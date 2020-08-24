Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

I have had this car for over 2 years now, and I must say I love it. I honestly don't know how I stumbled upon it because I was initially looking for either a Maxima, or a Charger. Somehow I stumbled upon this car and it is awesome. It looks awesome and turns heads all of the time because it is different. Mine (all black with black interior) is rare where I am and I haven't seen one like it around. People love riding in it, and my wife loves to drive it. It's very comfortable to drive, and I have never had any issues with it. The 3800 motor in it is a legend in the car world, and mechanics salivate when they see the 3800 v6 it wrapped with headers and a supercharger.

