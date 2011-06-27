  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

1993 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$825 - $2,018
Used Grand Prix for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

An electronically controlled four-speed automatic is optional on LE sedan and SE coupe. A Sport Appearance Package for the LE sedan includes aero body panels, heads-up display and bucket seats with console. Automatic door locks are standard. Chime added to warn driver if turn signal has been left on.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(58%)
4(34%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Really comfortabe car
Rale,10/28/2009
Owned this car for 2 years. I really liked how smooth ride it was. Seats were comfortable, radio control on steering wheel was helpful. 3.1L engine was not that strong for such a heavy car, but ones you reach cruise speed - it's like riding on clouds. I was so disappointed when had to switch to Toyota - no comfort can compare to Pontiac. Problem was I spent a lot of time in car shop: there was no single month I didn't have a mechanical problem. From alternator to hoses, I had to replace everything.
Best little car in the valley
Scot,08/01/2010
We are very happy with our Grand Prix. it's been a great investment. It drives great. We average about 30 MPG. It's a keeper.
still great after all these years
satisfied owner,02/06/2006
Bought this car new in 93 it has 290,000 miles and still going strong. Very impressed with the reliability of this car it just won't die. The power isn't as great as it was and the fuel mileage has dropped down to 27 highway from the 30 it used to get but few cars that actually get this mileage are this much fun to still drive. The brakes never were very good and have to be replaced about every 40,000 or so, but hey it hasn' left me stranded yet
I Loved My 93 Grand Prix!!!
Amber Lyttle,01/06/2006
For anyone who is looking to buy this car, I say go right ahead! My car had 130,000 miles on it and was still going strong. It automatically began to race when you hit the pedal...it had pep and power. The 3.1 engine was great. The only reason i got rid of it was because a drunk driver hit me. Even then, the impact on my car was minimal, when other cars would have been totaled. The car also did great in winter conditions. This is a great car and I plan on buying another Grand Prix.
See all 26 reviews of the 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix

Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include STE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, and SE 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Can't find a used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,136.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,064.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,650.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Prix lease specials

Related Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles