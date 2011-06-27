My biggest headache with the car is the rust. I bought it at 101K miles. I've had to replace the gas tank, the fuel pump, the filler neck, and have it painted at the gas door area due to rusting. My mechanic was replacing the rear struts and rusted bolts and parts were falling off from rust. I've replaced the rotors twice in 1 year. When I first got the car Midas informed me GM/Pontiac don't stand behind their brakes. The driver window stop working the window switch is $100. The hardware on the doors for the windows fell apart. My daughter cut her leg getting out the car from the rusted metal on the side of car beneath the windows. I checked with GM for a recall on this car.

