The base 718 Boxster comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder (300 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque) and 18-inch wheels. Aside from the badges, you can tell it apart from the S by its black brake calipers and single central tailpipe.

The S model is furnished with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (350 hp, 309 lb-ft of torque). It is visually differentiated from the base model by 19-inch wheels, two centrally mounted exhaust tips and red brake calipers.

The GTS trim uses a slightly more powerful version of the S engine; output is increased to 365 hp regardless of transmission. The dual-clutch automatic also receives a bump to 317 lb-ft (the manual-transmission torque is unchanged). The GTS also features 20-inch wheels, a louder exhaust, redesigned front and rear fascias, the Sport Chrono package (detailed below), adaptive suspension, sport seats, and a mechanical rear differential that also includes a brake-actuated torque vectoring system. Note that these additions are available on Boxster and Boxster S models.

With the above exceptions, the trim levels start with the same level of standard equipment, including a power-folding soft top, xenon headlights, a six-speed manual transmission, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power and heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, sport seats, partial leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.

All trims have equal access to Porsche's exhaustive options list, providing numerous opportunities for prospective owners to personalize their car.

Performance choices include Porsche's PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and carbon-ceramic brakes. The Sport Chrono package adds a stopwatch to the top of the center console, a drive mode selection dial to the bottom right of the steering wheel, and a less intrusive stability control setting. When optioned with the PDK transmission, the package also includes launch control.

Interior options to look out for include upgraded seats (heating, ventilation and more power adjustments), upgraded leather upholstery, and keyless ignition and entry. Porsche offers two upgrades for the standard stereo: a 10-speaker Bose system and a 12-speaker Burmester system. Apple CarPlay is available through Porsche Connect, while a Plus variant of that option adds 4G LTE connectivity. Safety options include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, turn-adapting headlights and blind-spot monitoring,

Porsche also provides seemingly endless ways to customize the 718 Boxster's interior and exterior, from wheel style to the color of the soft top to completely custom body paint. The interior offers multiple leather and stitching styles, and trims are available in wood, aluminum and simulated suede.