Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,461
|$38,927
|$43,550
|Clean
|$33,218
|$37,543
|$41,921
|Average
|$30,733
|$34,777
|$38,663
|Rough
|$28,247
|$32,011
|$35,405
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayman GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,097
|$52,330
|$55,871
|Clean
|$47,327
|$50,470
|$53,781
|Average
|$43,786
|$46,751
|$49,601
|Rough
|$40,245
|$43,032
|$45,421
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,980
|$32,734
|$36,623
|Clean
|$27,935
|$31,571
|$35,253
|Average
|$25,845
|$29,245
|$32,513
|Rough
|$23,754
|$26,918
|$29,773
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,517
|$47,967
|$52,649
|Clean
|$41,948
|$46,263
|$50,680
|Average
|$38,810
|$42,854
|$46,741
|Rough
|$35,671
|$39,445
|$42,802