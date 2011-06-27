Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews
The best fun I ever had
Was weary reading reviews of complaints . Understanding that this is a very technical design challenge to create a functioning hardtop convertible. When you first see the top go down and my friends are astonished still, and anyone that has ever seen it do it is impressed. With the engagement of the lever The windows drop the sunroof goes back the trunk opens up the opposite way, rear window goes and the top into the truck it closes up then the rear deck has a beautiful fit and finish. My autistic 27 year old son said cool transformer, This is a very impressive car 200 hp turbo this car jumps the transmission is art in movement. Will pass a car lnstantly faster then my V8 4bl. carb chevy.
Delightful Ride
I went to the VW dealer in Denver to check out a Jetta TDI Sportswagen and stumbled on the EOS. That was it. Drove it home that day. The ride is surprisingly comfortable. Very peppy 2.0L Turbo moves this convertible coupe along confidently on the freeway. I get 30+ mpg overall in my daily commutes which are 90% highway miles. In city driving, 27-28 mpg. This is my sole vehicle. My wife loves it. Audio system is suprisingly good & I added a Kenwood Nav deck. I've owned my CPO EOS for 4 months now. Only problem was the cruise switch repl under CPO warranty. Trunk space is decent with the top up. I have to raise the top to retrieve items under the cargo limit partition.
LOVE MY EOS!!
I have been readuing reviews that have concerns about the window leaking. I bought my 2007 Eos in June of 2007...trading in my 2003 Passat. First let me say, I live in the desert along the Colorado River, where in the summer it reaches 120 degrees, adn I drive my Eos with the top down for 9 months out of the year. Here is what I have found... If you look in you manual, you will see that if you go thru the automated care washes, it voids the warrenty on the top. The rubber seals on the roof will start to leak due to the high pressure sprayers in automated care washes, and also if you do not oil the rubber seals, the same thing can happen. I bought the oil from the dealership, and do it
Fun Car
I got my Eos yesterday. It is the first 3.2 I could find in South Florida. I paid about $42,000 for it (MSRP) with bells/whistles. The top motion is as cool as reported. It's fun to drive; very responsive and has lots of umph. I did not test the 2.0 so can't compare to that. I got the Eismeer Blue which is much nicer looking than on my computer. I was gonna get the thunder or paprika but now love the Eismeer. It has a great stereo with Sirius on the premium audio option. Also, it has a sport pkg. and navigation pkg. This car is really an eye-catcher. The only other comparable car that's a hard top convertible 4 seater (this really can seat 4 adults not terribly uncomfortably) is a Volvo (and looks like a Volvo). I was pleased to grab this car as I had been looking for weeks and this was first that I have found.
Still having fun!
I bought my 2007 Eos Lux used three years ago and have never regretted it. I love the way it feels on the road and the interior looks great and it laid out very well. Considering the car is 5 years old I haven't really had any major problems with it. I had the timing belt done at 70K miles which is a bit early because it was in for a recall issue and they had the engine apart already. That saved me some $$$. Roof leaks often come up when talking about the Eos and I experienced them as well. I had a small leak at the A-pillars that turned out to be due to a disconnected drain. It was an easy fix and the car has been dry ever since.
