Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    254,026 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,399

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    203,580 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,197

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    98,793 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    $798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    171,923 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    $221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Dark Brown
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    143,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,780

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    175,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    221,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    199,080 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    226,332 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,395

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    166,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    178,692 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Black
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    62,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    219,858 miles
    No accidents, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,475

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    188,998 miles

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    Not Provided

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    197,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,714

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Black
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    125,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,550

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    130,804 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $1,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4112 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (2%)
1 owner @ 100k mi.
Roadrasher,10/25/2010
The Supercharged 3.8 Series II engine is very reliable. 100,000 miles and the engine is flawless, but the rest of the car started falling apart. The Supercharger is not a serviceable item, so when the bearing goes out you have to replace the whole thing ($600 rebuild w/ installation). Both front wheel- bearings needed replacing. Power- steering pump went out. All within 10,000 miles of 100k. The car is definitely worth keeping and repairing. The GTP is the only way to go. If you are considering a Grand Prix, only get one w/ a Supercharger (20% more horsepower than the GT, and it shows). Before buying one, listen to the supercharger, if you hear a grind, get it replaced.
