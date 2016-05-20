Used 2016 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me
45 listings
- 64,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,991
- 56,287 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,901
- 16,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,998
- 26,843 miles
$18,998
- 44,693 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
- 48,050 miles
$14,505
- 57,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,832$942 Below Market
- 112,568 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499
- 26,292 miles
$14,800
- 55,703 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,988
- 64,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999
- 67,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,181
- 103,432 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999
- 80,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,704
- 110,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,880
- 97,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,157$2,031 Below Market
- 113,691 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000$666 Below Market
- 113,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Eos
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Eos
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.26 Reviews
Report abuse
RMCO,05/20/2016
Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I enjoy this car tremendously - and just about everything about it. Living in a four-season climate, the hard top/convertable/sunroof gives me maximum flexibility to enjoy the car regardless of the conditions outside. I love when the roof is down however and the mechanism providing control over the roof is something out of a Transformer movie (the kids love watching it go up and down as do the adults). I would never own a soft-top as the conditions in Colorado are too severe. When the roof is up, the car does not look like a convertible - which I like. It is not an in-your-face car. Instead, it is a sleeper. It's only when the roof is down do people go wow. The vehicle handles like a sports car and I love that. Power when I need it, otherwise the ride is silk. The controls and cockpit in general are low-fi for the most part and again, I like that. Rotating knobs that have a tactile feel to them. Useful readouts across the cockpit and excellent positioning of controls make it a pleasure to use. I would have like more USB support but am happy with the Bluetooth which I use all the time. Storage in the trunk both with and without the hood down is ample. I have made many a run to Costco and am able to (carefully) place a lot of stuff in the back. I do not as a rule drive the car in the snow - mostly because it is my baby and have an SUV for those snowy days. It handles well otherwise in all other conditions. Having four seats is another huge bonus for a small convertible. My daughter and her friends love a drive to the ice cream shop in the back with the hood down. The EOS is a gem. Few people have seen it and when they do, the compliments flow (always). There is little not to like about this little car. If you are looking for brand recognition or super speed, this isn't your car. If you want something that makes you happy when you drive (all the time), this is it.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.