Consumer Rating
(123)
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

  • Strong powertrains, sporty styling, fun to drive.
  • Overstyled interior, cheap-looking dashboard plastic.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford should worry about this Pontiac. Loaded with standard safety features and available in a potent, supercharged 240-horsepower edition, the Grand Prix successfully blends form, function and performance into one appealing and affordable package. Today's Taurus, by contrast, is little more than overpriced modern art.

Buyers can select from one of three Grand Prix models: SE (sedan only), GT (coupe or sedan) and GTP, the latter now a stand-alone model in both coupe and sedan form. The SE sedan is powered by a 3.1-liter V6 good for 160 horsepower. Despite a horsepower boost to 200 for the 3800 Series II V6 (optional on SE sedan and standard on GT), the 3.8-liter still delivers about 19 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, figures that nearly match the base powerplant.

GTP models come equipped with a supercharged version of the 3800 V6 that makes 240 horsepower. Last year, the GTP finally got standard traction control, a feature that it needs to keep all those ponies in line. This year, the driver can control when the traction control system is to be engaged with an on/off switch. The transmission on the GTP allows the driver to select Normal or Performance shift modes. The antilock brake system includes beefy rotors and state-of-the-art calipers for better stopping ability. Steering wheel vibration is reduced, thanks to a cross-beam steering column support structure.

All Grand Prix models benefit from long-life fluids and parts, such as coolant designed to last five years or 50,000 miles, and platinum-tipped spark plugs that last 100,000 miles under optimal conditions. Interiors feature analog instrumentation and large, easy-to-use controls. In the Pontiac tradition, the dashboard is busy looking and the gauges are designed to look like those in a jet fighter, all backlit in a soothing red glow at night.

An integrated child seat with a removable wash-out pad is optional on all models. Also optional is the EyeCue head-up display, which projects data for speed, fuel, radio and turn signals onto the windshield for easy viewing. The standard driver information center includes a tire-pressure monitoring system. Standard on GT Sedan and optional on all other models is MagnaSteer variable effort steering, which uses magnetism to vary steering effort.

Dual airbags, antilock brakes and traction control are standard on every Grand Prix. All models meet federal standards for side-impact protection, and bumpers front and rear are designed to withstand a five-mph impact with no structural or lamp damage. Sedans feature child-safe rear door locks, and an integrated child safety seat is available across the board.Yes, Ford should be worried. Interest in the less-than-sporting Taurus has waned in recent years because buyers have been drawn to more attractive and often more affordable alternatives. With the fresher, more spirited Pontiac Grand Prix, we predict that the Ford battleship will take one more serious hit from its GM competition.

1999 Highlights

The Grand Prix gets more muscle for '99 with low-restriction air-induction components giving the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 five more horsepower, to 200. This engine is standard on the GT (sedan and coupe) and optional on the SE sedan. A traction control indicator and on/off button are now standard on GTP models. Minor revisions are in order inside, with front-door courtesy lamps and a six-speaker sound system now standard, and an eight-speaker Bose audio unit and OnStar mobile communications system optional. Outside, a rear deck spoiler is standard on the GT model, and two colors have been added to the 1999 exterior paint chart.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(56%)
4(31%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
123 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Performer if taken care of properly!
gypsybeth81,03/05/2011
I've had 1 major and a few minor problems with my coupe. I'm currently the second owner and bought it when it had 84,000 miles. Unfortunately the engine blew which was likely the result of poor driving from the previous owner or myself when showing off at times :( Since then it has been replaced with another engine with 30,000 miles less then the previous one, and I must say this has been the best performance car I've driven! And I've driven 15 to 20 different cars in my time. Handling is great,has lots of room for a coupe, and has ability for modifications on a smaller budget. Gas is average,but factory tail lights are poorly made and may leak in time. Some interior detail is poorly made.
4 Doors Can br Sporty!
KensGT,06/05/2006
This car is a joy to drive! With the head's up display to the nice quality sound system. The car rides very well and handles 3 adults and 2 kids in good comfort and gets up and goes extremely well. The car is 7 years old and I must say it has held up well, Pontiac did a good job on this model. I give it 2 thumbs up for is looks too!
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
ferd0626,11/05/2010
I got this car with 62,000 miles on it. Said goodbye when it reached 105 K. The car had good performance by late 90s standards, best 0-60 I did was 8.2 seconds. Steering was decent, but pedal feel was mushy and the headlights were very poor. Fuel economy was mediocre, about 24-26 hwy. Ride quality was average. Liked the exterior styling, especially the tail lights. Interior was not very good, the door and dashboard panels were cheap. Poor assembly, each power window went out at least once, and flimsy cup holders. Besides the windows, other issues included an intake manifold problem, loss of ABS and traction control after a couple of years, and the stereo went out.
Great Car
jetfan,04/17/2010
When I bought this car the previous owner took very good care of it. The only thing I had to do is put a MAF sensor on it. These cars are fast, especially if you add a few goodies. So it just goes to show if you maintain your vehicle, more often than not it will last. I love this car, in fact I think I'm going to buy another one possibly a gtx if I can find one.
See all 123 reviews of the 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, GT 4dr Sedan, GTP 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Coupe, and GTP 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix?

