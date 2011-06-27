  1. Home
1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Interior is redesigned to accommodate dual airbags. LE and STE sedans are dropped; GT and GTP become option packages on SE coupe. A GT package is available on SE sedan, and includes 3.4-liter V6, alloys, low-profile tires, ABS and sport suspension. Front seatbelts are anchored to pillars instead of doors on sedan; coupe retains door-mounted belts. The 3.1-liter V6 is up 20 horsepower. Twin-cam 3.4-liter V6 is up 10 horsepower. Five-speed manual and three-speed automatic transmissions are dropped in favor of four-speed automatic. Coupes gain standard equipment, including 16-inch alloys, cruise and leather-wrapped steering wheel with integral radio controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a Runner over 300,000
rmd,11/16/2010
Bought new. Had electrical problems for a number of years and then they seemed to fade away. Great engine, 3.1, but a troubled trans. Replaced it at least twice. I like the lines on the car. It still doesn't look all that dated.
I love it!
tonebone69,04/30/2002
This car is better than i thought it would be. When i first started looking for a grand prix i was looking for the 3.4ltr. After I could only really find 3.1ltr I decided to drive one. To my surprise this car has an amazing kick. I was happy that this was the 94 so it had the larger 3.1. This car is comfortable as well as fast so i save on my insurance. I recommend this to someone looking for performance for cheap
94 Grand Prix
SSH,12/18/2002
Bought my SE new in 94 and still running great with 102K on it. It has went through 3 batteries and 2 alternators, but that has been the only expense other than normal maintence. The gas mileage has dropped to 20mpg (city only), have had tune up, but mileage did not improve. I am keeping this car till the wheels fall off or it becomes unrealiable, so far that is not the case.
Rust from the fuel pump to the gas tank
Grand Prix owner,09/19/2010
My biggest headache with the car is the rust. I bought it at 101K miles. I've had to replace the gas tank, the fuel pump, the filler neck, and have it painted at the gas door area due to rusting. My mechanic was replacing the rear struts and rusted bolts and parts were falling off from rust. I've replaced the rotors twice in 1 year. When I first got the car Midas informed me GM/Pontiac don't stand behind their brakes. The driver window stop working the window switch is $100. The hardware on the doors for the windows fell apart. My daughter cut her leg getting out the car from the rusted metal on the side of car beneath the windows. I checked with GM for a recall on this car.
See all 48 reviews of the 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix

Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, and SE 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Can't find a used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,900.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,895.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,049.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,881.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

