2005 Pontiac Grand Prix Review
- Strong V8 and supercharged V6, nimble handling, attractive gauges, easy-to-use controls, big trunk, fold-flat front-passenger seat.
- Build and materials quality still needs some work, tight backseat, noisy engine, not enough storage or cupholders.
List Price Estimate
$1,200 - $2,500
Edmunds' Expert Review
Fast and fun to drive, the Grand Prix is still too rough around the edges to steal the hearts of import buyers.
2005 Highlights
Option packages have been shuffled a bit, as have the wheel choices. New radio units include a CD/MP3 player and a DVD-based navigation system with six-disc CD changer. Remote vehicle start is now available in all models. Late in the model year a 303-horsepower V8-powered GXP joins the lineup.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Most helpful consumer reviews
fugary,08/04/2013
I have a 2005 gp that now has 361000 miles that has given me many years of use. If you take care of the 3800 V6 you will get your money back in return.
Amanda Laffoon,06/27/2005
This is the thrid Grand Prix I have owned and I love it as with the rest of them. They are very dependable, comfortable, and sporty. The handling is wonderful and it drives better than any other car in its class.
Jon,08/18/2009
I bought this car in December from GM with $64,000kms and it did well for the first 1500kms (so I thought). The car was sitting on the dealers lot for months and as a result the calipers seized and wore out my pads and rotors. I ended up having to replace front and rear calipers, rotors and pads in the first 2 months I had the car. Once that was done I haven't had any more trouble with the car. It is a awesome car to drive, Lots of power, Handles excellent, and the it turns many heads. I LOVE the interior of the car, It's not boring like the impala or century, The car as of aug has 96,000 kms and I am taking a road trip with friends of around 10,000kms and I have no fear of it failing.
deanfoxes,11/09/2014
This car was my first car, and I drove it with pride until the day that it saved the life of myself and two other passengers. Rounding a sharp corner at night, I found myself approaching a fallen tree across the road. I swerved to avoid the tree and ended up on the embankment hitting another tree at about 45 MPH. Airbags deployed, but nobody was hurt. The car was extremely safe, and was an absolute blast to drive, with amazing handling and performance for a sedan. I am definitely looking into buying another Grand Prix, perhaps this time with a supercharger!
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
