Consumer Rating
(392)
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong supercharged V6, nimble handling, attractive gauges, easy-to-use controls, big trunk, fold-flat front-passenger seat.
  • Build and materials quality still needs work, tight backseat, noisy engine, not enough storage or cupholders, no auto climate control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast and fun to drive, the Grand Prix is still too rough around the edges to steal the hearts of import buyers.

Vehicle overview

As a demonstration of the company's ongoing commitment to building high-performance cars for its youthful customer base, Pontiac gives us the Grand Prix G-Force. Like the current production model, the G-Force is front-wheel-drive, but executives tell us that chassis, wheel and tire upgrades would enable the G to turn an impressive 0.85 G of lateral acceleration force on the skid pad.

Feeding the concept's handling potential is GM's venerable 3800 Series II V6 with a next-generation supercharger that allows it to pump out 280 hp and 280 lb-ft of twisting force. Electronic throttle control ensures that the proper amount of torque flows through the 19-inch drive wheels in any situation. Realizing that drivers want more control over the driving experience than that afforded by the traditional four-speed automatic, Pontiac equipped the G-Force with touch-activated shift controls.

In order to keep the car balanced during aggressive maneuvering, engineers fitted it with Cadillac's Stabilitrak stability control system, electronically controlled front/rear proportioning, adjustable rebound struts at all four corners and a robust front stabilizer bar. Cross-drilled rotors and aluminum calipers enhance the G's stopping ability.

Inside the cabin, Pontiac has taken a "2+2" approach to seating and provided bolstered sport seats to cinch down a total of four occupants. The cockpit is relatively uncluttered by Pontiac standards  large analog instrumentation and easily accessible center stack controls give the driver that all-important sense of empowerment. On the outside, the G-Force has a smooth body of sheetmetal, though an oversized collection of headlights, taillights and foglights make it impossible to mistake this sedan for anything other than a Grand Prix.

2004 Highlights

The Grand Prix underwent a redesign for 2004, but those familiar with the big sedan will find its blend of performance and comfort hasn't changed much.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
392 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Vehicle performance and reliability
jimmy129,04/21/2013
Purchased my 2004 in 2008, from a local auction with 104k. It has 192k on it. I have gotten excellent service. Oil changed every 3k miles at dealer. All maintenance done at dealer, the usual wear. Travel south 3x yearly, without problems. Very reliable vehicle. GM stop making, why. Would or will purchase another and keep current.
Best all-around car I've had! All my friends are jealous of the Pontiac
synovialbasher,09/02/2014
I bought this car in February of 2014 with 126xxx miles on it. Currently I have over 133xxx. This car is awesome. I love the interior cockpit design; it really makes the driver feel in charge. The heads up display in this car is by far my favorite feature. It's really hard to find those with other cars nowadays. The GM 3.8 is an amazing motor. Going down the highway I get 30 mpg easily, which is amazing given the size of the car. Whenever a friend of mine gets into my car, their immediate reaction is, "wow, this is a solid car". Then again, these are people who drive Volkswagens and Hondas... They're shocked on how safe they feel in an American car.
Love This Car
J. Hubert,01/30/2010
I wasn't in the market for a Pontiac but it was for my wife and it was her choice. She liked the styling. We bought it in '05 from an off-lease with 18,000 miles on it. The OE Goodyear tires were junk and made bad noise. Replaced them with Michelin and it made a world of difference. This one of the best cars I have ever owned. I have been driving it every day for the last 2 years 80 miles round trip to work. it now has 148,000 on it and it's still a great car. Great power, performance, comfort and reliability. I average 26 MPG. No major problems. This car has renewed my faith in American vehicles. Very sad to see Pontiac go. Anyone who hates this car must have a lemon. Yes, I would buy again
GM retired a powerhouse
zaranjjt,01/26/2014
Bought the car in 2005 with 6k on it.It's now around 114k and still running splendidly.Never really had any major problems until last year when I accidentally hit a curb. Soon after had to replace tie rods, brakes found leaks in the coolant tank and power steering reservoirs. Got them all replaced at around 5k, now the car runs like smooth as silk. Even now i get a thrill out of an early morning acceleration rush. the a/c brings temperatures to polar regions in the peak Texan summer effortlessly. The car used to sheer through Michigan snows without so much as a sway. Many friends who had Hondas and Infinitis would ride with me because the stability of the Grand Prix in those conditions.
See all 392 reviews of the 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
