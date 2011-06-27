  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 718 Boxster
  4. Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 718 Boxster
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 718 Boxsters for sale
List Price Range
$59,900 - $61,005
Used 718 Boxster for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

A Perfect Sports Car!

David , 08/11/2019
GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I always wanted a car only for me that provides speed, power, agility yet comfortable and quiet on the road and found all the above attributes in the Boxster GTS! Before purchasing this white with red top and red leather interior, I drove a Corvette GS, Mercedes C63S, Mercedes E53, 911 4S Cabriolet but none came close to giving me feeling of closeness and quick reflex of the Boxster GTS. This car feels like perfectly fitted leather gloves. The car feels like a part of me. Because of luxury items and extra cargo space, I was about buy a fully equipped E53; however, it just did not corner and moved like Boxster GTS. The Corvette GS was quick and sounded great but I felt like I was stuck in a bathtub and it was too big. C63S was powerful with awesome sound from the engine but it was too rough, unrefined in its way of moving. Porsche 4S was quick, smooth and moved with grace but just did not feel as intimate and close fitting as Boxster GTS; it felt big and is whole lot bigger than its little brother Boxster. The Boxster GTS is the sports car of my dream.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 718 Boxsters for sale

Related Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles