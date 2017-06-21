2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Review
Pros & Cons
- Precise and nimble handling promotes driver fun and confidence
- Muscular and efficient turbo four-cylinder engines
- PDK is one of the best dual-clutch transmissions
- Takes less than 10 seconds to open or close the roof
- Engines lack the aural flair of earlier Boxsters
- Some features you'd expect to be standard are optional
- Breadth of options allows personalization, but gets pricy in a hurry
Which 718 Boxster does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The Porsche 718 Boxster is a convertible sports car in the classical sense, which is to say it's focused primarily on nimble handling and driver enjoyment. We wouldn't want it any other way. Much of its allure comes from its mid-engine configuration, meaning the engine sits between the seats and rear wheels. This gives the 718 Boxster (and its fixed-roof 718 Cayman sibling) a handling balance prized by car enthusiasts.
The Boxster received the 718 name last year as part of a complete redesign. Though there were many significant changes as part of the update, the biggest was the switch from six-cylinder engines to more efficient and powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engines. While the new engines lack the high-revving charm of the old ones, it's hard to argue with the performance increase they bring. Even the cheapest Boxster you can buy is now cranking out 300 horsepower.
Of course, being a Porsche, the Boxster can also be fitted with all sorts of customization options. Some enhance the car's performance while others are just for visual flair. But it's the car's core qualities, including its sublime steering and handling, plus the carefree nature of owning a two-seat roadster, that will have you hooked for life.
2018 Porsche 718 Boxster models
The 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster is a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive soft-top convertible sports car that is available in three trims: base, S and GTS. The three are primarily differentiated by the size and output of the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with the GTS being the most powerful. Porsche offers an exhaustive supply of options for all trims.
The base 718 Boxster comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder (300 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque) and 18-inch wheels. Aside from the badges, you can tell it apart from the S by its black brake calipers and single central tailpipe.
The S model is furnished with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (350 hp, 309 lb-ft of torque). It is visually differentiated from the base model by 19-inch wheels, two centrally mounted exhaust tips and red brake calipers.
The GTS trim uses a slightly more powerful version of the S engine; output is increased to 365 hp regardless of transmission. The dual-clutch automatic also receives a bump to 317 lb-ft (the manual-transmission torque is unchanged). The GTS also features 20-inch wheels, a louder exhaust, redesigned front and rear fascias, the Sport Chrono package (detailed below), adaptive suspension, sport seats, and a mechanical rear differential that also includes a brake-actuated torque vectoring system. Note that these additions are available on Boxster and Boxster S models.
With the above exceptions, the trim levels start with the same level of standard equipment, including a power-folding soft top, xenon headlights, a six-speed manual transmission, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power and heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, sport seats, partial leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
All trims have equal access to Porsche's exhaustive options list, providing numerous opportunities for prospective owners to personalize their car.
Performance choices include Porsche's PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and carbon-ceramic brakes. The Sport Chrono package adds a stopwatch to the top of the center console, a drive mode selection dial to the bottom right of the steering wheel, and a less intrusive stability control setting. When optioned with the PDK transmission, the package also includes launch control.
Interior options to look out for include upgraded seats (heating, ventilation and more power adjustments), upgraded leather upholstery, and keyless ignition and entry. Porsche offers two upgrades for the standard stereo: a 10-speaker Bose system and a 12-speaker Burmester system. Apple CarPlay is available through Porsche Connect, while a Plus variant of that option adds 4G LTE connectivity. Safety options include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, turn-adapting headlights and blind-spot monitoring,
Porsche also provides seemingly endless ways to customize the 718 Boxster's interior and exterior, from wheel style to the color of the soft top to completely custom body paint. The interior offers multiple leather and stitching styles, and trims are available in wood, aluminum and simulated suede.
Trim tested
Driving9.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|9.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 718 Boxster models:
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Helps you see on curvy roads in the dark by swiveling the low beams when you turn the steering wheel.
- Roll-Over Protection
- Shields occupants in the event of a rollover with high-strength structures in front of and behind the seats.
- Speed-Dependent Headlight Range Control
- Ensures a clear view at night by adjusting the range of the headlights depending on vehicle speed.
