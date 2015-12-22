5 star reviews: 66 %

4 star reviews: 16 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 18 %

Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, It's Like My Drivable Apple

RMCO , 05/20/2016

Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

I enjoy this car tremendously - and just about everything about it. Living in a four-season climate, the hard top/convertable/sunroof gives me maximum flexibility to enjoy the car regardless of the conditions outside. I love when the roof is down however and the mechanism providing control over the roof is something out of a Transformer movie (the kids love watching it go up and down as do the adults). I would never own a soft-top as the conditions in Colorado are too severe. When the roof is up, the car does not look like a convertible - which I like. It is not an in-your-face car. Instead, it is a sleeper. It's only when the roof is down do people go wow. The vehicle handles like a sports car and I love that. Power when I need it, otherwise the ride is silk. The controls and cockpit in general are low-fi for the most part and again, I like that. Rotating knobs that have a tactile feel to them. Useful readouts across the cockpit and excellent positioning of controls make it a pleasure to use. I would have like more USB support but am happy with the Bluetooth which I use all the time. Storage in the trunk both with and without the hood down is ample. I have made many a run to Costco and am able to (carefully) place a lot of stuff in the back. I do not as a rule drive the car in the snow - mostly because it is my baby and have an SUV for those snowy days. It handles well otherwise in all other conditions. Having four seats is another huge bonus for a small convertible. My daughter and her friends love a drive to the ice cream shop in the back with the hood down. The EOS is a gem. Few people have seen it and when they do, the compliments flow (always). There is little not to like about this little car. If you are looking for brand recognition or super speed, this isn't your car. If you want something that makes you happy when you drive (all the time), this is it.

5 out of 5 stars, A Steal in 2016

Becca Petrin , 03/25/2016

Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Everyone says this car isn't sporty, but I think it is. My wife has an Audi Q4 and that car wants to speed, its engine is always hungry for faster. The Eos is also hungry for speed. Not quite as hungry as the Audi, luckily, but it's not for racing (and I'd argue the Audi is too fast to the point of being dangerous.) I love the Eos. The hard top means I can actually leave a car seat in there in the city and not worry about it getting stolen. My Wrangler soft top was constantly robbed. The car will fit me, the wife, the baby, the dog, and a weekend getaway's luggage with the top up, so we fill it up, go to the coast, unload, and we're set for top down cruising. The Eos is fun to drive, comfortable, sporty, and I feel like I got way more features than the price tag suggests. I got it in black and it looks a little like the Batmobile with the top up. The interior finishes are gorgeous. The handling is tight and responsive. The sound system is great and with Spotify streaming to the speakers, perfect. The nav doesn't show traffic, I wish it were Google maps - but I just use my phone for navigating heavy traffic. This leaves my Wrangler in the dust in every way. Ease of dropping the top, handling, mileage, safety, trunk space, and comfort. The Audi is comparable but not a convertible! I've driven their soft tops but I love the Eos' hard top. Anyways, I think the discounted Eos is a steal and recommend driving one and if you like it, get it while you can!

4 out of 5 stars, Peppy EOS

R Smith , 02/18/2018

Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Engine very responsive, Transmission is faster than manual. Convertible top is unique in that you have panoramic sunroof that opens and the entire top goes down if you want, only known car of with this design. Extra heavy because of convertible hard top but powerful with the turbo and 2.0 engine. Handles very well.

5 out of 5 stars, I love Veronica!

Ellen Elias , 12/22/2015

Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

I had to give my shiny red convertible a name because it is adorable and awesome to drive! Haven't had this much fun in years. I don't even mind getting stuck in traffic because having the top down keeps me smiling.

