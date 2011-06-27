1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Interior is redesigned to accommodate dual airbags. LE and STE sedans are dropped; GT and GTP become option packages on SE coupe. A GT package is available on SE sedan, and includes 3.4-liter V6, alloys, low-profile tires, ABS and sport suspension. Front seatbelts are anchored to pillars instead of doors on sedan; coupe retains door-mounted belts. The 3.1-liter V6 is up 20 horsepower. Twin-cam 3.4-liter V6 is up 10 horsepower. Five-speed manual and three-speed automatic transmissions are dropped in favor of four-speed automatic. Coupes gain standard equipment, including 16-inch alloys, cruise and leather-wrapped steering wheel with integral radio controls.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rmd,11/16/2010
Bought new. Had electrical problems for a number of years and then they seemed to fade away. Great engine, 3.1, but a troubled trans. Replaced it at least twice. I like the lines on the car. It still doesn't look all that dated.
tonebone69,04/30/2002
This car is better than i thought it would be. When i first started looking for a grand prix i was looking for the 3.4ltr. After I could only really find 3.1ltr I decided to drive one. To my surprise this car has an amazing kick. I was happy that this was the 94 so it had the larger 3.1. This car is comfortable as well as fast so i save on my insurance. I recommend this to someone looking for performance for cheap
SSH,12/18/2002
Bought my SE new in 94 and still running great with 102K on it. It has went through 3 batteries and 2 alternators, but that has been the only expense other than normal maintence. The gas mileage has dropped to 20mpg (city only), have had tune up, but mileage did not improve. I am keeping this car till the wheels fall off or it becomes unrealiable, so far that is not the case.
Grand Prix owner,09/19/2010
My biggest headache with the car is the rust. I bought it at 101K miles. I've had to replace the gas tank, the fuel pump, the filler neck, and have it painted at the gas door area due to rusting. My mechanic was replacing the rear struts and rusted bolts and parts were falling off from rust. I've replaced the rotors twice in 1 year. When I first got the car Midas informed me GM/Pontiac don't stand behind their brakes. The driver window stop working the window switch is $100. The hardware on the doors for the windows fell apart. My daughter cut her leg getting out the car from the rusted metal on the side of car beneath the windows. I checked with GM for a recall on this car.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
