Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

- 254,026 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,399
- 203,580 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,197
- 98,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$798 Below Market
- 171,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495$221 Below Market
- 143,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,780
- 175,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 221,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,950
- 199,080 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 226,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,395
- 166,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400
- 178,692 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 62,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 219,858 milesNo accidents, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,475
- 188,998 miles
$1,500
- Not Provided
$2,000
- 197,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,714
- 125,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,550
- 130,804 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$1,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Write a reviewSee all 112 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4112 Reviews
Report abuse
Roadrasher,10/25/2010
The Supercharged 3.8 Series II engine is very reliable. 100,000 miles and the engine is flawless, but the rest of the car started falling apart. The Supercharger is not a serviceable item, so when the bearing goes out you have to replace the whole thing ($600 rebuild w/ installation). Both front wheel- bearings needed replacing. Power- steering pump went out. All within 10,000 miles of 100k. The car is definitely worth keeping and repairing. The GTP is the only way to go. If you are considering a Grand Prix, only get one w/ a Supercharger (20% more horsepower than the GT, and it shows). Before buying one, listen to the supercharger, if you hear a grind, get it replaced.
