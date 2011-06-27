  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(73)
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 and supercharged V6 engines, easy-to-use controls, big trunk, comfortable ride, solid handling and ride balance.
  • Excessive torque steer on GXP model, numb steering, below-average build and materials quality, tight backseat, noisy V6s, not enough in-cabin storage.
Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may be fast in GT and GXP form, but we've found the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix to be a little too rough around the edges. Other top sedans are more refined and better all-around performers.

Vehicle overview

In the $20,000 to $30,000 midsize family sedan marketplace, the choices are plentiful. The age-old favorites of the class, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, are solid picks thanks to their high levels of refinement and overall quality. But some folks want their family wheels to have more pizzazz and performance -- maybe even some brash American attitude -- than those "appliance" cars. That's where the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix comes in.

Bigger and more powerful than Pontiac's G6, the Grand Prix makes everyday driving entertaining thanks to brisk acceleration and competent handling. Each trim level has its own specific state of suspension and steering tune. The GXP even comes with a V8 engine, which is a rarity for this class of car. Alas, a big V8 and front-wheel drive are two qualities that don't typically go very well together. The GXP is cursed with torque steer (the tendency of a powerful front-driver to pull to one side under hard acceleration) and has too much weight in the nose to feel nimble through the curves. The GT, with its supercharged V6, is a more balanced performer and a better choice for the driving enthusiast.

For general use, the Grand Prix is competent but not much more. Inside, Pontiac has succeeded in creating a driver-oriented cockpit with materials that provide, at first glance, an upscale appearance. The actual quality of the materials is subpar, however, and the backseat isn't as roomy as the measurements for legroom and headroom might suggest.

Consumers who just want a powerful midsize sedan that's comfortable enough to drive to work during the week and roomy and sporty enough to take out a friend or two on the weekend might find the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix to their liking. But given the car's shortcomings, you can probably tell that it wouldn't be our first choice. In this segment, you'll also want to check out the Grand Prix's main competitor, the rear-drive Dodge Charger, as well as import sedans like the Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen Passat.

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix models

The 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix comes solely as a four-door sedan and is available in three trim levels -- base, GT and GXP. The base model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, OnStar telematics, a CD player, cruise control, air-conditioning, power accessories and keyless entry. The GT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a remote vehicle starter and a trip computer. A Special Edition package, which features ground effects, body-color grille, bright exhaust tips and unique 17-inch alloys, is optional for the base and GT trims. The GXP features a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, an upscale audio system, heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a head-up display. Most of these interior features are optional on the lower trims. All Grand Prixs can be ordered with the "Sun and Sound" Package that includes a sunroof and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Other individual options include a navigation system and satellite radio.

2007 Highlights

For the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, a tire-pressure monitoring system becomes standard and a couple of new wheel designs debut.

Performance & mpg

Three engines serve duty in the front-wheel-drive Grand Prix. In the base model, a 3.8-liter V6 provides 200 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque. The GT has a supercharged version rated at 260 ponies and 280 lb-ft of torque. The 5.3-liter V8 in the GXP makes a healthy 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. All engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission; the GXP has an automanual mode. Pontiac claims the GXP will run zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, but our testing resulted in a 6.7-second time -- with so much power going through the front wheels, a careful throttle foot is required. The GT makes more sense for the enthusiast. While still providing quick acceleration and strong passing power, the GT doesn't have as much torque steer and is rated at 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway. Those without a need for speed should be happy with the base V6, which earns fuel economy ratings of 20 mpg city/30 mpg highway while supplying peppy all-around performance.

Safety

A tire-pressure monitor is standard on all trims. Antilock brakes and traction control are optional on the base model and come standard on the GT and GXP. The GXP also has a stability control system. Front and rear side curtain airbags are optional on all models. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix earned five stars (out of five) for its protection of the driver in head-on collisions. The front passenger position earned a four-star rating. In NHTSA's side impact tests, the Grand Prix scored three out of five stars (for front and rear occupants), but the car tested did not have side curtain airbags. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the Grand Prix earned a "Good" rating, the highest out of four, while that agency's side impact testing (with side curtain airbags) resulted in a "Marginal" rating, the second lowest.

Driving

On canyon roads, the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix feels larger than most of its competitors, which is perhaps not much of a surprise when you consider that it's almost 10 inches longer than the Toyota Camry. In its favor, though, the Grand Prix is still fairly tight and tossable for a front-wheel-drive car. We are most impressed by the GT trim, as it strikes us as having the best balance of ride comfort and sporty handling dynamics. The steering has progressive weighting and a fair amount of road communication. The GXP, on the other hand, is not nearly as composed, as the heavy V8 in its nose blunts the ability of the car to turn in crisply and make quick transitions. In cruise mode, the V6 engines are noisier than those in more refined competitors, though fuel economy on long interstate drives is impressive.

Interior

Inside, there's a definite cockpit theme, as the center stack curves to meet the driver and the gauges and displays are all in red. Control layouts are simple and intuitive, even those for the trip computer. The front seats are broad and comfortable, though taller adults may find headroom limited. The backseat is cramped for adults and big kids due to the coupe-like roof line, low seating position and tight foot room. In-cabin stowage is minimal but at least there's plenty of cargo space thanks to a 16-cubic-foot trunk. For the occasional larger hauling job, the 60/40-split rear seats (and on the GXP, the front-passenger seat) fold flat, allowing long items to be carried within the car. That latter feature is optional on other trims as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(63%)
4(32%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Have Ever Owned
wilbnel,03/10/2014
I bought my 2007 Grand Prix in early 2008 with around 20k miles on it. It now has 205,000 and I just took it in for my first repair - a small transmission leak that causing a slip. $300 later and it runs as good as the day I bought it. This car is a rock-solid, no-issues, dependable automobile. I drive it over 100 miles every single day and it has never let me down. I have the oil changed every 5k-6k miles and it I would drive it across the country tomorrow.
Happy in all areas but one....
Marianne,01/24/2007
This is a great car for the money, with all the features I wanted (and then some). The only complaint I have is that I find the gas mileage to be very poor. I do mostly city driving, and I am averaging 16-17 mpg. I previously had a Toyota, which did so much better in that area, but this is certainly a much sportier car. Not really sure why such bad gas mileage.
3rd gxp it bolts
joe,08/24/2006
it goes like this: to have a v8 gxp with all options it's a pleasure to drive anywhere. in city with tap shift you have little to worry about getting off the mark. I find myself driving less than the speed limit!!? just because I want to here the exhaust purr its about time. stereo great as usual with xm but its not for the weak with this size engine you need to know what your driving.
Great vehicle
iamian,08/17/2012
This vehicle performs much better then I had anticipated. I had heard so much about the torque steer during acceleration and was very pleased when I actually got behind the wheel and pounded the peddle a few times. There is a fair amount of torque steer but if you have both hands on the wheel its actually very mild. This car also goes very very fast, very very quickly. 0-60 in 5.7 is no lie. The interior is very comfortable. The heated seats and lumbar support make driving long periods almost enjoyable. Gas mileage was a concern for me with the v8 but I see 28-33 mpg pretty consistently when I cruise control around 70-75. The gas mileage you get from this car is based solely on how you drive
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix GXP, Grand Prix Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

