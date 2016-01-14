Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
91 listings
- 226,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,395
- 166,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400
- 219,858 milesNo accidents, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,475
- 254,026 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,399
- 203,580 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,197
- 98,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$798 Below Market
- 171,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495$221 Below Market
- 143,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,780
- 175,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 221,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,950
- 199,080 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 178,692 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 62,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 188,998 miles
$1,500
- Not Provided
$2,000
- 197,478 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,600
- 197,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,714
- 125,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,550
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Brian B,01/14/2016
GT 2dr Coupe
I've owned this car since it was brand new; it's been driven daily for the last 16 years by me and then by my son as his college vehicle. At 172,000 miles, it continues to run strong and reliably. The 3800 engine is a durable performer. The transmission does act up a little on random occasions; primarily hard shifts. The only significant issue I've had with this car is that I've had to replace the lower intake manifold gasket three times since it was new. I also had to replace the radiator and sunroof motor. Also, the headlights on these cars don't seem to put out near enough light. The headlight and taillight lenses tend to collect condensation; but the paint has kept a strong shine and rust isn't a problem. The interior of the car has held up well other than the leather on the steering wheel and one of the radio speakers. There are very few squeaks or rattles on the car even now. Visibility from inside is excellent all around. Overall, the car is fun to drive, powerful and nimble enough to have a strong sporty feel, reliable and still economical. I'd by another new one just like it if I could.
