Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Perfect First Time Sedan! Check out this 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT equipped with an FWD 3.8L V6 engine. Top options include Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Cruise Control & so much more.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 03NA31-812*Experience a Fully-Loaded Pontiac Grand Prix GT *SEATS, FRONT LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING, BUCKET -inc: (KA1) Seat, heated driver, SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET -inc: 2-way seat adjuster (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER LUMBAR, DRIVER, 4-WAY, PRADO LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING, HIGH POLISHING FOR SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EYECUE -inc: digital readout for speedometer & indicators for turn signals, hi-beam, low fuel, check gauges, radio frequency & disc/track display, EQUIPMENT GROUP 3 -inc: dual illum visor vanity mirrors, electrochromic interior rearview mirror, Magnasteer variable assist pwr steering, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, cargo convenience net, leather appointed seating, heated driver seat w/4-way pwr driver lumbar, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, ETS traction control, pwr tilt-sliding glass sunroof, ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 225 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, BRAKES, 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK, 4-WHEEL DISC -inc: Traction Control, Enhanced Traction System (ETS), Wipers, intermittent, front, wet arm, controlled-cycle, Windows, power-inc: driver express-down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, 5-spoke, silver painted, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled w/overdrive, Suspension, 4-wheel independent-inc: MacPherson strut front, tri-link rear, Steering, power, rack-&-pinion, Steering wheel, 4-spoke, urethane, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, adjustable, Spoiler, rear, aero, Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: seek-&-scan, digital clock, TheftLock & 6-speakers.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2WP52K83F156925

Stock: 03NA31

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020