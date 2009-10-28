Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 200,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 3.1 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Dual Air Bags, Rated At 29 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Priced At Only $1995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, 925-455-6666, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WJ52M8SF273793
Stock: 273793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2019
- 132,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP1216VF230703
Stock: CYC-230703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 237,686 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
1997 PONTIAC GRAN PRIX GT, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE-IN, SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS ONLY DUE TO AGE AND MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12K7VF307393
Stock: Q1612C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,478 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,600
Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12K7WF322526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,395
Brett Spaulding Sales - Onawa / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K3YF234387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400
Burt Watson Chevrolet - Freeland / Michigan
Odometer is 1842 miles below market average!Silvermist Metallic 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K9YF346837
Stock: 346837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 219,858 milesNo accidents, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,475
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Photos taken at time of trade-in. More pictures to follow after full detail is complete., Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Gas,Auto Delay Off,-,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Compact Spare Tire,Traction Control,Wheel Covers,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WJ52J4YF152466
Stock: 24941P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- 254,026 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,399
Friesen Ford - Aurora / Nebraska
Galaxy Silver Metallic 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!1SA GT Base Equipment Group, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Cyclone Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Licence Plate Depression Cover, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Rear window defroster, Remote Decklid Release, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variable Effort Power Steering, Variably intermittent wipers.Shop Friesen Ford - No Documentation fees and small town service. Check us out.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52KX1F224963
Stock: 1F224963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 203,580 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,197
KC Used Car Emporium - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12K81F116513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$798 Below Market
Andy Mohr Avon Nissan - Avon / Indiana
Recent Arrival!2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Redfire Metallic20/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 83141 miles below market average!You will get MOHR for your money at Andy Mohr Avon Nissan! Call us at (317)-279-3300 or visit us online at www.AndyMohrAvonNissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J22F162322
Stock: C20325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 171,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495$221 Below Market
Chuck Nicholson GMC - Dover / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Galaxy Silver Metallic 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE FWD 3.1L SFI V6 4-Speed Automatic We here at Chuck Nicholson GMC have been serving Northeast Ohio for 70 Years! Come see our huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles! We also stock plenty of the best selling Duramax Diesel! We strive to treat all our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us in Dover between the Wooster and Tuscarawas Avenue Bridges! Chuck Nicholson --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J62F245459
Stock: GD20163C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 143,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,780
McCluskey Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Chevrolet at 513-741-1111 to schedule your Free 48 Hour Test Drive.MCCLUSKEY CHEVROLET'S FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL WARRANTY Unlimited Miles. Unlimited Years. Fully-Insured. Over 40 vehicles UNDER $10,000 with less than 100,000 miles---ALL with FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL PROTECTION! Call 513-741-1111 to learn more.Dark Bronzemist Metallic 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT3.8L V6 Series IIClean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 7143 miles below market average!SUNROOF / MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, Bose Sound System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K62F239834
Stock: A20476JT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 175,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Pontiac Grand Prix 2002 Ivory White 4D Sedan 3.1L SFI V620/29 City/Highway MPGPURE PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE! CALL US today to schedule your own personal viewing AT 855-979-5324. All vehicles come with a complete safety inspection, full detail, FREE TANK OF GAS with delivery of this vehicle. Price does not include tax, title, license or dealer fee. Vehicle located at Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing. INTERESTED, BUT NOT READY YET? That is okay... we never want to rush you at Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing. SAVE THIS VEHICLE . You will be updated of any future price savings and specials. It is real simple....YOU CAN THANK US LATER, BY BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE AT FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF LANSING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J42F172043
Stock: BF0T213044B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 221,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,950
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WR52142F156047
Stock: A2225A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2019
- 199,080 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.20/29 City/Highway MPGGet Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J42F289539
Stock: T33158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 178,692 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Lauterbach Buick GMC - Newton / Iowa
Dark Cherry Metallic 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix 4D Sedan GT 3.8L V6 Series II 19/29 City/Highway MPG 4-Speed Automatic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K42F235880
Stock: 235880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 62,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12K12F167613
Stock: CYC-167613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 188,998 miles
$1,500
Integrity Automotive - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J12F188538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
- 5(58%)
- 4(35%)
- 3(8%)