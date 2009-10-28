Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Owned this car for 2 years. I really liked how smooth ride it was. Seats were comfortable, radio control on steering wheel was helpful. 3.1L engine was not that strong for such a heavy car, but ones you reach cruise speed - it's like riding on clouds. I was so disappointed when had to switch to Toyota - no comfort can compare to Pontiac. Problem was I spent a lot of time in car shop: there was no single month I didn't have a mechanical problem. From alternator to hoses, I had to replace everything.

