Used 2016 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me

45 listings
Eos Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    64,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    56,287 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,901

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    16,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    26,843 miles

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport

    44,693 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport

    48,050 miles

    $14,505

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    57,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,832

    $942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    112,568 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    26,292 miles

    $14,800

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    55,703 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,988

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    64,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    67,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,181

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    103,432 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    80,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,704

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    110,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,880

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    97,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,157

    $2,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,691 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,000

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Eos

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Eos
Overall Consumer Rating
4.26 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 1
    (17%)
It's Like My Drivable Apple
RMCO,05/20/2016
Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I enjoy this car tremendously - and just about everything about it. Living in a four-season climate, the hard top/convertable/sunroof gives me maximum flexibility to enjoy the car regardless of the conditions outside. I love when the roof is down however and the mechanism providing control over the roof is something out of a Transformer movie (the kids love watching it go up and down as do the adults). I would never own a soft-top as the conditions in Colorado are too severe. When the roof is up, the car does not look like a convertible - which I like. It is not an in-your-face car. Instead, it is a sleeper. It's only when the roof is down do people go wow. The vehicle handles like a sports car and I love that. Power when I need it, otherwise the ride is silk. The controls and cockpit in general are low-fi for the most part and again, I like that. Rotating knobs that have a tactile feel to them. Useful readouts across the cockpit and excellent positioning of controls make it a pleasure to use. I would have like more USB support but am happy with the Bluetooth which I use all the time. Storage in the trunk both with and without the hood down is ample. I have made many a run to Costco and am able to (carefully) place a lot of stuff in the back. I do not as a rule drive the car in the snow - mostly because it is my baby and have an SUV for those snowy days. It handles well otherwise in all other conditions. Having four seats is another huge bonus for a small convertible. My daughter and her friends love a drive to the ice cream shop in the back with the hood down. The EOS is a gem. Few people have seen it and when they do, the compliments flow (always). There is little not to like about this little car. If you are looking for brand recognition or super speed, this isn't your car. If you want something that makes you happy when you drive (all the time), this is it.
Report abuse
