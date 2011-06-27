  1. Home
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 and supercharged V6, nimble handling, attractive gauges, easy-to-use controls, big trunk, fold-flat front-passenger seat.
  • Build and materials quality still needs some work, tight backseat, noisy engine, not enough storage or cupholders.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast and fun to drive, the Grand Prix is still too rough around the edges to steal the hearts of import buyers.

2005 Highlights

Option packages have been shuffled a bit, as have the wheel choices. New radio units include a CD/MP3 player and a DVD-based navigation system with six-disc CD changer. Remote vehicle start is now available in all models. Late in the model year a 303-horsepower V8-powered GXP joins the lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(73%)
4(23%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
161 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 161 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car that wont stop
fugary,08/04/2013
I have a 2005 gp that now has 361000 miles that has given me many years of use. If you take care of the 3800 V6 you will get your money back in return.
Fun Car
Amanda Laffoon,06/27/2005
This is the thrid Grand Prix I have owned and I love it as with the rest of them. They are very dependable, comfortable, and sporty. The handling is wonderful and it drives better than any other car in its class.
Rocky Start for a 19yo second car.
Jon,08/18/2009
I bought this car in December from GM with $64,000kms and it did well for the first 1500kms (so I thought). The car was sitting on the dealers lot for months and as a result the calipers seized and wore out my pads and rotors. I ended up having to replace front and rear calipers, rotors and pads in the first 2 months I had the car. Once that was done I haven't had any more trouble with the car. It is a awesome car to drive, Lots of power, Handles excellent, and the it turns many heads. I LOVE the interior of the car, It's not boring like the impala or century, The car as of aug has 96,000 kms and I am taking a road trip with friends of around 10,000kms and I have no fear of it failing.
Safe, Fast, Dependable
deanfoxes,11/09/2014
This car was my first car, and I drove it with pride until the day that it saved the life of myself and two other passengers. Rounding a sharp corner at night, I found myself approaching a fallen tree across the road. I swerved to avoid the tree and ended up on the embankment hitting another tree at about 45 MPH. Airbags deployed, but nobody was hurt. The car was extremely safe, and was an absolute blast to drive, with amazing handling and performance for a sedan. I am definitely looking into buying another Grand Prix, perhaps this time with a supercharger!
See all 161 reviews of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix

Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix GXP, Grand Prix Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), GTP 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A), and GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Can't find a used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,719.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,221.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Prix for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,460.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,557.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Prix lease specials

