Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio

GREAT-LOOKING AND VERY CLEAN GRAND PRIX * POWERED BY BULLETPROOF 3.8L V6 * CLEAN CARFAX * FACTORY SUN AND SOUND PKG FEATURES FACTORY POWER SUNROOF AND UPGRADED PREMIUM MONSOON SOUND SYSTEM THAT INCLUDES 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER! * SECURITY PKG FEATURES FRONT/REAR HEAD CURTAIN SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, ABS W/ENHANCED TRACTION SYSTEM AND TIRE MONITORS * KEYLESS ENTRY * FULL POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS AND CRUISE * ONSTAR * 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Bronzemist Metallic 16" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, Enhanced Traction Control System, ETR AM/FM CDX Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Front Bucket Seats, Front/Rear Side Roof Rail Airbags, Power Sunroof, Security Package, Sun & Sound Package, Tire Inflation Monitor System.Your peace of mind is important to us. We have included over 24 photos so that you can judge the condition of this vehicle yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Dave Gill Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market for your hard-earned money. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our number one priority, and we do not use high-pressure sales tactics. We inspect and service all our used cars as necessary; not simply take it to the local car wash and use their free vacuums. We will provide you a Carfax, vehicle inspection results, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that, too. Call or stop by Dave Gill Chevrolet at 4700 E. Broad Street in Columbus to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. We are just minutes from Port Columbus Airport and offer free pick-up for our out-of-town guests.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 22161 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2WP582461208134

Stock: 21275A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020