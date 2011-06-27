Used 2015 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews
Totally engaging
I've driven it for 1500miles and still look forward to every drive. I've owned other sports cars, yet none has come close to given me such driving bliss. My car has the PDK, and the 18" wheels, both are concessions to stop and go traffic and poorly maintained roads, yet it's still fantastically engaging. I recommend PASM, it improves ride on poor surfaces, yet on better roads improves handling. Although, I have the sport chrono package, I'm not sure it's worth it. I highly recommend upgrading to the Xenon lights. The heated seats are awesome and surprisingly in the winter you'll love the heated steering wheel. The Bose system is a must have if you like music. The build quality was perfect.
2017 Cayman 2.7L / 6 Speed
I purchased this car four months ago as my daily driver, and just turned 6,000 miles yesterday. Absolutely love it.... the six speed gearbox is the best I have ever driven (other manual transmission cars I've owned include BMW M5, Toyota Supra Turbo, Saab Viggen, Corvette, Pontiac Trans-Am and Saab 9000 Aero) . Everything about this car keeps a smile on my face... handling, performance, exhaust note, comfort. Even in traffic it is a delight to drive. Word of warning that a Cayman can get expensive with the 'a la carte' approach to options... I kept mine pretty simple. Key options I think are a must are 20" wheels, Sport Chrono Package, Bose stereo, and get the 'clear bra' to protect the nose from stones which will damage the paint. With those, you will not be disappointed. The only trick which takes a few days to master is getting in if you are a big guy (I'm 6'3" 220 lbs) but once I did, simple! One surprise is that Porsche does not offer any extended warranty in the US. Will have to see if that is an issue once factory warranty is up. Expect $300 / oil change.
