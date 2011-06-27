  1. Home
1991 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

LE and Turbo coupes dropped; GT coupe added. A twin-cam V6 with five-speed transmission is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(50%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.1
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Going for 300K miles!
Tom,06/10/2009
This car has been an excellent vehicle. Very well designed interior and has been running for over 290,000 miles (that's like driving around the world a few times then driving to the moon). Its been very reliable since I've owned it with the exception of the alternator and blinker switch. Awesome car way ahead of its times for gadgets and deating/design!
sweet car for its time
Ralliartist,11/20/2002
I bought this car as a junior in college and it's still going strong. With all the pocket rockets that my friends have, this heavy beast (over 4000 lbs.) has what it takes to keep up with the rest. It's got great acceleration and a sweet looking stock body kit, especially for it's time! The only thing i don't like are the sucky brakes and the fact that it's a standard. Also, the exhaust likes to rust and the fuel pump went at 150k.
Worst Car I Ever Owned
Fed Up Tony,12/08/2003
During warranty period, instrument cluster, wiper motor+switch, headlight switch, exhaust, ECM, trunk release, and more failed, some more than once. After the warranty period many of the same items failed and Pontiac offered no assistance. Since warranty car has seen 5 alternators, 3 starters, 2 water pumps, 2 instrument clusters, one computer, damper pully, injector problem, intake manifold oil leak, AC compressor, many sensors and much more. Radio quit. ago. Transmission failed at 60k miles. Today at 78K rack has failed. The only nice thing I can say about it is that it still looks like the day I bought it.
Cash Cow
151,01/15/2004
I have a rarity. They only made 1500 in a 5 speed in 91 and I have one that has the 3.4L DOHC. This thing is impossible to 1)work on 2)find reasonably priced parts for. These are fun to drive but watch out for maintenence costs, there will be many.
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, STE 4dr Sedan, and SE 2dr Coupe.

