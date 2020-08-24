Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
- 181,450 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499$759 Below Market
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, HID headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AL9) Seat adjuster, power, lumbar, driver, 2-way, (AP3) Remote vehicle start, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim and shift knob, (TR9) Premium Lighting Package, (UK3) Steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, (V62) Lifestyle Package, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (U40) DIC/Trip Computer, 5-button system and (B3Q) Accents, interior, chrome, PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, (AR9) Seats, front Leather-appointed seating, bucket, with passenger side map pocket (Grand Prix/GT), (AR9) Seats, front buckets, Leather-appointed seating with UltraLux Suede inserts (GXP), (A85) Seat, front passenger seatback, flat-folding and (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE includes (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (C96) Lighting, interior, front and rear reading, switchable and (DK6) Console, overhead, includes eye glass storage, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI, WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 230 lb.-ft. [310.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: At Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena, we are local people helping local people find the car, truck or SUV that meets their needs and at a fair price. In fact Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552861308404
Stock: 61308404T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 228,798 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$1,497$350 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
***Wholesale to the Public*** Take advantage and save thousands before these vehicles are sent to auction. Vehicles sold AS-IS and Title Only.Stealth (Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Base FWD 3.8L V6 SFI Series III 16" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Front & Rear Floormats, CD player, Chrome Interior Accents, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Reading Lights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Lifestyle Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552261196067
Stock: P22462B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 82,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,498$928 Below Market
McCafferty Ford of Langhorne - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Only 82,153 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Pontiac Grand Prix boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, PAINTED (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R16, TOURING, BLACKWALL (STD).*This Pontiac Grand Prix Comes Equipped with These Options *PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE includes (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (C96) Lighting, interior, front and rear reading, switchable and (DK6) Console, overhead, includes eye glass storage, PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AL9) Seat adjuster, power, lumbar, driver, 2-way, (AP3) Remote vehicle start, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim and shift knob, (TR9) Premium Lighting Package, (UK3) Steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, (V62) Lifestyle Package, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (U40) DIC/Trip Computer, 5-button system and (B3Q) Accents, interior, chrome , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER LUMBAR, DRIVER, 2-WAY WITH CLOTH INTERIOR, REMOTE VEHICLE START, ONSTAR NOT INSTALLED, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI, WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 230 lb.-ft. [310.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), DIC/TRIP COMPUTER, 5-BUTTON SYSTEM includes DIC information plus: compass, outside air temperature, average speed, elapsed timer, average and instantaneous fuel economy, range, remaining oil life, transmission fluid temperature, battery voltage, engine hours, Supercharge boost (GT), intermediate gear positions and performance upshift light (GXP).*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 5 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Ford Kia Langhorne located at 1939 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047 can get you a tried-and-true Grand Prix today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552561247822
Stock: FL005532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 226,475 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,499$421 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, backup camera, bluetooth, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Cool (Liquid Silver Metallic), Ebony Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Front & Rear Floormats, CD player, Chrome Interior Accents, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Enhanced Traction Control System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Reading Lights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Lifestyle Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Inflation Monitor System, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552361117358
Stock: 6-22350BL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 181,811 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
Honda of Kenosha - Bristol / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 4D Sedan Stealth (Gray Metallic) 3.8L V6 SFI Series III 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 20/30 City/Highway MPGWhy Honda of Kenosha? We have unlimited free car washes, complimentary loaner cars, free Wi-Fi, kids playroom, and Starbucks coffee included with your purchase! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552361163661
Stock: P11907A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 208,866 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
We deliver anywhere! *Value Priced Below Market* New Engine Air Filter *This 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Base has a sharp Stealth Gray Metallic exterior and a super clean Ebony interior!* *Automatic* *Popular Color* *Fuel Efficient* *Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle free Test Drive.* * All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE!* * Price does not include Taxes, Titling and doc fee of $199. We reserve the right to correct errors in pricing and erroneous pricing data on third party web sites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552261172030
Stock: M4L126X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 135,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,495
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Value Priced below the market average! -Leather ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle along with the options and color this Pontiac Grand Prix is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR554761159169
Stock: 61159169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 113,336 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,727
Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
GREAT-LOOKING AND VERY CLEAN GRAND PRIX * POWERED BY BULLETPROOF 3.8L V6 * CLEAN CARFAX * FACTORY SUN AND SOUND PKG FEATURES FACTORY POWER SUNROOF AND UPGRADED PREMIUM MONSOON SOUND SYSTEM THAT INCLUDES 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER! * SECURITY PKG FEATURES FRONT/REAR HEAD CURTAIN SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, ABS W/ENHANCED TRACTION SYSTEM AND TIRE MONITORS * KEYLESS ENTRY * FULL POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS AND CRUISE * ONSTAR * 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Bronzemist Metallic 16" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, Enhanced Traction Control System, ETR AM/FM CDX Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Front Bucket Seats, Front/Rear Side Roof Rail Airbags, Power Sunroof, Security Package, Sun & Sound Package, Tire Inflation Monitor System.Your peace of mind is important to us. We have included over 24 photos so that you can judge the condition of this vehicle yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Dave Gill Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market for your hard-earned money. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our number one priority, and we do not use high-pressure sales tactics. We inspect and service all our used cars as necessary; not simply take it to the local car wash and use their free vacuums. We will provide you a Carfax, vehicle inspection results, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that, too. Call or stop by Dave Gill Chevrolet at 4700 E. Broad Street in Columbus to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. We are just minutes from Port Columbus Airport and offer free pick-up for our out-of-town guests.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 22161 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP582461208134
Stock: 21275A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 84,445 miles
$7,343
Lima Chevrolet - Lima / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Liquid Silver Metallic 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control. Clean vehicle history too! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Family owned and operated since 1918 , Lima Chevrolet Cadillac is a quality oriented, full service automotive dealership that prides itself on creating a positive atmosphere for all of our customers and employees based on trust, respect, honesty, and integrity. If at any time you have a question, please do not hesitate to contact a Lima Chevrolet Cadillac professional online or give us a call at 419-993-6000! Please note the advertised price does not include sales tax, vehicle registration fees, other fees required by law, finance charges and any documentation charges. Dealership not responsible for equipment inaccuracies.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR584161100016
Stock: 35330A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 162,727 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,515
Woodhouse Hyundai of Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
Only 162,727 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Pontiac Grand Prix boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, PAINTED (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R16, TOURING, BLACKWALL (STD).* This Pontiac Grand Prix Features the Following Options *PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE includes (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (C96) Lighting, interior, front and rear reading, switchable and (DK6) Console, overhead, includes eye glass storage, PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AL9) Seat adjuster, power, lumbar, driver, 2-way, (AP3) Remote vehicle start, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim and shift knob, (TR9) Premium Lighting Package, (UK3) Steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, (V62) Lifestyle Package, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (U40) DIC/Trip Computer, 5-button system and (B3Q) Accents, interior, chrome, LIFESTYLE PACKAGE includes (A85) Seat, front passenger seatback, flat-folding and (AP9) Cargo net. , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET (STD), SEAT, FRONT PASSENGER SEATBACK, FLAT-FOLDING, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER LUMBAR, DRIVER, 2-WAY WITH CLOTH INTERIOR, REMOTE VEHICLE START, ONSTAR NOT INSTALLED, FOG LAMPS, FRONT.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Pontiac Grand Prix come see us at Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Sioux City, 2101 Sixth St, Sioux City, IA 51101. Just minutes away!Only 162,444 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Pontiac Grand Prix boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, PAINTED (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R16, TOURING, BLACKWALL (STD).*This Pontiac Grand Prix Comes Equipped with These Options *PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE includes (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (C96) Lighting, interior, front and rear reading, switchable and (DK6) Console, overhead, includes eye glass storage, PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AL9) Seat adjuster, power, lumbar, driver, 2-way, (AP3) Remote vehicle start, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim and shift knob, (TR9) Premium Lighting Package, (UK3) Steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, (V62) Lifestyle Package, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (U40) DIC/Trip Computer, 5-button system and (B3Q) Accents, interior, chrome, LIFESTYLE PACKAGE includes (A85) Seat, front passenger seatback, flat-folding and (AP9) Cargo net. , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET (STD), SEAT, FRONT PASSENGER SEATBACK, FLAT-FOLDING, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER LUMBAR, DRIVER, 2-WAY WITH CLOTH INTERIOR, REMOTE VEHICLE START, ONSTAR NOT INSTALLED, FOG LAMPS, FRONT.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Sioux City, 2101 Sixth St, Sioux City, IA 51101.Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552X61100489
Stock: DS200337A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 93,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,983
Ray Skillman Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
Grand Prix trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! WHY BUY FROM US For over two decades, Ray Skillman Discount Chevrolet has been the premier dealer of Chevy cars for the Indianapolis, Carmel, and Greenwood areas. Our long history in the area has led us to become one of the most recognized and trusted dealers of both used and new cars. We continue to gain the respect of the community through our commitment to great service, a variety of on-site financing options, and thorough knowledge of each vehicle we sell. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'The Pontiac Grand Prix is a big car promising performance-car excitement.' -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552261151971
Stock: T00866A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 243,547 miles
$2,000
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552X61275681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,599 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
Hekhuis Motorsports - Rockford / Michigan
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix - 3.8L V6 - Leather Heated Sears - Power Moonroof - And More!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR554961193467
Stock: H-193467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,981
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Recent Arrival! 5.3L V8 SFI. 18/27 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heads up display.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WC58C661217325
Stock: V5204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 262,052 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,410
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
3.8L V6 SFI Series III FWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552661102644
Stock: 1300B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 136,539 miles
$5,995
Brown's Sales and Leasing - Guttenberg / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP582161260580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,690 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,799
Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa
NO ACCIDENT AUTO CHECK! GXP! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! GOOD COMMUTER CAR No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! Stealth (Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.3L V8 SFI Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available., 5.3L V8 SFI. Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG Come see why people from all over the midwest are saving BIG MONEY at Deery Waukee. Great selection, top dollar for your trade, and the low prices make this the place to save!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heads up display.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WC58C661258781
Stock: P847B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,928 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000$917 Below Market
Keweenaw Chevrolet - Houghton / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Sport Red Metallic FWD *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONSTAR*, *REMOTE START*, Grand Prix GT, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, Sport Red Metallic. Odometer is 13526 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG Shop over 300 vehicles, the UPs largest selection of vehicles all in one place, at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton, Michigan. We have the new Chevrolet, GM Certified or used vehicle you want, all with our BEST PRICE posted, every day! Need financing? We have financing options to fit nearly any budget. Let us help you. If you need service, we service every make and every model, with GM Certified Technicians, in our GM Certified Service bays. Get GM Certified Service, at a fraction of the cost anywhere else. Ask us how we can help you get into the car, truck or SUV of your dreams today, at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton. Find New Roads. We deliver at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton, Michigan, or shop online 24/7, at keweenawcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS542151293548
Stock: 2339XX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
