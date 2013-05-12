Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 197,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,714
Ford of Columbia - Columbia / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. WE DELIVER!! In response to Coronavirus concerns, we are now offering the option to purchase a vehi, FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US. 19/29 City/Highway MPGOur mission is to provide you with the best vehicle purchase and ownership experience possible, from helping you qualify for credit online to estimating the value of your trade-in with a simple questionnaire, we work hard to give you the information and choices you need to have the freedom to guide your vehicle purchase.Please check availability as our inventory changes daily and listings may take 24 hours or more to update. Our website allows you to check availability, view internet pricing, pre-qualify for financing, estimate the value of your trade, and schedule a test drive. How are we doing? How can we improve? Follow us and let us know on facebook!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K53F168983
Stock: FL2963B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 125,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,550
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Perfect First Time Sedan! Check out this 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT equipped with an FWD 3.8L V6 engine. Top options include Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Cruise Control & so much more.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 03NA31-812*Experience a Fully-Loaded Pontiac Grand Prix GT *SEATS, FRONT LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING, BUCKET -inc: (KA1) Seat, heated driver, SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET -inc: 2-way seat adjuster (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER LUMBAR, DRIVER, 4-WAY, PRADO LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING, HIGH POLISHING FOR SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EYECUE -inc: digital readout for speedometer & indicators for turn signals, hi-beam, low fuel, check gauges, radio frequency & disc/track display, EQUIPMENT GROUP 3 -inc: dual illum visor vanity mirrors, electrochromic interior rearview mirror, Magnasteer variable assist pwr steering, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, cargo convenience net, leather appointed seating, heated driver seat w/4-way pwr driver lumbar, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, ETS traction control, pwr tilt-sliding glass sunroof, ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 225 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, BRAKES, 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK, 4-WHEEL DISC -inc: Traction Control, Enhanced Traction System (ETS), Wipers, intermittent, front, wet arm, controlled-cycle, Windows, power-inc: driver express-down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, 5-spoke, silver painted, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled w/overdrive, Suspension, 4-wheel independent-inc: MacPherson strut front, tri-link rear, Steering, power, rack-&-pinion, Steering wheel, 4-spoke, urethane, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, adjustable, Spoiler, rear, aero, Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: seek-&-scan, digital clock, TheftLock & 6-speakers.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K83F156925
Stock: 03NA31
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 130,804 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
Seelye Kia Battle Creek - Battle Creek / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. Galaxy Silver Metallic 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI Seelye KIA Battle Creek has been serving the local community for over 17 years!! Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J93F155417
Stock: 20B10311A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 126,902 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,290
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
Drive around town in style in the used Pontiac Grand Prix for a fraction of the cost. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. The 6 cylinder Red car has a great balance of handling and speed. With 126,902 miles and priced at $1,290.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J23F154190
Stock: 2755B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr 4dr Sedan GTP features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WR52103F110801
Stock: CYC-110801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 150,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,300
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr 4dr Sedan GT features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Lid -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K03F163786
Stock: AAW-163786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 185,470 miles3 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,447
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT. Grand Prix GT, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Victory Red, Graphite Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Cargo Convenience Net, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Enhanced Traction System, Heated Driver's Seat, High Polished Aluminum Wheels, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Prado Leather Seat Trim, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Premium Lighting Package, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Wide Track Sport Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/29 City/Highway MPG 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K63F112356
Stock: 9052B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 121,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,380$1,201 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522341210477
Stock: 20228-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,283 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$2,499$733 Below Market
Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ivory White 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. 18/28 City/Highway MPG This 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524741363178
Stock: 1020PC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 98,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,500$798 Below Market
Andy Mohr Avon Nissan - Avon / Indiana
Recent Arrival!2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Redfire Metallic20/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 83141 miles below market average!You will get MOHR for your money at Andy Mohr Avon Nissan! Call us at (317)-279-3300 or visit us online at www.AndyMohrAvonNissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J22F162322
Stock: C20325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 199,136 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,000$897 Below Market
John Deery Motors Nissan - Cedar Falls / Iowa
Sport Red Metallic 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 FWDRecent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPGJohn Deery Motors is a family owned dealership that has been in the automobile industry since 1909. We have been proudly serving the Cedar Valley since 1972. Stop in today to check out some of the best new and used inventory around! Or, logon to www.deery.com to see it online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522041123649
Stock: 474103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 191,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$2,949$563 Below Market
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Grand Prix GT1, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Dark Pewter Cloth, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Silver Painted Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, CD player, Driver's Package, Dual front impact airbags, Enhanced Traction Control System, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler. 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522841342960
Stock: 9056A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- 171,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$1,495$221 Below Market
Chuck Nicholson GMC - Dover / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Galaxy Silver Metallic 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE FWD 3.1L SFI V6 4-Speed Automatic We here at Chuck Nicholson GMC have been serving Northeast Ohio for 70 Years! Come see our huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles! We also stock plenty of the best selling Duramax Diesel! We strive to treat all our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us in Dover between the Wooster and Tuscarawas Avenue Bridges! Chuck Nicholson --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J62F245459
Stock: GD20163C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 134,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,995$337 Below Market
Performance Select Cars - Covington / Kentucky
Only 134,523 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Pontiac Grand Prix boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, 5-SPOKE, SILVER PAINTED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CASSETTE AND CD PLAYER.*This Pontiac Grand Prix Comes Equipped with These Options *DRIVERS PACKAGE , SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wipers, intermittent, front, Windows, power, includes driver express-down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) black painted steel with bolt-on wheel covers.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Performance Select Cars located at 669 W 3rd S, Covington, KY 41011 can get you a trustworthy Grand Prix today!*Count on Performance to put a SMILE on your face!*Call Performance Select Cars in Covington, Kentucky for more info on this car or to schedule a test drive. We recommend you contact us to insure the vehicle is still available. Special credit situations? That's our specialty! Bad credit, no credit, no down payment, new job, unusual income sources, high current debt, past repossession, discharged or current bankruptcy, recent or pending divorce, college students, credit rebuilding...we can handle it all and insure you will be treated fairly and with respect. Performance Select Cars is part of the Performance Automotive Network family of dealerships. Buy from a name you know! * Many vehicles at Performance Select Cars come with our PerformanceCare 3 month / 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Check with us to see what coverage is available for this vehicle. Any warranty will be displayed on vehicle window sticker. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on every vehicle advertised, the accuracy is not warranted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522X41285709
Stock: 41285709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 102,117 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,499
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Competition Group Sunroof; Power Premium Audio Pkg Leather Trim Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 3.8L 3800 Series Iii V6 Sfi; Supercharged With Electronic Throttle Control Head-Up Display (Hud) Leather Appointed Seating Seats; Front Bucket With Passenger Side Map Pocket Solid Paint Sound System Feature; Monsoon Premium Speaker System Sound System; 6-Disc CD Changer; In-Dash; Electronically-Tuned; CDx Receiver Stabilitrak Sport Steering; Power; Rack-And-Pinion; Magnasteer Ii Variable Assist Suspension; Wide Track; 4-Wheel Independent; Performance Tuning Tires; P225/55Vr17; Performance; Blackwall Transmission Controls; Floor Shift; 5-Position Prndl; Tapshift With Paddle-Style Driver Shift Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Trip Computer; 5-Button System Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) 10-Spoke; Light Weight; Aluminum; Machined-Finished This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524141365444
Stock: 41365444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 229,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$1,999
Tenvoorde Ford - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, ONE OWNER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, LEATHER, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM CDX Radio w/6-Disc CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, InfoTech Package, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Package, Low tire pressure warning, Nuance Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Audio Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip Computer, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522241101913
Stock: 8112B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 139,075 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,495
Friendly Chevrolet - Fridley / Minnesota
Sedona Beige Metallic 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged **STORY OF THE VEHICLE**, Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Clean Autocheck, Very Little Rust, Super Clean, Good Runner, Grand Prix GTP, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged, Chrome Finish, Custom Grille Inserts, Dual Round Exhaust Tips, GTP Sport Appearance Package, Sport Rear Spoiler.18/28 City/Highway MPGFriendly Chevrolet is the Friendly that made Fridley FAMOUS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524641191144
Stock: 52088C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 221,290 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$2,900$282 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP FWD 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged 17' Curved 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Finish, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM CDX Radio w/6-Disc CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Package, Low tire pressure warning, Nuance Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Audio Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524841136078
Stock: 0-569T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
