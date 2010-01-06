Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Strong V8, easy-to-use controls, big trunk, comfortable ride, solid handling and ride balance.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just an update on my 2008 GXP. I have 55,000 miles on it now and still running like new. It's hard to believe that most car mags blasted this car. This car will run with most sports sedans and knock the hell out of the rest. If you can find one thats been maintained, oil changes and the like, BUY IT. I'm 6' 3"" tall and 230 lbs and the leather seats are still in great shape. Why Pontiac was killed is a shame. Bring it back, somebody.
Have had this car for a year now, the only repair we have had was a flat tire. They best car we have owned! For someone who is big, comfort is excellent. Power is enough too put down most cars. Why they axed Pontiac is a crime.
After owning the car for about a year, I have gone through all 4 seasons. Spring, good. Summer, alright with the exception of the tranny running hot. Fall, good. Winte... now getting 2 feet of snow in a week, icy roads and a v8. I was nervous, but with stability control, abs, and traction control I found myself more relaxed through the winter then I thought I would be. This car has truly surprised me with it winter capabilities. I snowboard and so I need room for my gear, and also need to get up the mountain. This car has proved itself worthy. Now fuel economy for me is about 22 mpg, I drive 60 miles a day just for work and plus all of my running around is in this car. For a v8 and me having a heavy foot sometimes, I can't complain. Which brings me to my next point. This car is quiet, but if you open her up she has a growl that is just beautiful. Not to much and not to little. The interior is... Well the hud is nice, I love the seats, butt warmers, dual auto climate control, and dic. However the plastics rattle Alot. It is in my opinion the biggest down side to the car. I am aproaching 120k miles, and do regular maintenance, along with preventative maintenance, and have had no major issues yet. The value had gone down to much, so if you wanted one now is the time for 4 or 5 grand. I am happy with this car so far after putting almost 50k miles on it and hope it keeps me that way.
I have had my red GXP for 3 1/2 yrs now. She got 48,000 miles on her and no problems, here that Consumers Report, Car & Driver and rest of critics. The car preforms day in and day out. Fast, comfortable and reliable. I am 6'2" and there's plenty of room Interior is standing up better than expected.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|GXP 4dr Sedan
5.3L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Pontiac Grand Prix a good car?
Is the Pontiac Grand Prix reliable?
Is the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix?
The least-expensive 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix is the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,210.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,210
- GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,325
What are the different models of Pontiac Grand Prix?
More about the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix
Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview
The Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix GXP, Grand Prix Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Grand Prix 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Grand Prix.
Should I lease or buy a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Pontiac lease specials
