Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Consumer Reviews

David , 08/11/2019 GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I always wanted a car only for me that provides speed, power, agility yet comfortable and quiet on the road and found all the above attributes in the Boxster GTS! Before purchasing this white with red top and red leather interior, I drove a Corvette GS, Mercedes C63S, Mercedes E53, 911 4S Cabriolet but none came close to giving me feeling of closeness and quick reflex of the Boxster GTS. This car feels like perfectly fitted leather gloves. The car feels like a part of me. Because of luxury items and extra cargo space, I was about buy a fully equipped E53; however, it just did not corner and moved like Boxster GTS. The Corvette GS was quick and sounded great but I felt like I was stuck in a bathtub and it was too big. C63S was powerful with awesome sound from the engine but it was too rough, unrefined in its way of moving. Porsche 4S was quick, smooth and moved with grace but just did not feel as intimate and close fitting as Boxster GTS; it felt big and is whole lot bigger than its little brother Boxster. The Boxster GTS is the sports car of my dream.