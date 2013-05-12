Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

91 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Prix Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    197,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,714

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Black
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    125,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,550

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    130,804 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    126,902 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,290

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Silver
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    114,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    150,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    185,470 miles
    3 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,447

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    121,135 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $3,380

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    226,283 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $2,499

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    98,793 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,500

    $798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    199,136 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,000

    $897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    191,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,949

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    171,923 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $1,495

    $221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    134,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    102,117 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    229,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    139,075 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    221,290 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $2,900

    $282 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Overall Consumer Rating
4.768 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Great Value
the_squizz,12/05/2013
I just want to start by saying I love this car. I bought this car with 94K miles for under $5K. I am very handy with a wrench ( I actually used to be a mechanic ), but this car is absolutely horrid to work on in the driveway. It is simply not made to be serviced outside of a professional shop environment. A great car, just be prepared to spend all day for seemingly simple repair jobs OR actually break down and drop it off at a shop for repairs. Other than that, the car is great. I have spent ~$1500 in a year and a half for repairs thus far. Remember, even tho the L67 is bulletproof, the outside accessories and sensors have a shelf life and will fail eventually. This goes for all cars.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Grand Prix
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Grand Prix info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings