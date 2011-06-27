Estimated values
2002 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,849
|$14,171
|$16,074
|Clean
|$9,687
|$12,682
|$14,371
|Average
|$7,361
|$9,703
|$10,965
|Rough
|$5,036
|$6,724
|$7,558
Estimated values
2002 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,133
|$11,930
|$13,531
|Clean
|$8,154
|$10,676
|$12,097
|Average
|$6,197
|$8,168
|$9,230
|Rough
|$4,239
|$5,660
|$6,363