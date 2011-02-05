Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me

45 listings
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    97,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,157

    $2,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,691 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    107,702 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    36,211 miles

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    41,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    98,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV

    75,637 miles

    $12,750

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Red
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    78,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Red
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    162,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,825

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    77,420 miles

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,494

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    81,603 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    $403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    57,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,832

    $942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    112,568 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    26,292 miles

    $14,800

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    55,703 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,988

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    64,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Eos

Overall Consumer Rating
3.915 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Fun convertible to drive!
edna2003,05/02/2011
Owned a 2009 VW Eos that was totaled. Could not live without convertible. Looked at used BMW & Mercedes but Eos was my top pick. Fun car to drive and love updated body style on the 2012. Same engine as 2009 but 2012 seems smoother. Ride is much better than 2009 - not as much road noise & don't feel all the bumps like 2009. Love the push button start and keyless locking/opening of doors. Upgrades in Lux are well worth the extra couple of thousands over the Komfort. Will keep this car forever and love the new color choices - bought rising blue metallic and have had many compliments on color
Report abuse
