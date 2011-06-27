  1. Home
1998 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

  • Strong powertrains. Fun to drive. Great design.
  • Overstyled interior. Cheap dashboard plastic.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford should worry about the Grand Prix. Loaded with standard safety features, and available in a potent supercharged, 240-horsepower edition, Pontiac's Grand Prix successfully blends form, function and performance into one very appealing and affordable package. The Taurus, by contrast, is little more than overpriced modern art.

Buyers can select from one of three available Grand Prix models: SE sedan, GT coupe or GT sedan. The SE sedan is powered by a 3.1-liter V6 engine good for 160 horsepower. Optional on SE sedan and standard on GT coupe and sedan is GM's 3800 Series II 3.8-liter V6, which kicks out 195 horsepower while delivering 19 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, figures that nearly match the base powerplant. GT models can be equipped with the GTP package, which includes a supercharged 3800 V6 that makes 240 horsepower. Last year, the GTP was not equipped with traction control, a feature that it really could have used to keep all those ponies in line. For 1998, Pontiac rectifies the problem, and traction control is now standard on all supercharged Grand Prixs.

Included with the GTP package is a transmission that allows the driver to select Normal or Performance shift modes. The antilock brake system includes thick rotors and state-of-the-art calipers for better stopping ability. Steering wheel vibration is reduced thanks to a cross-beam steering column support structure. All Grand Prix models benefit from long-life fluids and parts, such as coolant designed to last five years or 50,000 miles, and platinum-tipped spark plugs that last 100,000 miles under optimal conditions.

Interiors feature analog instrumentation and large, easy-to-use controls. The dashboard is busy looking in the Pontiac tradition, and is lit by a soothing red glow at night. An integrated child seat with a removable wash-out pad is optional on all models. Also optional is the Eyecue head-up display, which projects data for speed, fuel, radio and turn signals onto the windshield for easy viewing. The standard driver information center includes a tire-pressure monitoring system. Standard on GT Sedan and optional on GT Coupe is MagnaSteer variable effort steering, which uses magnetism to vary steering effort.

Dual airbags, antilock brakes and traction control are standard on every Grand Prix. All 1998 Grand Prix models meet federal standards for side-impact protection, and bumpers front and rear are designed to withstand a five-mph impact with no structural or lamp damage. Sedans feature child-safe rear door locks, and an integrated child safety seat is optional for all models.

Yes, Ford should be worried. Interest in the Taurus has waned in recent years because buyers have been drawn to more attractive and often more affordable alternatives. With last year's redesign of the Pontiac Grand Prix, we predict that the Ford battleship will take one more serious hit from the competition.

1998 Highlights

Supercharged GTP models get traction control, and new colors are available inside and out. Second-generation airbags debut as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(54%)
4(34%)
3(11%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.4
102 reviews
102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great used car for teen driver
jhairston,06/28/2010
I'm only 16 years old, and I got this as my first car. Bought it used from an elderly woman who rarely drove it, so it was practically new. It had 100,000 miles and now 10,000 miles later it has been very faithful and never hesitates to start. Pros: Excellent performance, reliability, sound system, interior comfort and room, exterior styling, interior add-ons like automatic lights, etc, great sounding exhaust, sporty suspension and great cornering, Heads up display:displays info on windshield, Cons: Cup holders: when cup is there it gets in the way to get to the shifter, rear lights:water can get in them but it is a pretty easy fix, small amount of interior rattles (but that comes with age).
Hoodie
Hoodie,08/26/2010
This car is definitely a good car 2 pull out on any day of the week, would not say it is commuter friendly its a gas guzzler. All and all it is a great car would give a strong recommendation for anyone considering this car
GTP Rating
dr560,11/04/2007
This car is fun to drive, but it has been a nightmare to maintain. We have kept up the maintnance, but it is just a break-down looking for a place to happen. We don't beat it. Security system died. Alternator left us stranded. Front headlamps fell out (X2) Rattles and squeaks (dealership could not fix). Valve cover gaskets (X3) Sunroof died at 6 years ($1,500+ to repair) Window actuator died Spider-web hood paint Shifter wore out at 6 years The car only has 85,000 on it and most of these items took place in the 55,000 range. The car is truly fun to drive, but it just has not been of the quality we expected, nor does it compare to other vehicles we've owned.
Don't Buy It
Mike,01/02/2008
I bought this car with 97,000 miles for $3000. I only drive 14 miles a day to and from work. In the seven months I've owned the car, I've had to replace two power window motors ($350 each) and the car is now leaking antifreeze into the engine through a faulty manifold. This will cost an additional $600 to fix. In addition, the thermostat is continually sticking making for some very cold commutes. Don't be tempted to buy this car. Spend an extra few thousand and get Toyota or Honda.
See all 102 reviews of the 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a review

Features & Specs

195 hp @ 5200 rpm
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix

Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, GT 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, GTP 4dr Sedan, and GTP 2dr Coupe.

