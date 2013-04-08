Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
- 129,928 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,000$917 Below Market
Keweenaw Chevrolet - Houghton / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Sport Red Metallic FWD *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONSTAR*, *REMOTE START*, Grand Prix GT, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, Sport Red Metallic. Odometer is 13526 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG Shop over 300 vehicles, the UPs largest selection of vehicles all in one place, at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton, Michigan. We have the new Chevrolet, GM Certified or used vehicle you want, all with our BEST PRICE posted, every day! Need financing? We have financing options to fit nearly any budget. Let us help you. If you need service, we service every make and every model, with GM Certified Technicians, in our GM Certified Service bays. Get GM Certified Service, at a fraction of the cost anywhere else. Ask us how we can help you get into the car, truck or SUV of your dreams today, at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton. Find New Roads. We deliver at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton, Michigan, or shop online 24/7, at keweenawcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS542151293548
Stock: 2339XX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 216,757 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$2,500$1,063 Below Market
Hallada Auto Group - Dodgeville / Wisconsin
IT'S A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP542551193633
Stock: 13347B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 287,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$1,495
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
***Mechanical Special****Service Traction Control Light*ABS Light on*No Air ConditioningVehicle Highlights:3.8L V6 Engine>>>Power Driver Seat>>>Fog Lights>>>Power Windows Locks and Mirrors>>>Onstar>>>AM-FM-CD Player>>>Steering Wheel Audio>>>Cruise Control>>>Alloy Wheels>>>Rear Spoiler>>>More vehicle options listed below........................
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS542151150972
Stock: 16309-89
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,999$701 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522451168869
Stock: WYC-168869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2019
- 182,832 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,790$257 Below Market
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
GREAT GAS MILEAGE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522751184578
Stock: 20-255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,587$241 Below Market
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 20/30 City/Highway MPGWe offer so much more than just your run-of-the-mill car sales. With us, the sale of your car is just the beginning of our relationship. We offer simple financing options and leasing deals to help get you into the car of your dreams.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522651195216
Stock: R3301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 146,404 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,475
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,4-Wheel Disc, Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless, Entry,Power Locks,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Cloth Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt, Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire., Power Mirrors,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Cloth Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522251326223
Stock: 24868Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-02-2020
- 151,048 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,000
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522751283921
Stock: LP29565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 119,552 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Pete's Car Smart Kia - Amarillo / Texas
Galaxy Silver Metallic 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 16' Black Painted Steel Wheels w/Bolt On Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522351187901
Stock: K8304A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 118,889 miles
$5,995
Hometown Chevrolet - Waverly / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP 5.3L V8 SFI FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive This Pontiac Grand Prix has many features and is well equipped including. Clean CARFAX. 18/27 City/Highway MPG For that unequaled hometown buying experience, stop in to see our inventory of vehicles, or call us today at (740) 217-2874 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WC52C951354167
Stock: H1793A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 169,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,996
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT FWD Black 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III 16 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Comfort & Info Package, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522251345031
Stock: TL1180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 204,804 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 3.8L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is RED with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Cloth Seat Trim, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver's Package Plus, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Weather band radio, Display: analog, Emergency communication system: OnStar Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522151187038
Stock: 187038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2017
- 168,840 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$3,975
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD, Player,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle, Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Wheels - Aluminum,Power, Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Power Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering, Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Controls , Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Power Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524051175328
Stock: 24424B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-19-2020
- 118,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,750
Delpha Chevrolet Buick - Delphos / Ohio
This used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix in Delphos, OHIO is worth a look. The way this car runs, you might think it's ageless. Drivers can find the following equipment: AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL-ZONE, AUTOMATIC, COMFORT AND INFOTECH PACKAGE, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, DIC/TRIP COMPUTER, 5-BUTTON SYSTEM, EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), LEATHER TRIM PACKAGE, REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, EXHAUST TIPS, DUAL, ROUND, FOUR 3' STAINLESS STEEL STYLED TIPS, REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, GRILLE INSERTS, CUSTOM, REMOTE VEHICLE START, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, LUMBAR, DRIVER, 4-WAY WITH CLOTH INTERIOR, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING, BUCKET WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYER, SUNROOF, POWER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE and WHEELS, 16' (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, POLISHED, 5-SPOKE. It's a 6 cylinder Sport Red Metallic car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522251178508
Stock: 20E8A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 221,703 miles
$1,295
Heberle Ford - Forsyth / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522951217838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 215,668 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Grand Prix today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Pontiac Grand Prix also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, OnStar, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522051272632
Stock: 51272632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 121,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,380$1,201 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522341210477
Stock: 20228-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,283 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$2,499$733 Below Market
Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ivory White 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. 18/28 City/Highway MPG This 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524741363178
Stock: 1020PC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
