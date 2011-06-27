Bought this car new in 93 it has 290,000 miles and still going strong. Very impressed with the reliability of this car it just won't die. The power isn't as great as it was and the fuel mileage has dropped down to 27 highway from the 30 it used to get but few cars that actually get this mileage are this much fun to still drive. The brakes never were very good and have to be replaced about every 40,000 or so, but hey it hasn' left me stranded yet

