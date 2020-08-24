Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

91 listings
Grand Prix Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    181,450 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    $759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    228,798 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,497

    $350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    82,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,498

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    226,475 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,499

    $421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    181,811 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    208,866 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    135,203 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    113,336 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,727

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    84,445 miles

    $7,343

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    162,727 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,515

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    93,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,983

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    243,547 miles

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    162,599 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP

    123,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,981

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    262,052 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,410

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

    136,539 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP

    219,690 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,799

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    129,928 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    $917 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:

Write a reviewSee all 155 reviews
2006 Grand Prix GT Supercharged
dcole08,04/14/2013
I have had this car for over 2 years now, and I must say I love it. I honestly don't know how I stumbled upon it because I was initially looking for either a Maxima, or a Charger. Somehow I stumbled upon this car and it is awesome. It looks awesome and turns heads all of the time because it is different. Mine (all black with black interior) is rare where I am and I haven't seen one like it around. People love riding in it, and my wife loves to drive it. It's very comfortable to drive, and I have never had any issues with it. The 3800 motor in it is a legend in the car world, and mechanics salivate when they see the 3800 v6 it wrapped with headers and a supercharger.
