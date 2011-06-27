Vehicle overview

In the $20,000 to $30,000 midsize family sedan marketplace, the choices are plentiful. The age-old favorites of the class, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, are solid picks thanks to their high levels of refinement and overall quality. But some folks want their family wheels to have more pizzazz and performance -- maybe even some brash American attitude -- than those "appliance" cars. That's where the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix comes in.

Bigger and more powerful than Pontiac's G6, the Grand Prix makes everyday driving entertaining thanks to brisk acceleration and competent handling. Each trim level has its own specific state of suspension and steering tune. The GXP even comes with a V8 engine, which is a rarity for this class of car. Alas, a big V8 and front-wheel drive are two qualities that don't typically go very well together. The GXP is cursed with torque steer (the tendency of a powerful front-driver to pull to one side under hard acceleration) and has too much weight in the nose to feel nimble through the curves. The GT, with its supercharged V6, is a more balanced performer and a better choice for the driving enthusiast.

For general use, the Grand Prix is competent but not much more. Inside, Pontiac has succeeded in creating a driver-oriented cockpit with materials that provide, at first glance, an upscale appearance. The actual quality of the materials is subpar, however, and the backseat isn't as roomy as the measurements for legroom and headroom might suggest.

Consumers who just want a powerful midsize sedan that's comfortable enough to drive to work during the week and roomy and sporty enough to take out a friend or two on the weekend might find the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix to their liking. But given the car's shortcomings, you can probably tell that it wouldn't be our first choice. In this segment, you'll also want to check out the Grand Prix's main competitor, the rear-drive Dodge Charger, as well as import sedans like the Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen Passat.