Standard features include 18-inch wheels with high-performance summer tires (19-inch wheels for the Boxster S), bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, a power-folding soft top, an automatically deploying rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, a wind deflector, water-repellent side windows and hill-hold brake functions.

On the inside, you also get cruise control, air-conditioning, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, six-way-adjustable seats with electric backrest adjustments, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio and auxiliary input.

Many options are bundled or available as stand-alone additions and include adaptive LED headlights (also available for the standard headlights), headlight washers, automatic wipers, auto-dimming power-folding mirrors, keyless entry/ignition, an electronic differential, ceramic composite brake rotors, a variable-ratio steering system, a sport exhaust, adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning and a blind-spot monitor.

One of the more notable options includes the Sport Chrono package that adds a stopwatch atop the dash, paddle shifters for the PDK transmission and additional sport modes. So, too, is the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) option with a lower sport-tuned suspension and electronically controlled dampers with distinct Normal and Sport modes.

Interior add-ons include dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded and full leather upholstery, Alcantara faux suede trim, heated and ventilated seats, 14- and 18-way power-adjustable sport seats with memory functions, additional interior lighting, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, remote and emergency telematics, a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system and a 12-speaker premium Burmester audio system.

As with other Porsches, buyers can choose from a dizzying array of customization options that include wood, carbon-fiber and aluminum trim and contrasting colors for upholstery and gauges.

The One To Buy

For the vast majority of drivers, the standard 718 Boxster will exceed their abilities and expectations. The Boxster S will certainly entice aspiring racers, but the big price premium for 50 additional horsepower may be a deterrent.

Two new turbocharged, four-cylinder engines are available on the 718 Boxster. The standard car features a 2.0-liter turbo with 300 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. These figures represent a 35-hp and 74 lb-ft improvement over the base six-cylinder from the previous car. Not surprisingly, performance is much improved. Porsche claims it accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, which is 0.7 second quicker than the old model. Top speed rises by 8 mph to 170 mph.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard and sends power to the rear wheels. An optional seven-speed dual-clutch unit (PDK) is also available.

The 2.5-liter turbocharged four in the 718 Boxster S develops 350 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque, a gain of 35 hp and 43 lb-ft respectively over the old Boxster S. According to Porsche's own figures, the 0-60 mph sprint improves by 0.4 second to 4.4 seconds. If you choose to specify the PDK automatic gearbox and Sport Chrono package, this falls further to 4.0 seconds. Top speed rises by 5 mph to 177 mph.

Official EPA fuel economy figures have yet to be announced, but tested under European conditions, the 718 achieved a 14 percent increase in efficiency compared with the old model. Improved fuel economy and reduced exhaust emissions are the primary drivers behind the switch to turbocharged engine technology, but this is still a high-performance car and if you drive it as Porsche intended, you won't come close to matching the EPA figures.