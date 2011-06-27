1991 Pontiac Grand Prix Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,763
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
LE and Turbo coupes dropped; GT coupe added. A twin-cam V6 with five-speed transmission is optional.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tom,06/10/2009
This car has been an excellent vehicle. Very well designed interior and has been running for over 290,000 miles (that's like driving around the world a few times then driving to the moon). Its been very reliable since I've owned it with the exception of the alternator and blinker switch. Awesome car way ahead of its times for gadgets and deating/design!
Ralliartist,11/20/2002
I bought this car as a junior in college and it's still going strong. With all the pocket rockets that my friends have, this heavy beast (over 4000 lbs.) has what it takes to keep up with the rest. It's got great acceleration and a sweet looking stock body kit, especially for it's time! The only thing i don't like are the sucky brakes and the fact that it's a standard. Also, the exhaust likes to rust and the fuel pump went at 150k.
Fed Up Tony,12/08/2003
During warranty period, instrument cluster, wiper motor+switch, headlight switch, exhaust, ECM, trunk release, and more failed, some more than once. After the warranty period many of the same items failed and Pontiac offered no assistance. Since warranty car has seen 5 alternators, 3 starters, 2 water pumps, 2 instrument clusters, one computer, damper pully, injector problem, intake manifold oil leak, AC compressor, many sensors and much more. Radio quit. ago. Transmission failed at 60k miles. Today at 78K rack has failed. The only nice thing I can say about it is that it still looks like the day I bought it.
151,01/15/2004
I have a rarity. They only made 1500 in a 5 speed in 91 and I have one that has the 3.4L DOHC. This thing is impossible to 1)work on 2)find reasonably priced parts for. These are fun to drive but watch out for maintenence costs, there will be many.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
