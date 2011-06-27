I bought this car in December from GM with $64,000kms and it did well for the first 1500kms (so I thought). The car was sitting on the dealers lot for months and as a result the calipers seized and wore out my pads and rotors. I ended up having to replace front and rear calipers, rotors and pads in the first 2 months I had the car. Once that was done I haven't had any more trouble with the car. It is a awesome car to drive, Lots of power, Handles excellent, and the it turns many heads. I LOVE the interior of the car, It's not boring like the impala or century, The car as of aug has 96,000 kms and I am taking a road trip with friends of around 10,000kms and I have no fear of it failing.

