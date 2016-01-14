Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

I've owned this car since it was brand new; it's been driven daily for the last 16 years by me and then by my son as his college vehicle. At 172,000 miles, it continues to run strong and reliably. The 3800 engine is a durable performer. The transmission does act up a little on random occasions; primarily hard shifts. The only significant issue I've had with this car is that I've had to replace the lower intake manifold gasket three times since it was new. I also had to replace the radiator and sunroof motor. Also, the headlights on these cars don't seem to put out near enough light. The headlight and taillight lenses tend to collect condensation; but the paint has kept a strong shine and rust isn't a problem. The interior of the car has held up well other than the leather on the steering wheel and one of the radio speakers. There are very few squeaks or rattles on the car even now. Visibility from inside is excellent all around. Overall, the car is fun to drive, powerful and nimble enough to have a strong sporty feel, reliable and still economical. I'd by another new one just like it if I could.

