Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Grand Prix today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Pontiac Grand Prix also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, OnStar, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, HID Headlamps, Voice Control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 5 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2WP522051272632

Stock: 51272632

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020