Used Volkswagen Eos Decatur GA
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Greensboro NC
- Used Volkswagen Eos Irving TX
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Melbourne FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Indianapolis IN
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Hollywood FL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Manassas VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2016 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017 Manassas VA
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012 Arlington VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460