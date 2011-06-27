Vehicle overview

Although the Accord and Camry are the obvious choices when it's time to buy a midpriced sedan, not every shopper wants one with an import label. Until recently, choosing a domestic sedan often meant giving up the high levels of refinement and overall quality upon which the Japanese brands have built their reputation. But recent success stories like the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Ford Fusion have proven that American manufacturers can step up to the plate in this regard. Pontiac targets would-be import buyers with its Grand Prix as well, and indeed the current generation of this midsize sedan provides a great deal more refinement than ever before. Redesigned for '04, the front-wheel-drive Pontiac Grand Prix benefited from stronger, more refined engines; fine-tuned ride and handling characteristics; and a friendlier cockpit design with large gauges and, for the most part, simple controls. Unfortunately, the quality of the materials and craftsmanship still leaves room for improvement.

A pair of powerful V6s and one V8 engine are offered in the Pontiac Grand Prix, offering 200 (base), 260 horsepower (GT) or 303 hp (GXP). Certainly the Grand Prix GT and GXP have enough power to make everyday driving entertaining but only so long as you limit your bursts of speed to straight-line acceleration. With a V8 weighing down its front end, the GXP model is anything but nimble around turns and exhibits torque steer when accelerating heavily from a standstill.. The GT is better balanced, but compared to competitors its steering is numb. To add insult to injury, the 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix isn't especially well suited for family use, either. It has a smooth highway ride, but its backseat is cramped and there's just no place to put family-oriented detritus like juice boxes or toys. While the Grand Prix's aggressive styling may appeal to buyers looking for an edgier alternative to the mild-mannered Accord, we think most people will find the similarly priced, rear-drive Charger much more satisfying. If front-wheel drive is a must, then the Altima SE-R is worth a look.