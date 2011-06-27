  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(146)
Appraise this car

2000 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, sporty styling, loads of features, fun to drive.
  • Overstyled interior, cheap-looking dashboard plastic and switchgear.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,125 - $2,696
Used Grand Prix for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

High in performance, value and cheesy plastic interior pieces.

Vehicle overview

Loaded with standard features and available in a potent, supercharged 240-horsepower edition, Pontiac's Grand Prix successfully blends form, function and performance into one appealing and affordable package. Buyers can select from one of three models: SE (in sedan form only), GT (coupe or sedan) and GTP, the latter a stand-alone model as either a coupe or sedan.

The SE is powered by a revised 3.1-liter V6 that now makes 175 horsepower (up from 160 last year). Cylinder head, camshaft and intake manifold changes provide 10 more foot-pounds of torque, and the addition of an Air Injection Reaction (AIR) system means the 3.1 now meets Low Emissions Vehicle (LEV) standards. (The supercharged 3.8 does so without the AIR system, and the naturally aspirated 3.8 with AIR now meets Ultra-Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV) standards.) Despite the improved 3.1, we recommend the 200-horsepower 3800 Series II V6 (optional on SE Sedan and standard on GT). The award-winning 3.8 offers more power yet still delivers about 19 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, figures that nearly match the base motor.

GTP models come equipped with a supercharged version of the 3800 V6 that makes a whopping 240 horsepower. Traction control works in conjunction with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, which include beefy rotors and state-of-the-art calipers for better stopping ability. Power is put through the front wheels via a standard four-speed, electronically controlled automatic transmission. The GTP gets a heavy-duty version that allows drivers to pick "normal" or "performance" shift modes.

All Grand Prix models benefit from new hydraulic engine mounts to isolate noise and vibration normally transmitted into the cabin. And all powertrains feature long-life fluids and parts, such as coolant designed to last five years or 50,000 miles, and platinum-tipped spark plugs that last 100,000 miles under optimal conditions. Interiors feature analog instrumentation and large, easy-to-use controls. In the Pontiac tradition, the dashboard is a cockpit-style arrangement with gauges designed to look like those in a jet fighter, all backlit in a soothing red glow at night.

This year, Pontiac has dropped the split-bench front seat in SE Sedans, putting the Grand Prix out of contention when considering a six-place four-door. But dual airbags, air conditioning, power windows, door locks and mirrors are all standard fare. And if you like high-tech, you can opt for the EyeCue head-up display, which projects driver data onto the windshield for easy viewing. Should sporty performance be part of your car-buying equation, Grand Prix delivers in the grand American tradition. This Pontiac packs plenty of power and a wide array of safety and convenience features in a package that's as easy to drive as it is on the pocketbook.

2000 Highlights

Improvements to the base 3.1-liter V6 net a gain of 15 horsepower, as well as improved durability, reduced noise and lower emissions. A limited run (2,000 coupes) of Daytona Pace Car replicas will be built, featuring unique exterior and interior details. Also new are a revised anti-theft system, five-spoke silver-painted wheels, three new exterior colors and Cyclone cloth upholstery.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(53%)
4(36%)
3(10%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.4
146 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the Best Cars I've Owned
Brian B,01/14/2016
GT 2dr Coupe
I've owned this car since it was brand new; it's been driven daily for the last 16 years by me and then by my son as his college vehicle. At 172,000 miles, it continues to run strong and reliably. The 3800 engine is a durable performer. The transmission does act up a little on random occasions; primarily hard shifts. The only significant issue I've had with this car is that I've had to replace the lower intake manifold gasket three times since it was new. I also had to replace the radiator and sunroof motor. Also, the headlights on these cars don't seem to put out near enough light. The headlight and taillight lenses tend to collect condensation; but the paint has kept a strong shine and rust isn't a problem. The interior of the car has held up well other than the leather on the steering wheel and one of the radio speakers. There are very few squeaks or rattles on the car even now. Visibility from inside is excellent all around. Overall, the car is fun to drive, powerful and nimble enough to have a strong sporty feel, reliable and still economical. I'd by another new one just like it if I could.
GTP Eats Mustang GT's and poops Subaru STI's
eddymerckx,05/24/2014
The 3.8 SC motor is under-rated at 240hp, unlike the Japanese who over-state their motor output. My stock motor on a Dyno put out 304 hp. If you dream of Audi S4 performance, but need reliability, look no further than the Pontiac GTP. These engines are bullet proof, except for the occasional intake gasket which although time consuming is not a terrible job. $500 tops at any shop. A Wards top ten engine mated to a reworked GM trans able to take the extra output.
Such a Blast!
jrocker100,04/25/2015
GTP 2dr Coupe
Car has been very reliable. Car was originally a repo, got it for a steal. Have had this car for 2 years and still haven't/won't get bored with it. The roaring supercharger and exhaust make it all worth while. It's well worth using Premium Fuel. Red coupe, black leather, heated seat, Heads Up Display, fully loaded for a 2000. Even came with the original factory sticker. Bulletproof L67! Love the sound system! Plastic interior can be dull at times, but the red instrument panel lighting is awesome! If I could do it all over, I would. Sad to see Pontiac was discontinued.
Love The Speed
Kevin P,11/09/2009
I have now owned my GTP for three + years now and I love it ... I have had to do some work to it.. Fuel pump resister, window motors, and upgraded the brakes... But all in all a fun car to own and a lot of fun to eat up all those v8 guys out there.. Have had a cooling system problem at like 190,000 but all to be expected Now working on upgrading the interior and putting in a gen 3 motor for more power...Would definitely suggest for a fun weekender that will get you to work on mon...
See all 146 reviews of the 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix

Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, GTP 4dr Sedan, GTP 2dr Coupe, and GT 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Can't find a used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,009.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,349.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,048.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Prix lease specials

Related Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles