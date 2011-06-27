Vehicle overview

The Volkswagen Eos is named for the ancient Greek goddess of the dawn, whose team of horses, Lampos and Phaethon, pulled her chariot every morning to open the gates of heaven so her brother Helios, the sun, could travel through the sky bringing forth daylight.

It turns out to be an apt name, since the VW Eos is a convertible. It's a good one, too, with a rich, well-built, four-passenger interior that's nicely sealed off from both wind noise and the elements by a standard retractable hardtop. As for that team of horses, the 2014 Volkswagen Eos's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides punchy performance while returning good fuel economy. This, along with the car's relaxed ride, makes it a natural for road trips, whether you leave the top up or put it down.

All of this should make the Volkswagen Eos a popular convertible, but it has never been a great sales success. In part, this may be due to its understated personality: The Eos looks nice enough in your driveway, but nothing about its styling or its handling characteristics excites or inspires like a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, 2014 Ford Mustang or even VW's own Beetle convertible -- all of which are less expensive to boot.

There's also a practical aspect to consider. The Eos' backseat doesn't offer much space for adults or teenagers, which might lead you to a roomier option like the 2014 Chrysler 200 . Finally, consumers willing to spend just a bit more might find a better-performing, luxury-brand convertible like the 2014 Audi A5 more appealing.

On the other hand, apart from the A5, none of these competitors is as polished on the inside as the 2014 Volkswagen Eos, and only the Chrysler can even be optioned with a retractable hardtop. For these reasons, we continue to recommend this goddess-of-the-dawn convertible to shoppers who are more interested in a comfortable, refined driving experience than trendy design or sporty handling.