Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
91 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 98,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$798 Below Market
- 171,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495$221 Below Market
- 143,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,780
- 175,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 221,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,950
- 199,080 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 178,692 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 62,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 188,998 miles
$1,500
- Not Provided
$2,000
- 197,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,714
- 125,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,550
- 254,026 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,399
- 130,804 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
- 126,902 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,290
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 150,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,300
- 185,470 miles3 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,447
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a reviewSee all 158 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5158 Reviews
Report abuse
packisgreat,10/31/2014
I've had 2002 GT Cpe since 2005 and at 125K it's going strong. Only larger repair has been a wheel bearing. It gets up to 30MPG-which was a 2200 mile trip at about 83 MPH in Mn and ND when it was at abt 110K. Uses no oil. Only irritating thing is the water leaking into tail lights. I'm looking to get a 2001 for my son.
Related Pontiac Grand Prix info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2016
- Used Audi S4 2010
- Used BMW X3 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2011
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2013
- Used Buick Cascada 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2013
- Used Honda CR-Z 2011
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2010
- Used Audi S8 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2013
- Used Volvo XC60 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Bloomington IL
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Allentown PA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Boston MA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Kansas City KS
- Used Pontiac G8 Akron OH
- Used Pontiac Vibe Greenville SC
- Used Pontiac Solstice Fairfax VA
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Madison WI
- Used Pontiac G8 Louisville KY
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020