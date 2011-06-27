  1. Home
1992 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

All sedans get STE light-bar front styling treatment. Base 160-horsepower Quad 4 motor replaced by 140-horsepower 3.1-liter V6. GTP coupe still has 210-horsepower twin-cam V6 standard. ABS is standard on GT, GTP, and STE; optional on LE and SE. Base SE coupes can be dressed in GT lower-body extensions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

title
corylindsay,10/28/2003
it's a cool 1st car
It's just my opinion
Jami,06/21/2002
I have had my Pontiac for almost a year and the only problem I have ever had with it was replacing a costly fuel pump. The only other complaint that I could have is the rather large tires that these cars have.....16 inche tires are expensive, I found out when we went to by snow tires. I almost fainted in the tire store when they said it would be over 400.00 dollars. It seems rediculus to me, I'm just glad they aren't any bigger. And have you ever tride to change the battery in one of these cars, yeah right you can't even see the battery and it makes it a pain when you try to jump start them.
Love my Pontiac
Lisa,05/01/2005
I have been blessed with my Pontiac Grand Prix. I bought my car in 1998 when it only had 27,000 miles on it. Now, in 2005, it has 195,00 and has never given me any problems other than the usual maintenance issues. I have had to replace the altenator 2x and a few hoses and bulbs ... nothing major. My car whose name is Prixie has been very good to me. I look forward to getting a new Grand Prix when she finally gives out.
Two thumbs up.
iambatmanx,11/14/2011
I bought my '92 Grand Prix SE as my first car, I purchased it for $500. After putting about another $400 into it, it still needs some work done to it, but I absolutely love it. It's a great first car for anyone.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix

Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe, LE 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, STE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

