Used 2016 Volkswagen Eos
Pros & Cons
- Innovative retractable hardtop with integrated sunroof
- solid interior quality
- efficient engine
- ample feature content.
- Tight backseat
- built for comfort, not speed
- dated touchscreen interface is slow to respond.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Volkswagen Eos deserves more consideration than it gets. With the features and build quality of more expensive luxury convertibles, the VW Eos is a smart choice for drop-top sun seekers, if in limited quantities.
Vehicle overview
Rumors of its demise have been exaggerated, but only by a year. Production ended in November, so the 2016 Volkswagen Eos is the swan song of this German compact hardtop convertible. Though not exceedingly popular, the Eos occupies a niche as one of a few inexpensive hardtop convertibles on the market, and the only one with four seats. Further, its attractive and pleasantly upholstered interior provides a near-luxury experience without the matching price tag.
The 2016 Volkswagen Eos is the only inexpensive hardtop convertible with seating for four.
The Eos offers a compelling package to the right buyer. Its retractable hardtop isolates and secures the interior more strongly than a conventional soft top. What's more, the Eos' trick top features a sunroof, so you can dip your toes in the outside weather before jumping in. On the other hand, the hardtop is heavier than a soft top, which somewhat numbs the 200 horsepower from the turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The drivetrain remains enjoyable nevertheless, thanks in part to its quick-shifting automated manual transmission.
When the Eos sells out, those looking for a similar convertible at this price won't find much. The closest match is the new Buick Cascada, which is similar in many respects but has a traditional soft top. The popular Mazda Miata will provide more driving enjoyment but fewer seats, while the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro convertibles offer bolder styling and more engine choices. The Mini Cooper and Volkswagen's own Beetle convertible have near-premium interiors with heavy doses of personality. But if it's the hardtop you really need, the Volkswagen Eos is your choice.
Volkswagen Eos models
The 2016 Volkswagen Eos is a four-passenger convertible with a retractable hardtop roof. The sole trim level is called Komfort.
Although the Eos interior is of high quality, VW doesn't offer many of its latest tech features here.
Komfort trim comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors and windshield washer nozzles, a sunroof built into the folding roof and a rear wind blocker for top-down driving, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power-adjustable lumbar support), heated front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Also standard is an eight-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, navigation, a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an iPod adapter cable, an auxiliary audio jack and Car-Net telematics.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2016 VW Eos is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automated manual transmission (DSG in VW parlance) provides the convenience of a conventional automatic transmission while giving manual-shift control to drivers who want it.
The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg in combined driving (22 city/30 highway). VW estimates the Eos will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds.
Safety
The 2016 Volkswagen Eos comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, pop-up rollover bars and front side airbags that extend upward for head protection. Standard on all Eos models, VW's Car-Net telematics system includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the VW Eos earned a top rating of "Good" for both the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests. It also earned a Good rating for its seat/head restraint design in the Institute's rear-impact testing.
Driving
Although the 2016 VW Eos' turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is smooth and strong enough to motivate the convertible with satisfactory speed, the retractable hardtop and its associated mechanicals aren't light, so acceleration leans more toward relaxed than urgent. You'll get that same impression from the car's handling and braking abilities, too. Nevertheless, the Eos remains a right-size convertible with just enough performance to keep things breezy and fun.
Interior
Inside, the 2016 Volkswagen Eos is most notable for its transformative abilities: Functionally, it can be a hardtop coupe with seating for four in one moment and, at the push of a button, become a full-blown convertible in the next. For full sun exposure, the top retracts in 25 seconds (it requires 16 inches of clearance behind the rear bumper to operate; rear sensors sound if you don't have enough room). With the windows up, there's a wonderful lack of wind buffeting inside the Eos, even at highway speeds, making it easy to listen to the sound system or converse at normal volumes.
It takes 25 seconds to lower the Eos' roof, a pretty long time for any convertible.
Open or enclosed, the cabin features high-quality materials and excellent overall fit and finish. Our only real quibble has to do with the electronics. The touchscreen interface works pretty well from an audio standpoint (the iPod interface is particularly well designed), but navigation functionality is hampered by the screen's small size. Further, if you're looking for blind-spot warning or forward-collision alert systems, you won't find them here.
The front seats are wide, comfortable enough and attractively upholstered, even with the vinyl (leatherette). Although the backseat is suitable for kids, adults will feel cramped, as the convertible top mechanism impinges on both passenger and trunk space. The trunk offers just 6.6 cubic feet of luggage space if you have the top down and a still-skimpy 10.5 cubic feet with the top up.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I enjoy this car tremendously - and just about everything about it. Living in a four-season climate, the hard top/convertable/sunroof gives me maximum flexibility to enjoy the car regardless of the conditions outside. I love when the roof is down however and the mechanism providing control over the roof is something out of a Transformer movie (the kids love watching it go up and down as do the adults). I would never own a soft-top as the conditions in Colorado are too severe. When the roof is up, the car does not look like a convertible - which I like. It is not an in-your-face car. Instead, it is a sleeper. It's only when the roof is down do people go wow. The vehicle handles like a sports car and I love that. Power when I need it, otherwise the ride is silk. The controls and cockpit in general are low-fi for the most part and again, I like that. Rotating knobs that have a tactile feel to them. Useful readouts across the cockpit and excellent positioning of controls make it a pleasure to use. I would have like more USB support but am happy with the Bluetooth which I use all the time. Storage in the trunk both with and without the hood down is ample. I have made many a run to Costco and am able to (carefully) place a lot of stuff in the back. I do not as a rule drive the car in the snow - mostly because it is my baby and have an SUV for those snowy days. It handles well otherwise in all other conditions. Having four seats is another huge bonus for a small convertible. My daughter and her friends love a drive to the ice cream shop in the back with the hood down. The EOS is a gem. Few people have seen it and when they do, the compliments flow (always). There is little not to like about this little car. If you are looking for brand recognition or super speed, this isn't your car. If you want something that makes you happy when you drive (all the time), this is it.
Everyone says this car isn't sporty, but I think it is. My wife has an Audi Q4 and that car wants to speed, its engine is always hungry for faster. The Eos is also hungry for speed. Not quite as hungry as the Audi, luckily, but it's not for racing (and I'd argue the Audi is too fast to the point of being dangerous.) I love the Eos. The hard top means I can actually leave a car seat in there in the city and not worry about it getting stolen. My Wrangler soft top was constantly robbed. The car will fit me, the wife, the baby, the dog, and a weekend getaway's luggage with the top up, so we fill it up, go to the coast, unload, and we're set for top down cruising. The Eos is fun to drive, comfortable, sporty, and I feel like I got way more features than the price tag suggests. I got it in black and it looks a little like the Batmobile with the top up. The interior finishes are gorgeous. The handling is tight and responsive. The sound system is great and with Spotify streaming to the speakers, perfect. The nav doesn't show traffic, I wish it were Google maps - but I just use my phone for navigating heavy traffic. This leaves my Wrangler in the dust in every way. Ease of dropping the top, handling, mileage, safety, trunk space, and comfort. The Audi is comparable but not a convertible! I've driven their soft tops but I love the Eos' hard top. Anyways, I think the discounted Eos is a steal and recommend driving one and if you like it, get it while you can!
Engine very responsive, Transmission is faster than manual. Convertible top is unique in that you have panoramic sunroof that opens and the entire top goes down if you want, only known car of with this design. Extra heavy because of convertible hard top but powerful with the turbo and 2.0 engine. Handles very well.
I had to give my shiny red convertible a name because it is adorable and awesome to drive! Haven't had this much fun in years. I don't even mind getting stuck in traffic because having the top down keeps me smiling.
Features & Specs
|Komfort 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Eos a good car?
Is the Volkswagen Eos reliable?
Is the 2016 Volkswagen Eos a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Volkswagen Eos?
The least-expensive 2016 Volkswagen Eos is the 2016 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,995.
Other versions include:
- Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $31,995
What are the different models of Volkswagen Eos?
