Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Prix STE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,627
|$1,956
|Clean
|$903
|$1,435
|$1,725
|Average
|$656
|$1,050
|$1,262
|Rough
|$409
|$665
|$800
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$820
|$1,431
|$1,765
|Clean
|$721
|$1,262
|$1,556
|Average
|$524
|$924
|$1,139
|Rough
|$326
|$585
|$722
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Prix LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$768
|$1,412
|$1,765
|Clean
|$676
|$1,245
|$1,556
|Average
|$491
|$911
|$1,139
|Rough
|$306
|$577
|$722
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$780
|$1,416
|$1,765
|Clean
|$686
|$1,249
|$1,556
|Average
|$498
|$914
|$1,139
|Rough
|$310
|$579
|$722
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,702
|$2,018
|Clean
|$991
|$1,501
|$1,779
|Average
|$719
|$1,098
|$1,302
|Rough
|$448
|$696
|$825