1995 Pontiac Grand Prix Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$879 - $2,150
1995 Highlights
Brake/transmission shift interlock is added. GT coupe dropped in favor of GTP Package. GT sedan continues. Variable-effort steering is added to GTP and GT. New alloys debut on GT and GTP. Coupes can be equipped with a White Appearance Package, which includes color-keyed alloys and special pinstriping. Floor consoles are redesigned on models with bucket seats.
GTP,04/19/2008
I bought this car used with 102,000 miles on it, for only $3400. This V-6 engine is AMAZING. It makes 215 HP which is MORE than my old 1970 Chevelle with 307 V-8 had (200 HP), a car I drove when I was a kid. Need I say more ? Pontiac put 4 cams and 16 valves on this V-6 60 degree engine and it runs like a small V8. All the power options are really nice, and you'll get addicted to the steering wheel radio controls. Gas mileage- 19-20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway. Considering the power, pretty good. I recently drove the same year car with 3.1 liter and the 3.1 is a dog compared to my DOHC 3.4 I drive my GTP with EGR valve disconnected-more power and response-easy to do, just unplug it.
gp1995,02/13/2004
This 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix Special Edition is a reliable car. It is the 3.4 liter special edition, white exterior color package. It is fun to drive because it has Magnasteer II just like the new 2004 Grand Prix. The interior design is adequate because it is meant for a grown up who desires a sports car feel. The exterior design is nice because it has a large body side door molding for protection. It is a bit heavy for the 210hp engine. It does not have much acceleration as Pontiac advertised in 1995. In summary, it is a good car when compared to todays Grand Prix.
grandprix,08/14/2015
SE 2dr Coupe
My dad bought this car about 5-6 years ago. The previous owner took horrible care of the car, and it was on its way to the junk yard. He paid $500 for pretty much a hunk of junk. After fixing it up, it ran beautifully. It made it through numerous hour long road trips. Has over 200k miles on it and still runs great. A couple problems throughout the years. Brake line went out, yet no real damage happened to the car or my sister after rear ending someone. I've gotten stuck in and out of the car during the winter numerous times. Had to replace the brake pads a few times. So those are the cons. The pros, I've never gotten stuck in the snow, gas lasts me about 2 weeks. Its a great first car to have, not too high maintenance.
george freier,03/21/2002
The transmission went out, impossible or expensive to fix. Wears out even the best brake pads quickly.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
