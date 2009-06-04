Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

91 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Prix Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  • 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

    94,797 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,400

    $1,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

    148,633 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,482

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

    126,522 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,051

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

    200,058 miles

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

    182,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,996

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

    225,401 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,650

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

    141,310 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    $985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    181,450 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    $759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

    70,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,994

    $1,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in Silver
    used

    2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

    157,527 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    228,798 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,497

    $350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    82,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,498

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    226,475 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,499

    $421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in Black
    used

    2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

    156,851 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,990

    $339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    181,811 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    208,866 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    135,203 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    113,336 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,727

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Overall Consumer Rating
4.673 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Best Car I Have Ever Owned
wilbnel,03/10/2014
I bought my 2007 Grand Prix in early 2008 with around 20k miles on it. It now has 205,000 and I just took it in for my first repair - a small transmission leak that causing a slip. $300 later and it runs as good as the day I bought it. This car is a rock-solid, no-issues, dependable automobile. I drive it over 100 miles every single day and it has never let me down. I have the oil changed every 5k-6k miles and it I would drive it across the country tomorrow.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Grand Prix
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Grand Prix info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings