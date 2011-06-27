Vehicle overview

As a demonstration of the company's ongoing commitment to building high-performance cars for its youthful customer base, Pontiac gives us the Grand Prix G-Force. Like the current production model, the G-Force is front-wheel-drive, but executives tell us that chassis, wheel and tire upgrades would enable the G to turn an impressive 0.85 G of lateral acceleration force on the skid pad.

Feeding the concept's handling potential is GM's venerable 3800 Series II V6 with a next-generation supercharger that allows it to pump out 280 hp and 280 lb-ft of twisting force. Electronic throttle control ensures that the proper amount of torque flows through the 19-inch drive wheels in any situation. Realizing that drivers want more control over the driving experience than that afforded by the traditional four-speed automatic, Pontiac equipped the G-Force with touch-activated shift controls.

In order to keep the car balanced during aggressive maneuvering, engineers fitted it with Cadillac's Stabilitrak stability control system, electronically controlled front/rear proportioning, adjustable rebound struts at all four corners and a robust front stabilizer bar. Cross-drilled rotors and aluminum calipers enhance the G's stopping ability.

Inside the cabin, Pontiac has taken a "2+2" approach to seating and provided bolstered sport seats to cinch down a total of four occupants. The cockpit is relatively uncluttered by Pontiac standards  large analog instrumentation and easily accessible center stack controls give the driver that all-important sense of empowerment. On the outside, the G-Force has a smooth body of sheetmetal, though an oversized collection of headlights, taillights and foglights make it impossible to mistake this sedan for anything other than a Grand Prix.