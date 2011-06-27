2004 Pontiac Grand Prix Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong supercharged V6, nimble handling, attractive gauges, easy-to-use controls, big trunk, fold-flat front-passenger seat.
- Build and materials quality still needs work, tight backseat, noisy engine, not enough storage or cupholders, no auto climate control.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Fast and fun to drive, the Grand Prix is still too rough around the edges to steal the hearts of import buyers.
Vehicle overview
As a demonstration of the company's ongoing commitment to building high-performance cars for its youthful customer base, Pontiac gives us the Grand Prix G-Force. Like the current production model, the G-Force is front-wheel-drive, but executives tell us that chassis, wheel and tire upgrades would enable the G to turn an impressive 0.85 G of lateral acceleration force on the skid pad.
Feeding the concept's handling potential is GM's venerable 3800 Series II V6 with a next-generation supercharger that allows it to pump out 280 hp and 280 lb-ft of twisting force. Electronic throttle control ensures that the proper amount of torque flows through the 19-inch drive wheels in any situation. Realizing that drivers want more control over the driving experience than that afforded by the traditional four-speed automatic, Pontiac equipped the G-Force with touch-activated shift controls.
In order to keep the car balanced during aggressive maneuvering, engineers fitted it with Cadillac's Stabilitrak stability control system, electronically controlled front/rear proportioning, adjustable rebound struts at all four corners and a robust front stabilizer bar. Cross-drilled rotors and aluminum calipers enhance the G's stopping ability.
Inside the cabin, Pontiac has taken a "2+2" approach to seating and provided bolstered sport seats to cinch down a total of four occupants. The cockpit is relatively uncluttered by Pontiac standards large analog instrumentation and easily accessible center stack controls give the driver that all-important sense of empowerment. On the outside, the G-Force has a smooth body of sheetmetal, though an oversized collection of headlights, taillights and foglights make it impossible to mistake this sedan for anything other than a Grand Prix.
2004 Highlights
